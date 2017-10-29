Rose McGowan said Harvey Weinstein offered her $1 Million for her silence
- Rose McGowan claims that Harvey Weinstein offered to pay her $1,000,000 before the big New York Times expose
- Rose spoke through her attorney and said that Harvey offered her the money in exchange for a NDA
- Some members of Rose's team told her to think about it and counter the offer, to "help fund her art". But Rose declined.
- Rose per the Times: "I had all these people I’m paying telling me to take it so that I could fund my art,” McGowan told the Times. She countered the offer with a $6 million ask, but then told her lawyer to ultimately pull the offer, within a day of the Times story posting. “I figured I could probably have gotten him up to three,” she said. “But I was like — ew, gross, you’re disgusting, I don’t want your money, that would make me feel disgusting.”
- Since the Oct 5 New York Times piece, over 60 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment. And there have been multiple women who have accused him of rape.
Getting rid of NDAs is not a solution. Banning using it for sexual misconducts....that's another thing.
I just signed one a few weeks ago cause a company i work for is buying another company, it can't leak otherwise the acquisition can fall through, or maybe for the development or a new product. etc.
I think they're mainly used to protect trade secrets. Say you get a job at a restaurant with a special recipe for something. It would prohibit you from sharing it or you get sued.
You can always not sign it, as Rose elected not to do.
