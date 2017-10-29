Coronation Street actor leaving show amid Sexual Assault claims



- English Actor Bruno Langley, who joined the show as Todd Grimshaw in 2001, will not be returning to the soap.

- Was the first openly gay character in the soap.

- Earlier in the month, a woman complained to ITV that Langley had acted inappropriately towards, and sexually assaulted, her in a Manchester bar.

- After an internal investigation into the sexual assault allegation made by the woman, Langley was fired with immediate effect

- Many fans on the shows social media say Langley should not have been fired as he has not been charged.

Source
Tagged: , , ,