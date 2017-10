where has she been lately? She was everywhere around 2008-2010 and then she disappeared. Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't her and Javier get a lot of shit a few years ago for posting sharing their sentiments on Palestine/Israel? I remember a bunch of articles reporting that they'd been blacklisted Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so sick and tired of women being sexual objects and nothing more for the pleasure of nasty goddamn men. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh, but it's the "culture" issue so it's more classy and not nearly as sexist! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

very cultural indeed. i feel more civilized already, having just seen a glimpse of her chest. Reply

Thread

Link

Cant even imagine a man in these same poses on the cover of a mag hitting newsstands just laying on the grocery store. The outrage this would ensue lol Reply

Thread

Link

Love her. Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like I've seen this a million times before Reply

Thread

Link

That boob is weirdly floating in the cover Reply

Thread

Link

imagine having a woman as charismatic and beautiful as Penelope Cruz in front of your camera and all you can think of is to get her naked :| Reply

Thread

Link

she is so god damn stunning and i think the photos are beautiful. Reply

Thread

Link

Esquire feels so very early 2000s pretending to be cool and slick and worldly in our times. Like the school magazine of a boys only boarding school or something. Reply

Thread

Link

Aside from the fact that Esquire and other mags like it only feature women on their covers because its an opportunity to get them naked, this shoot is so incredibly uninspired. Its the fucking culture issue and you have Penelope Cruz lying half-naked on the bed and on the floor. There's nothing creative, innovated, or remotely interesting about these photos. Reply

Thread

Link

Love her. She has such a great eye shape - smokey eye looks look phenomenal on her. Reply

Thread

Link

they couldn't afford a wardrobe budget? Reply

Thread

Link