Rose McGowan said Harvey Weinstein offered her $1 Million for her silence



- Rose McGowan claims that Harvey Weinstein offered to pay her $1,000,000 before the big New York Times expose
- Rose spoke through her attorney and said that Harvey offered her the money in exchange for a NDA
- Some members of Rose's team told her to think about it and counter the offer, to "help fund her art". But Rose declined.



- Rose per the Times: "I had all these people I’m paying telling me to take it so that I could fund my art,” McGowan told the Times. She countered the offer with a $6 million ask, but then told her lawyer to ultimately pull the offer, within a day of the Times story posting. “I figured I could probably have gotten him up to three,” she said. “But I was like — ew, gross, you’re disgusting, I don’t want your money, that would make me feel disgusting.”

- Since the Oct 5 New York Times piece, over 60 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment. And there have been multiple women who have accused him of rape.

