Beyond Stranger Things: The After-show
Watch a clip below of 'Beyond Stranger Things' to get a feel for the new #StrangerThings after-show https://t.co/jPWJ19qAiM pic.twitter.com/6fv3D04XxI— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 26, 2017
-Beyond Stranger Things is the latest after-show treatment. Also released by Netflix, the 7 episode series begins playing immediately after you finish season 2 of Stranger Things.
-Hosted by Jim Rash, features interviews with the cast and creators, bts videos, the writing + proposed storylines, and the inspiration of the show.
-Features major spoilers so do not watch until you're done with season 2 completely.
source
ok i'm out before spoilers!
Edited at 2017-10-29 06:34 pm (UTC)
dad!Hopper and mom!Steve made this season. Talk about turning a cliché jock into a cinnamon roll. A+
Jonathan's use this season was literally just to get laid. The with him and Nancy was eye roll enducing and they're one of the weakest actors of this cast. So could've done without them, tbh.
When that Billy guy was talking to Steve in the shower, my husband turned to me and whispered "he's gay". lol
(also Billy had no point to be in this show plot wise, like none.)
Edited at 2017-10-29 06:40 pm (UTC)
[MORE SPOILERY SPOILERS]same for the story line with el's sister, which i'm hoping at least was to pave the way for the next season? it was a big old waste of time if not.
- The E.T. doll next to Dart's glass cage (I know the thing has a name, but Idk it) in The Pollywog.
- Mad Max driving like the road warrior she is!
Jonathan can have her.
Mom!Steve was something I never knew I wanted until they gave it to me this season. More of this please!
Edited at 2017-10-29 06:46 pm (UTC)
...but maybe she actually sicced the monster on Barb and we just didn't see that, lol
her death was no one's fault but the monster's.
[more detailed/spoilery reactions]
- I don't think I would have minded episode 7 as much if it had been a side plot broken up over several eps but even so it felt tonally kinda off? IMO one of Stranger Things' biggest strengths is the small town Stephen King atmosphere so to break to X-Men: Shadowrun for a bit was… eh.
- Hopper adopting Eleven was super cute though.
- As was that Mike/Eleven reunion scene, d'awwww.
- Max was kinda pointless but I still liked her because I was a lot like her @ 13
- The internet is already overly latching onto Bob the same way they did with Barb but I'll always have a soft spot for Samwise, even if he basically got killed by a mop lmao
- I shipped Jonathan/Nancy last season but their plotline this season was super boring tbh.
- honestly, Steve's Adventures In Babysitting was my favorite thing about the whole damn season. I hope they find a way to keep him around next season, maybe he can train with Hopper to become a cop or something? I need more Steve-giving-questionable-but-well-inten
- #JUSTICEFORMEWS
Spoilers!
Re: Spoilers!
Re: Spoilers!
Re: Spoilers!
Agree! Nancy is busted!
Re: Spoilers!
Re: Spoilers!
I hope they lay the love triangle to rest next season, two seasons of any love triangle is enough and people are gonna be extra-annoyed with Nancy if she just keeps swapping between Steve and Jonathan every other season lol
spoilers
There were some things with the plot that felt off, like Dustin being so eager to keep Dart as a pet but overall it was alright.
Everyone fawning over Steve is already getting on my nerves. He was a decent person instead of a complete prick like he was last season.
Edited at 2017-10-29 06:56 pm (UTC)
Re: spoilers
Re: spoilers
Re: spoilers
Re: spoilers
Re: spoilers
I hope we can see more Hopper/Eleven, they are already a family.
I liked Steve more this season, he was supportive of Nancy and took care of the kids.
Edited at 2017-10-29 06:58 pm (UTC)
spoilers
bottom line I hope someone better gets to adopt Eleven next season
Re: spoilers
Re: spoilers
Re: spoilers
Re: spoilers
Re: spoilers
Re: spoilers
mike was the one that kept her hidden when she first escaped.
he can keep a secret!
all things considered he should be thankful eleven obeyed for as long as she did.
when do kids ever listen to their parents? any other kid would have run off so much sooner than she did.
especially with his super vague explanations.
but then I understand where his character was coming from too.
I liked how he grew at the end.
my heart grew 10 sizes when he was asking that guy if she could be out in public for "just one night" and then they show the snow ball sign.
he's been an antisocial mess for so long bc of his daughter but he's trying!
Re: spoilers
He at least shouldve let the poor girl go trick or treating in disguise tho
Re: spoilers
Re: spoilers
Spoilers!
I don't know if I'm feeling Max quite yet. Both her and her douche brother added literally nothing to the plot.
I really wish Eleven joined the rest of the squad before the last episode.
Steve was one of my favourites this season. His friendship with Dustin is cute.
Most importantly RIP Bob. I loved him and thought Sean was brilliant. I wish they didn't do him like that just for a potential future Joyce/Hopper plot. Joyce and Bob were adorable.
Also is Chris Hardwick kicking himself for somehow not getting this aftershow gig?