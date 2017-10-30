Ex-Disney actress Tiffany Thornton gets remarried 2 yrs after husband's death, responds to criticism



tiffthornton Best day of my life 10/7/17

Tiffany Thornton, who starred in Disney Sonny with a Chance and So Random!, married Josiah Capaci, a worship pastor at Gospel Light Church (per his Twitter) earlier this month. He is a family friend and they started dating in January and got engaged in April of this year.

She was previously married to Chris Carney for 4 years till his death in December of 2015 in a car crash. They had two kids together.

After being criticized for marrying so soon after he husband's death, Tiffany defended herself on Instagram.



[long caption under cut]tiffthornton This. This is love. That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not. But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways. There are a lot of people who think it isn't good to be transparent on social media but I say forget that. I'm going to be open and honest because God wants me to. It's part of my testimony and it needs to be said. I was a mess yesterday during our wedding ceremony. So many emotions flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God. I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys. I thought of Chris's amazing parents sitting front row and how much of a blessing they have been and will forever be in our lives. How happy they are for the boys and I and how much they already love Josiah. I am so completely humbled by the love I receive from this man. Jo came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him. It wasn't my choice to fall in love so quickly after chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy. Looking back now I think God saw that if I went too long without love that it would become increasingly difficult for me to submit to the authority of a husband after being set in my own ways. When I say "Jo is the greatest thing that's ever happened to me" that in no way indicates that I didn't love my first husband with all that I had. How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform. It doesn't make you any better of a person to cast judgment on others and sit in the seat of mockers. I will always love chris and jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life. I don't have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life. Each one has their own bucket. Get it? Isn't that amazing?? God's timing is not our own. And I praise Him for that. You should too.

Her husband also shared some photos on instagram.



This is exactly how we felt all day. All smiles. All joy. All grace. All God. So thankful for MY WIFE! ☺️ Thank you to all my family that came in to celebrate, to all my friends that helped in the wedding, to everyone being so loving and kind and sweet and generous with gifts and words, and to God for allowing me to be able to demonstrate everyday what it means to love someone like Christ loved the church. Today was so amazing and exceeded all my wildest dreams and expectations.


Tiffany has stopped acting after her Disney days and works at Disney's mommy blog.

source 1, 2, 3, 4

ONTD experts, how long do you think should a person wait after their spouse dies to remarry?
