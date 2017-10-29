Are these films being released now that Riverdale has blown up? Like that other one with Madelaine Petsch. Reply

Thread

Link

the one on Riverdale is this guy's twin, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If it fooled me, it'll fool the masses Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wait, there's TWO of them? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wait what? One is enough to punish us with bad acting. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The description made me think of a very different type of movie, I'm glad that's not the direction they went in. Reply

Thread

Link

Watch one of the Sprouse twins play overbearingly smug for two hours on lifetime production values? No thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao this looks so bad tho :( Reply

Thread

Link

this looks so very bad, lmao



also, how is it that both look the same but at the same time cole is clearly the more attractive one? so weird.



Edited at 2017-10-29 07:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I was literally just thinking the opposite. I find Dylan to be the better looking twin. But somehow he might even be worse actor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao & like we all know that's saying something! but that reinforces my point, one is somehow more attractive than the other despite them looking exactly the same, it's so bizarre lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Yeah, I thought Dylan looked hotter when he had longer hair. Now they look the same to me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA with you. Cole looks greasy and lacking in sleep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah IA. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dylan has a bigger head, it throws everything off imo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they publishing my autobiography judging by that description



See u in court ! Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooooo sis... my interest is piqued Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If was in this situation and it was getting out of hand like this, I'd just give him the A. Reply

Thread

Link

This looks horrible lmao. The acting is awful. Reply

Thread

Link

riverdale unleashed a plague. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol

Is this a video for bad acting



Ohh I thought this was cole. Dylan is cuter. Reply

Thread

Link

This movie builds on the idea that the viewer is going to sympathise with the teacher and not the psychopath student... But I've had so many incredibly shitty teachers in my life, I was rooting for the kid thru this entire trailer. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao this kid blinded the other student??? Idk if they work in a group project but damn lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, getting into college is rough. I use to be above and beyond annoying trying to get an A in high school. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

acting is awful... Reply

Thread

Link

this is playing at the nyc horror film festival tonight if anyone actually wants to see it lmao



the sprouse boys have the most irritating voice Reply

Thread

Link

This is just so sad lol Reply

Thread

Link