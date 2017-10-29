Beyond Stranger Things: The After-show

i've only watched 3 episodes but i'm really loving it so far and i laughed when hopper spit out his apple like a kid lol



I literally just finished and it started a little meh but ended up being pretty good. Dustin and Steve's friendship is so darn cute. I also cried a lot, lol.



dad!Hopper and mom!Steve made this season. Talk about turning a cliché jock into a cinnamon roll. A+



Jonathan's use this season was literally just to get laid. The with him and Nancy was eye roll enducing and they're one of the weakest actors of this cast. So could've done without them, tbh.



When that Billy guy was talking to Steve in the shower, my husband turned to me and whispered "he's gay". lol

(also Billy had no point to be in this show plot wise, like none.)





IA, totally useless. I thought it was Zefron the first time I saw him Reply

Me too! I was like, wait, wouldn't Zac Efron being in this show have been a bigger deal? Reply

The way he got laid was so self-insert fanfic-y too! Duffers we see your teenage selves here... Reply

the entire speech that Nancy gave to Dustin about how "girls this age are stupid" is so self insert it was ridiculous. Nancy's entire arch this season was blah. Reply

[ SPOILERY SPOILERS ] billy was gonna be in the house with them and they'd all see the monster or something that would justify his existence but his character was just random without any use?? so annoying



[ MORE SPOILERY SPOILERS ] same for the story line with el's sister, which i'm hoping at least was to pave the way for the next season? it was a big old waste of time if not ia, for a moment i thought Reply

I think Billy may be gay, too tbh Reply

My Billy theory is he was brought in solely to make Steve look better. Reply

i didn't realize there was an after show so i'm watching it now. it's interesting to see their process but i want more information on the homages this season, i feel like i didn't catch as many Reply

My favorites were really on-the-nose, but I loved them:



- The E.T. doll next to Dart's glass cage (I know the thing has a name, but Idk it) in The Pollywog.

- Mad Max driving like the road warrior she is! Reply

I'm still mad at Nancy. Poor Barb died because fucking with Steve was more important to her and now she's not even with Steve any more. Reply

And then she got mad at Jonathan (?) because he wanted to look after his brother after coming back from the upside down and she "waited for him". LOL what the shit.

Jonathan can have her.



Mom!Steve was something I never knew I wanted until they gave it to me this season. More of this please!



That wasn't Nancy's fault. If she had left with Barb, they both would have been killed. Any of those kids could have gotten killed, the monster was right outside. Reply

lmao barb didn't die because of nancy. come on.



Barb waited outside like a good friend because Nancy told her to play guardian. That's why Nancy is right that she is partly responsible for Barb's death.



...but maybe she actually sicced the monster on Barb and we just didn't see that, lol Reply

Yeah, I feel bad about hating Nancy but she makes such annoying choices and can come off self-centered (or rather is written that way). I feel like the whole expose plot point was written as a way for them to bang. And I HATE when a third character comments on the chemistry or closeness of a couple. So stupid. Reply

barb's death is not nancy's fault lol. barb was being a fucking asshole and then wallowing in her own selfishness.



her death was no one's fault but the monster's. Reply

I fucking hate Nancy. It's totally ok if she's not attracted to Steve and wants to break up, but he doesn't deserve to be cheated on. And then they play it off likes Nancy and Jonathan hooking up is so adorable. hahaha "pull out," get it? Fuck her. Reply

I'm glad they did this. I've always complained about how Netflix doesn't give us any extras like DVDs do Reply

[ more detailed/spoilery reactions ]

- I don't think I would have minded episode 7 as much if it had been a side plot broken up over several eps but even so it felt tonally kinda off? IMO one of Stranger Things' biggest strengths is the small town Stephen King atmosphere so to break to X-Men: Shadowrun for a bit was… eh.

- Hopper adopting Eleven was super cute though.

- As was that Mike/Eleven reunion scene, d'awwww.

- Max was kinda pointless but I still liked her because I was a lot like her @ 13

- The internet is already overly latching onto Bob the same way they did with Barb but I'll always have a soft spot for Samwise, even if he basically got killed by a mop lmao

- I shipped Jonathan/Nancy last season but their plotline this season was super boring tbh.

- honestly, Steve's Adventures In Babysitting was my favorite thing about the whole damn season. I hope they find a way to keep him around next season, maybe he can train with Hopper to become a cop or something? I need more Steve-giving-questionable-but-well-inten tioned-life-advice-to-Dustin in my life.

yeah the chicago ep felt wayyy off. i was like can we get back to hawkins plz. Reply

Random question: I keep seeing Chicago, but I thought it was Pittsburgh? or did they move from the opening scene? Reply

The opening scene was in Pittsburgh but ep. 7 was in Chicago. If they explained why the baby X-Men decided to go there from Pittsburgh then I must have missed it but that was def. the Chicago skyline they were showing in ep. 7 (/former Chicagoan, miss it tons lol) Reply

I def think Steve is going to stick around Hawkins. That convo he had with Nancy in the first ep about not applying to college and instead going into business with his dad was not a throwaway conversation, imo. Reply

i want him to stick around hawkins but have zero interest in his relationship with nancy. never thought i'd say this considering how douchey he started off but he could do better than her... Reply

Totally agree. Steve + the Party was the best thing about this season, and they had better find a way to keep him in their orbit. He can drive Dustin to school! Or just generally be his big bro. Idk, they'll figure it out lol. Reply

Lol yeah i never thought i would be rooting so much for steve but he's just infinitely more charismatic/likable than Nancy or Johnathan. Reply

Agree! Nancy is busted! Reply

Yeah they want to keep Joe Keery around. I wonder if they will write out Jonathan though after that Charlie incident. Reply

They'll find a way to keep him around, Steve is 100% the most interesting and likable member of the teenage cast at this point and he plays really well off the kids. I think it could be fun if he gets an arc next season starting with working for his dad but then eventually training with Hopper to become a cop - Rookie Cop!Steve feels like it could be both funny + in-character to me and it would give him a reason to stick around Hawkins.



I hope they lay the love triangle to rest next season, two seasons of any love triangle is enough and people are gonna be extra-annoyed with Nancy if she just keeps swapping between Steve and Jonathan every other season lol Reply

i loved season 2. i think it was surprisingly on par with s1. Reply

Just finished and I liked it. I thought they made the relationship between Eleven/Mike too romantic? Or maybe I'm just old and everyone looks like 10 y/o.



There were some things with the plot that felt off, like Dustin being so eager to keep Dart as a pet but overall it was alright.



Everyone fawning over Steve is already getting on my nerves. He was a decent person instead of a complete prick like he was last season.



lol he literally risked his life like sixty times for those kids. that does go beyond decent. Reply

i'm already over it, i know how anti-barbs feel now Reply

Mte!! Tell it Reply

Seriously. Dislike him all you want, but he really put his life on the line to protect those kids - and he's one of the only people to not have an actual connection with any of them. Reply

I'm 1000% the kid who would keep a pet found outside, so I could understand Dustin's reasoning :x Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I felt bad for Max, Mike & Eleven were so rude to her. But then I remembered what it is like being the new kid. Or having a new person join your group. Kids can be assholes. lol I hope they are nicer to her next season.



I hope we can see more Hopper/Eleven, they are already a family.



I liked Steve more this season, he was supportive of Nancy and took care of the kids. I'm glad that they actually hired kid actors for these roles, the anger, fea, and angst felt real. It took me back. Reply

Yeah, I thought how the group was apprehensive about Max was totally believable, even if it pissed me off (especially Eleven, but that was the writing that pissed me off). She just wants nerdy friends!



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] when she walked in on them in the gym and used her powers to knock her off her skateboard I was like wtf? I thought Max had broken her arm. I think they need more female writers on the show. Same. I mean Reply

I feel like people are being really ott about Eleven's reaction to Max. Eleven has no social skills, no real experience being in the real world. of course she isn't going to react appropriately to her best friend hanging out with a new girl Reply

I watched the first two eps last night and so far am enjoying it. nancy just gets on my nerves tho, the scene when she's drunk at the party was soo unintentionally funny loll. and of course Jonathan ditches the cute goth girl to take care of her smh. Reply

honestly I don't like Hopper as Eleven's new dad. I feel like he really failed her. He stayed with her for a whole year cooped up in that disgusting house, no wonder she had a freak out and escaped. she couldn't go out into the sun, couldn't see her friends (seriously, he couldn't let mike visit once in a while?), couldn't exercise, couldn't play... can Eleven even read?? did he tutor her on anything??



bottom line I hope someone better gets to adopt Eleven next season Reply

[ spoilers ] i absolutely hated their arguments! i mean i get why he wanted to keep her hidden and safe but he was being such a jerk to her, how could he expect a kid to just accept being locked away for a year without any contact with the outside world? he could have had a little more sympathy for her situation Reply

lol eleven read that whole case file, come on bb. he was not perfect but there are actual scenes of him reading to her, and teaching her new words to look up in the dictionary?? Reply

oh that's right, she read the case file. yeah I remember the scenes about the words but that's not good enough. she needs some serious remedial lessons if she's going to go to school eventually Reply

IDK, I thought it was in-character for him to be overprotective considering that he's lost a child in the past. He also acknowledges that he didn't handle everything so great in the last couple of episodes, I didn't get the sense that the writers were asking me to buy into him as the perfect dad. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] IA. I was initially interested in the idea of them as a father/daughter relationship but their scenes were just so violent and he kept her cooped up like a kidnap victim. Reply

mte. after all the things mike and the other kids went through you'd think he'd have a little more trust.

mike was the one that kept her hidden when she first escaped.

he can keep a secret!



all things considered he should be thankful eleven obeyed for as long as she did.

when do kids ever listen to their parents? any other kid would have run off so much sooner than she did.

especially with his super vague explanations.



but then I understand where his character was coming from too.

I liked how he grew at the end.

my heart grew 10 sizes when he was asking that guy if she could be out in public for "just one night" and then they show the snow ball sign.

he's been an antisocial mess for so long bc of his daughter but he's trying! Reply

It seemed to me like Mike and his family were being monitored in case Eleven did try to contact them. I know they showed the phones being tapped, but I also figured they were being physically watched as well. Even if they weren't being watched, I could see Hopper being overprotective and not wanting to take the risk, just in case



He at least shouldve let the poor girl go trick or treating in disguise tho Reply

When he got trapped in the tunnel, I was rooting for the vines. I liked his character in S1 and understand he's not equipped to be a great parent, but he was awful with El. Reply

Same, I thought the way he spoke to her was unnecessarily aggressive from the start and he was always grabbing onto her while he yelled. There was literally no reason Eleven should want to stay there or feel like she could trust him. He locked her up in a cabin, fed her trash for a year, then would come home and scream at her for daring to be bored. I'm nhf the redemption they tried to pull at the end, I think Eleven should live with someone stable lol I'm concerned for all the people who think their father daughter dynamic is cute tbh Reply

Just finished and I really enjoyed it.

I don't know if I'm feeling Max quite yet. Both her and her douche brother added literally nothing to the plot.

I really wish Eleven joined the rest of the squad before the last episode.

Steve was one of my favourites this season. His friendship with Dustin is cute.

Most importantly RIP Bob. I loved him and thought Sean was brilliant. I wish they didn't do him like that just for a potential future Joyce/Hopper plot. Joyce and Bob were adorable. Reply

I just want one scene next season where Steve plays D&D with The Party like that scene from Freaks and Geeks where Franco plays with the geeks.



Also is Chris Hardwick kicking himself for somehow not getting this aftershow gig? Reply

