Rose McGowan said Harvey Weinstein offered her $1 Million for her silence

NDAs need to be done away with but I don't know how any legislation will pass in a male-dominated and Republican-controlled Congress. Not to mention we have a confirmed sexual predator in the White House.

I don't think any legislation regarding NDA will pass even with a democratic Pres and Congress. All men are shitty

Like i've said before. NDA's are used for multiple purposes, hiding shit like this is only a small % of them (it might seem a lot cause we only read about them on ONTD. )



Getting rid of NDAs is not a solution. Banning using it for sexual misconducts....that's another thing.

I wonder how many actresses signed a similar deal in exchange for silence. It makes me sick.

Are NDAs an American thing? Do they serve any benefit other than preventing rich people from being embarrassed by compromise information?

I can imagine they're also used for ppl working on shows/media to prevent them from spoiling plot points or w/e before the release?

they are!

They are! I sign them all the time, sometimes as benign to just discuss a project or visit a set

They are "supposed" to protect companies intellectual property or work. But they end up hurting employees in the end. For example, the clauses some companies have that employees cannot sue thier employer, they have to settle through arbitration.

if tv has taught me anything its to stop a former employee from blabbing trade secrets to the competitor

lol. yes, NDA's are used in every single company for multiple purposes besides hiding sexual scandals.



I just signed one a few weeks ago cause a company i work for is buying another company, it can't leak otherwise the acquisition can fall through, or maybe for the development or a new product. etc.

Reply

I think they're mainly used to protect trade secrets. Say you get a job at a restaurant with a special recipe for something. It would prohibit you from sharing it or you get sued.

You can always not sign it, as Rose elected not to do.



You can always not sign it, as Rose elected not to do. Reply

i've had to sign them just to enter offices for interviews. trade secrets and all that

I am from Germany and its been a fine print part of any work contract i have ever signed so you dont go talk about any work related deets to a competitor or friends who may work there

I'm honestly glad Rose can speak openly about the fact that Harvey raped her now, it must feel like such a relief after having to stay silent for so long.

huh i thought she signed it in the 90s when it happened?

This specific offer was made shortly before the NYT article. It is explained in the first bulletpoint.

welp i still dont get it tho why would she have needed to another one?

Parent

Not surprised about him offering 1 million. I'm actually surprised he didn't offer more... cheap fuck.



Reply

he probably offered the same to dozens of other women thats why ugh

That's what I figured, too.

Good for her! NDAs shouldn't be used for covering up sexual abuse in the first place, ugh. I wonder if we'll ever get to see change in that.

Him only offering her $1 million when he's worth billions, shows how little he thinks of her.

I'm glad she went off.



I’m glad she went off. Reply

Cheap bastard. Eh, no amount of money is worth it though. I'd rather aaaaalll his dirty laundry get aired. The more he suffers the better.

