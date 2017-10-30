Ex-Disney actress Tiffany Thornton gets remarried 2 yrs after husband's death, responds to criticism
tiffthornton Best day of my life 10/7/17
Tiffany Thornton, who starred in Disney Sonny with a Chance and So Random!, married Josiah Capaci, a worship pastor at Gospel Light Church (per his Twitter) earlier this month. He is a family friend and they started dating in January and got engaged in April of this year.
She was previously married to Chris Carney for 4 years till his death in December of 2015 in a car crash. They had two kids together.
After being criticized for marrying so soon after he husband's death, Tiffany defended herself on Instagram.
[long caption under cut]tiffthornton This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways. There are a lot of people who think it isn't good to be transparent on social media but I say forget that. I'm going to be open and honest because God wants me to. It's part of my testimony and it needs to be said. I was a mess yesterday during our wedding ceremony. So many emotions flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God. I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys. I thought of Chris's amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives. How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah. I am so completely humbled by the love I receive from this man. Jo came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him. It wasn't my choice to fall in love so quickly after chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy. Looking back now I think God saw that if I went too long without love that it would become increasingly difficult for me to submit to the authority of a husband after being set in my own ways. When I say "Jo is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me" that in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had. How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn't make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love chris and jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life. I don't have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life. Each one has their own bucket. Get it? Isn't that amazing?? God's timing is not our own. And I praise Him for that. You should too.
Her husband also shared some photos on instagram.
This is exactly how we felt all day. All smiles. All joy. All grace. All God. So thankful for MY WIFE! ☺️ Thank you to all my family that came in to celebrate, to all my friends that helped in the wedding, to everyone being so loving and kind and sweet and generous with gifts and words, and to God for allowing me to be able to demonstrate everyday what it means to love someone like Christ loved the church. Today was so amazing and exceeded all my wildest dreams and expectations.
Tiffany has stopped acting after her Disney days and works at Disney's mommy blog.
ONTD experts, how long do you think should a person wait after their spouse dies to remarry?
I'm so done with people.
This. I thought it was generally accepted to wait a year or 18-months.
People should honestly just fuck off.
Congrats to her. Patton Oswald move on way sooner than her when his wife died.
I do feel she has every right to move on and do her, but the caption was unnecessary.
:/
For those questioning what I meant when I talk about submitting to the authority of a husband. Here is what it means to me: For me it means allowing myself to not be the only authority in my home. In general, I'm a very set in my ways type of person, hard headed and strong willed and rather bossy. Which aren't always bad attributes because used correctly they can make for good leadership qualities. But with my faith, I believe when you find a Godly man that he is to be the head of the household. Not meaning he has to make more money (although it's important to me that he provide) or that the woman isn't still powerful or that he gets to be forceful with his opinions but that there will be times where he will make decisions for our home and I will have the respect and trust and willingness to understand where he is coming from because I know that he will lead me well. All that to say I won't completely rule the roost but we will share responsibilities and I will delight in leaning on his Godly authority to make final decisions at times that are necessary because I trust that he will always choose what is in the best interest of our family. I'm simply stating this about MY marriage. I desire to be led. I desire to have a man who makes Godly decisions and is strong in those. And that's MY choice. So stop the commenting "This is 2017. Stop being a bad role model. Women deserve power." You clearly don't understand what I meant. Maybe now you do?? #stopbeingrude #iwontputupwithit #dontworryimhavingaGREAThoneymoon
LMAO yeah, that's exactly what we thought you meant. you didn't need to write a whole book about it. good luck being your husband's servant
yeah... no thank you. But I'm just saying this because I'm not a Godly woman with a Godly authority who makes Godly decisions.
Eventual divorce in 3-2-1
but if she's happy then good for her tbh i expect nothing less of a pastors wife
wish i'd kept it that way.
Those kids are damn cute, though.
Oh...she's a mombie. My sympathy is gone.