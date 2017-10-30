Ex-Disney actress Tiffany Thornton gets remarried 2 yrs after husband's death, responds to criticism

Didn't she have a rocky relationship with her first husband to begin with? Reply

Thread

Link

i think they separated at one point and then got back together after he appeared sober? they moved back to his hometown - i'm guessing so they could have family around to help, but then he started drinking again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yikes, did he die in a drunk-driving accident? Makes this story even sadder if so. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So how long is she supposed to be single for? What's the acceptable amount of time? It's not like she got married the next day. Reply

Thread

Link

I honestly think a lot of people would not mind if widow burning was the norm. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally agree. Us women must stay sad and single if our husband dies! We should never find love ever again!!!



I'm so done with people.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I get the feeling that to these people, unless she's going all Queen Victoria, she's not show proper deference to her late husband. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can’t believe people even have an opinion. The entitlement that displays...my Lord Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Two years is a long time. I'm surprised she would be criticised over this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not like she got married the next day.



This. I thought it was generally accepted to wait a year or 18-months. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh yeah I don't get how people can be judgmental about that kind of stuff. So you just want her to be miserable for the rest of her life? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

After being criticized for marrying so soon after he husband's death



People should honestly just fuck off. Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously, it’s her life and her happiness. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. :( I don't know why people feel like they can tell someone how to grieve or what relationships to have. I'm happy for her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

seriously, let her live Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2 yrs isn’t too soon

Congrats to her. Patton Oswald move on way sooner than her when his wife died. Reply

Thread

Link

People were so nasty to him too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ppl need to mind their business Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Grief works differently for everyone and I feel it's one of those cases where everyone should just let people get on with it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Apparently people in happy marriages are more likely to marry sooner after their spouse's death, because they had a such good marriage experience before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah people were so nasty to him. Who are they to judge? Clearly he never stopped loving his wife, and he has a little daughter to take care of. I'm happy that he's found love again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was probably just lonely and in pain, it's understandable. Reply

Thread

Link

Though, tbh, I think getting married after dating for less than a year is too soon regardless. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, same. That's what I have more of a problem with. Not her moving on, but getting married in less than a year. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Especially when you have young kids? I don't know, I am always sensitive to people rushing into a relationship when they have young kids. Like, dating and engaged in four months is kind of wild to me for thinking about getting to know someone separately and then also seeing how they act around your children. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

they are family friends so maybe she knew him for a longtime and he helped her through her grief. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I had a coworker that had multiple long term relationships (one for 7 years) that just never worked. When she went out with her husband, they knew. It was four months in that he proposed. They were also late 30s, so they'd been around the block. It's been 10 years going strong. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

agreed. especially when kids are involved. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maybe it's because gay relationships move so fast, but i think 2 years is more than enough. Why would people want her to stay hiding in his house crying for a corpse? Reply

Thread

Link

people can be so dumb sometimes jesus. Congrats to her Reply

Thread

Link

Even if she really feels it's the best of her life, it's pretty disrespectful to her kids and to her 1st husband's family to say it. Reply

Thread

Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't tell where she says it's the best of her life, but it sounds like her first husband's parents attended the wedding so I'm guessing no one involved actually thought this was disrespectful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was her instagram caption: tiffthornton Best day of my life 10/7/17



I do feel she has every right to move on and do her, but the caption was unnecessary. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i mean, her first husband was a total mess and his mother helped her leave him at one point, so Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've heard that her first husband was an alcoholic who sometimes got violent, so I'm not going to judge her that harshly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looking back now I think God saw that if I went too long without love that it would become increasingly difficult for me to submit to the authority of a husband after being set in my own ways.



:/ Reply

Thread

Link

gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



For those questioning what I meant when I talk about submitting to the authority of a husband. Here is what it means to me: For me it means allowing myself to not be the only authority in my home. In general, I'm a very set in my ways type of person, hard headed and strong willed and rather bossy. Which aren't always bad attributes because used correctly they can make for good leadership qualities. But with my faith, I believe when you find a Godly man that he is to be the head of the household. Not meaning he has to make more money (although it's important to me that he provide) or that the woman isn't still powerful or that he gets to be forceful with his opinions but that there will be times where he will make decisions for our home and I will have the respect and trust and willingness to understand where he is coming from because I know that he will lead me well. All that to say I won't completely rule the roost but we will share responsibilities and I will delight in leaning on his Godly authority to make final decisions at times that are necessary because I trust that he will always choose what is in the best interest of our family. I'm simply stating this about MY marriage. I desire to be led. I desire to have a man who makes Godly decisions and is strong in those. And that's MY choice. So stop the commenting "This is 2017. Stop being a bad role model. Women deserve power." You clearly don't understand what I meant. Maybe now you do?? #stopbeingrude #iwontputupwithit #dontworryimhavingaGREAThoneymoon She responded to the "authority part". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Christian women’s lives are so sad 😞 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I believe when you find a Godly man that he is to be the head of the household.



LMAO yeah, that's exactly what we thought you meant. you didn't need to write a whole book about it. good luck being your husband's servant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But with my faith, I believe when you find a Godly man that he is to be the head of the household. Not meaning he has to make more money (although it's important to me that he provide) or that the woman isn't still powerful or that he gets to be forceful with his opinions but that there will be times where he will make decisions for our home and I will have the respect and trust and willingness to understand where he is coming from because I know that he will lead me well.



yeah... no thank you. But I'm just saying this because I'm not a Godly woman with a Godly authority who makes Godly decisions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She contradicts herself a lot in that rebuttal



Eventual divorce in 3-2-1

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol typically mummy blogger 🙄



but if she's happy then good for her tbh i expect nothing less of a pastors wife Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes yikes yikes yikes YIKES Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oof Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh dear Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A mess! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a terrible mindset and thinking to pass on to children Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao god literally must want me to be a difficult bitch, blessed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's a fucked up and sad mindset but I am literally lol-ing at the thought of her new dweeb ass husband being an ~authority to submit to Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

oh nooo sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fuck :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stopped reading after the fourth time she mentioned god and missed this nugget of 'wisdom'



wish i'd kept it that way. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everything about this sets off alarm bells - from the lightning fast speed at which this progressed, to him being a pastor at some born-again church, to her dropping God like 18 times in her caption, and then to this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is when my eyes glazed over lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah, there it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Christianity is a disease! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, her husband looks like a troll doll.



Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, his hair is something.





Those kids are damn cute, though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Take off the glasses and get him a barber who isn’t having a laugh and he’s cute. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand people who judge in this situation. My family crapped on my uncle for having a girlfriend a year after his wife's death. I guess everyone conveniently forgot how he was by her side 24/7 in the 5 years from cancer diagnosis till death. Reply

Thread

Link

Tiffany has stopped acting after her Disney days and works at Disney's mommy blog.



Oh...she's a mombie. My sympathy is gone. Reply

Thread

Link

I have no idea who this woman is nor do I particularly care but for the most part I fucking hate people who criticize someone for moving on after their significant other dies. It's so fucking gross and invasive. Reply

Thread

Link

It's horrible that people would attack her for this. People are different. Some people can get back out there in six months, others take years. Both are okay. Dictating how people should grieve is so fucked up. Reply

Thread

Link

Her boys are so cute. Congrats to her. I don't know if she was always this religious or it happened after she started dating this going. Was going through her instagram and her posts are so preachy. Reply

Thread

Link