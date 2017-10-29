Promos for new Ryan Murphy FOX drama "9-1-1" + Tatiana Maslany, Kate Mara and more join FX's "Pose"

I'm totally here for that cast for Pose.



I need to watch the final season of Orphan Black.

Janet Mock is writing for Pose, which excites me. I hope Murphy isn't in the writer's room. Reply

James as a kingpin? O-kay Reply

I'm disappointed in Tatiana tbh. Sis, you were up for a couple roles in Star Wars and you setlle for a gig in one of Ryan Murphy's shows???? She just got free from Orphan Black and now she runs the risk of getting caught up in Ryan Murphy's revolving fave actors to use ugh. Reply

I mean they passed on her for those roles in Star Wars no? She’s just taking what’s being offered. Reply

it's not like ryan's shows don't offer a great chance at big award noms? Reply

She deserves lead material

She is too talented To be a supporting character in a bloated cast. Reply

meh, Ryan is super loyal to the actors that he likes and he usually gets them awards. Reply

I do wish she got more and better roles tho, I just can see why she would do this Reply

God, I hate Kate Mara Reply

idek why, but same tbh. Reply

I can't believe Charlie Cox dated her. She's too basic for him. She's literally the pregnant teen from Everwood gone overrated. Reply

same and idek why Reply

no to both. Reply

wait, so that fugly ass evan peters guy is in 2 shows now? he is in that awful ahs too. god that show is bad yo



Edited at 2017-10-29 05:47 pm (UTC)

fuck u bitch evan peters is gorgeous lmao Reply

this is a v conditional statement Reply

And he got a nice ass, he can stay Reply

Ryan has a type Reply

He's ugly as sin but very talented imo. Reply

Pretty sure Evan is Ryan's muse now. Reply

I'm here for more Tatiana! She's an amazing actress and deserve all the success.

i'll prob watch it for evan and tatiana

i'm always here for tatiana getting more work. hate ryan tho

Clearly Ryan Murphy thirsts after Evan Peters. Sensing a theme here

Obviously. Him and darren criss are his baes. At least peters can act. Reply

Fuck im dreading Versace. Hes gonna be sympathetic murderer. Ugh Reply

does he also thirst after sarah paulson? or angela bassett? or any of the other women he's literally made shows for?

or are you just homophobic?



or are you just homophobic? Reply

James van der Beek having an actual role? (which is not a caricature of himself?) Whaaat?

Man, I can't wait to hear the paramedics/emts and firefighters I know bitch about this show, because I know it's gonna happen.

