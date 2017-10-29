Coronation Street actor leaving show amid Sexual Assault claims
Coronation Street star Bruno Langley is axed over sexual assault claim https://t.co/KG92C5QI0i— Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) October 29, 2017
- English Actor Bruno Langley, who joined the show as Todd Grimshaw in 2001, will not be returning to the soap.
- Was the first openly gay character in the soap.
- Earlier in the month, a woman complained to ITV that Langley had acted inappropriately towards, and sexually assaulted, her in a Manchester bar.
- After an internal investigation into the sexual assault allegation made by the woman, Langley was fired with immediate effect
- Many fans on the shows social media say Langley should not have been fired as he has not been charged.
Source
Edited at 2017-10-29 06:38 pm (UTC)
never watched this show but 2001!? wow. that's a long time.
While I'm fucking disgusted by the action of these men, I love that they're getting exposed and losing their jobs <3 <3 Hopefully they'll do more than just lose their jobs, but I'll take what I can get, tbh.
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
(And given that the Roache accusations arose out of the Saville scandal, it's a pretty comparable situation in terms of the sudden huge heat on media companies around the sexual abuse issue. They're under no more pressure now than they were then)
Glad they're doing this. I still side eye Kevin Webster and bill roache whenever they're on