Claire Foy speaks out on Adam Sandler touching her knee
-On the latest episode of The Graham Norton show, Adam Sandler put his hand on Claire Foy's knee, twitter was outraged for Claire but Claire released a statement about the incident:
"We don't believe anything was intended by Adam's gesture and it has caused no offence to Claire,” the spokeswoman said.
my opinion: people need to learn to stop speaking for others. you may not like other touching your knee, that's fine. but don't act outraged on Claire's behalf when you don't know how she feels about it. there's no power imbalance here, she's a grown woman who can speak for herself
