ONTD Reading Challenge November: Read a book written by a celeb!

The November theme for theis a fun one:It could be a memoir, fiction, a children's book, graphic novel, etc. No cooking books or picture-only books! Also, for the purposes of this challenge, politicians do NOT count as celebrities. It also doesn't count when the celebrity is famous exclusively for writing books.For the first time Gucci Mane tells his story in his own words. It is the captivating life of an artist who forged an unlikely path to stardom and personal rebirth. Gucci Mane began writing his memoir in a maximum-security federal prison. Released in 2016, he emerged radically transformed. He was sober, smiling, focused, and positive—a far cry from the Gucci Mane of years past. In his extraordinary autobiography, the legend takes us to his roots in Alabama, the streets of East Atlanta, the trap house, and the studio where he found his voice as a peerless rapper. He reflects on his inimitable career and in the process confronts his dark past—years behind bars, the murder charge, drug addiction, career highs and lows—the making of a trap god.The Jessica Jones actress debut novel is a mystery/thriller about an environmental lawyer tasked with investigating Optimal Plastics, her home town's most high-profile company and economic heart. Abby begins to find strange connections to a scandal from more than a decade ago involving the popular Kaycee Mitchell and her closest friends—just before Kaycee disappeared for good. But as Abby tries to find out what really happened to Kaycee, she unearths an even more disturbing secret—a ritual called “The Game,” which will threaten the reputations, and lives, of the community and risk exposing a darkness that may consume her.A collection of seventeen short stories (the audiobook is narrated by the author!). A gentle Eastern European immigrant arrives in New York City after his family and his life have been torn apart by his country's civil war. A man who loves to bowl rolls a perfect game--and then another and then another and then many more in a row until he winds up ESPN's newest celebrity, and he must decide if the combination of perfection and celebrity has ruined the thing he loves. An eccentric billionaire and his faithful executive assistant venture into America looking for acquisitions and discover a down and out motel, romance, and a bit of real life.Fans of Old Hollywood would enjoy this classic autobiography of one of Hollywood's classic actresses. Here, in her own words, is Lauren Bacall's charming, candid chronicle of her life and career, including working at 16 as an usher in Broadway theatres while scrambling around for the Big Break; being "discovered" first as a model by Diana Vreeland, then as a potential movie star by Howard and Slim Hawks; being in Hollywood at 19 with a new name, a starring role, sudden huge fame as a funny (she was) and tough (she wasn't) sexpot; and her marriage to Humphrey Bogart. A National Book Award winner.Tim Gunn reveals the fascinating story behind each article of clothing dating back to ancient times, in a book that reads like a walking tour from museum to closet with Tim at your side. From Cleopatra’s crown to Helen of Troy’s sandals, from Queen Victoria’s corset to Madonna’s cone bra, Tim Gunn’s Fashion Bible takes you on a runway-ready journey through the highs and lows of fashion history. Drawing from his exhaustive knowledge and intensive research to offer cutting-edge insights into modern style, Tim explains how the 1960s ruined American underwear, how Beau Brummell created the look men have worn for more than a century, and much more.The My Chemical Romance frontman is now a graphic novel writer, and this is one of his works. In an inexplicable worldwide event, forty-seven extraordinary children were spontaneously born to women who'd previously shown no signs of pregnancy. Millionaire inventor Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven of the children; when asked why, his only explanation was, "To save the world." These seven children form the Umbrella Academy, a dysfunctional family of superheroes with bizarre powers. Their first adventure at the age of ten pits them against an erratic and deadly Eiffel Tower, piloted by the fearsome zombie-robot Gustave Eiffel. Nearly a decade later, the team disbands, but when Hargreeves unexpectedly dies, these disgruntled siblings reunite just in time to save the world once again.Bollywood fans can't miss this memoir by Karan Johar, the iconic director, producer and talk show host. Who is the man behind the icon that we all know? Baring all for the first time in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy, KJo reminisces about his childhood, the influence of his Sindhi mother and Punjabi father, obsession with Bollywood, foray into films, friendships with Aditya Chopra, SRK and Kajol, his love life, and much more.