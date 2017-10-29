rosario per

Beyond Stranger Things: The After-show




-Beyond Stranger Things is the latest after-show treatment. Also released by Netflix, the 7 episode series begins playing immediately after you finish season 2 of Stranger Things.
-Hosted by Jim Rash, features interviews with the cast and creators, bts videos, the writing + proposed storylines, and the inspiration of the show.
-Features major spoilers so do not watch until you're done with season 2 completely.


source
