Coronation Street actor leaving show amid Sexual Assault claims

his ass DID IT

They fired him after an internal investigation, so it's not like they fired him on unfounded allegations. Why are fans like this



I can't keep up with all these exposures. SAD!

not surprising about the fans' reactions but disappointing all the same.



never watched this show but 2001!? wow. that's a long time.

Soap actors stay on these shows for fucking ever. I think one Brit soap actor was on the show from like age 9 to thirty-something. Crazy longevity.

He did leave for quite a few years before making a return when his career went nowhere.

Dude playing Ken Barlow in this soap has been in since the show started. In 1960.

While I'm fucking disgusted by the action of these men, I love that they're getting exposed and losing their jobs <3 <3 Hopefully they'll do more than just lose their jobs, but I'll take what I can get, tbh.

same. it's been cathartic af to see women finally being fucking listened to.

It has literally been giving me life

It's heartening to see consequences

This is the same soap who sacked an actor after he made rap videos about assaulting women

wtf which actor was this?

Chris Fountain

omg who??? how did i miss this?

Adam continues to be a flop.

Another one bites the dust.

Disgusting. I'm glad he's getting exposed.

there's like 5 people in the post

Many fans should often not be listened to.

So, are they going to recast his character with an actual gay guy? Also, FU, dude.

Compare this to what happened when Bill Roache was accused of historic sex crimes - that was a full scale criminal proceeding, yet they only suspended him. When he was acquitted they took him back. If they've already sacked Langley before he's been charged, then they must be pretty convinced he did something wrong.



(And given that the Roache accusations arose out of the Saville scandal, it's a pretty comparable situation in terms of the sudden huge heat on media companies around the sexual abuse issue. They're under no more pressure now than they were then)

