Claire Foy speaks out on Adam Sandler touching her knee

Watch men being outraged because ''omg can we not even touch a knee anymore the outrage!!!'' Reply

don't touch any thing period. Reply

lol mte Reply

Why did he do it, though? Reply

If you watched the entire show they were talking about Claire winning a Golden Globe earlier so he touches her when he mentions being at the Golden Globes himself kind of like a physical callback. Reply

That's what I figured. It looked like a nudge in regards to a previous conversation but I didn't want to sit through the episode to confirm tht Reply

bc people sometimes touch other ppl in the context of communication Reply

People actually WANT to be offended these days. Reply

Yep. It’s why Trump won. This shit is stupid. Reply

I thought trump won because people voted for Jill stein? Reply

So tired of hearing this. Trump won because of a combo of: Dem voter apathy, false equivalence, voter supression, Russian fake news, and Hillary's campaign taking votes for granted. If you look at the numbers, Trump votes were lower than the previous Repub candidates. Reply

You really think it's not a big deal that a dude kept touching a woman even after she explicitly kept removing his hand? Reply

It looked like she was about to put her hand on his but he put it away before she could. Reply

lol the title, I just can't sometimes.



my opinion: people need to learn to stop speaking for others. you may not like other touching your knee, that's fine. but don't act outraged on Claire's behalf when you don't know how she feels about it. there's no power imbalance here, she's a grown woman who can speak for herself Reply

i knew i always liked u, boo. i knew i always liked u, boo. Reply

i agree, and i think a lot of people underestimate women in the name of feminism but we are tough and are able to speak and stand up for ourselves in many situations. Reply

I'm happy she wasn't upset, but it's probably just a good rule of thumb for men to practice keeping their hands to themselves when it comes to women they don't know. Reply

Keep your hands to yourself Reply

that blonde lady is starrinngg at his hand lol and the other lady is like 🙃 Reply

Do we really need two almost back to back wank posts about this? Reply

FUCK I can't believe I allowed myself to get sucked in to the last one... Reply

lol i didn't realise this was a different topic, i thought the old one had got deleted or something Reply

if she wasn't uncomfortable that's cool. it's still a good rule of thumb to just keep your hands to yourself tho Reply

Is that Emma Thompson next to Sandler? Reply

is it? i thought she was clare balding jfc Reply

I’d be more surprised if she did speak out again Adam. Let’s not forget how powerful Adam Sandler is in Hollywood’s. It was an awkward and unnecessary thing for Adam to do, even if he didn’t mean anything by it. Keep your hands to yourself, it’s simple really Reply

It's an awkward video. Reply

oh lardhammercy Reply

mood is how ONTD commenters go from professing to care about issues of social justice to sounding exactly like everyone's trump-supporting dad with the "everyone's trying to be offended these days!!1!!" shtick the moment a concern like this is blown even slightly out of proportion by the internet Reply

because you either join in on "twitter's outrage on Claire's behalf" or you're a trump supporter? Reply

lmao that literally isn't what I said, but I'll say it again in case you're having trouble: it's wild how little it takes for people to stop pretending to care about things and condemn the world/this generation/the internet as "too sensitive" Reply

lol for real Reply

that's the reason why this place is dying tbh...all the decent users are sick of the trolls and their racism/misogyny/homophobia etc; not to mention ~wank posts in general. shit is tired and played, esp since other sites have the same topics but with comments that are actually entertaining. 💯 Reply

mte. Sometimes I can't believe how many comments ("PC police!!" "everyone's so sensitive these days!" "everyone just wants to be offended!") I read on here that sound like they're coming from the distant conservative relative on Facebook. Either that or it's a bunch of "ONTD is so outraged, y'all need lives lmao lmao" even in posts where there's very little actual "outrage" Reply

yeah I've seen a lot of "this is why Trump won" type comments on different posts/topics and it's weird, there was less of that kind of "lol, snowflakes" sentiment even last year. Especially odd in sexual harassment or gender issues posts...like, Trump won because people care too much about misogyny? ok Reply

Most of the people who get upset when others are offended by sexism/misogyny are men, and most of the people who get upset when others are offended by racism are white. The lack of empathy is very predictable. Reply

