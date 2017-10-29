Promos for new Ryan Murphy FOX drama "9-1-1" + Tatiana Maslany, Kate Mara and more join FX's "Pose"
From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others. Starring Academy and Emmy Award nominee and Golden Globe winner Angela Bassett, the series is based on the real-life, high-pressure experiences of emergency response providers who are thrust into heart-stopping situations that are equal parts unpredictable, intense and uplifting. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. Emmy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated actor Peter Krause and Emmy Award-nominated actress Connie Britton have been cast in lead roles. Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar have been cast in series regular roles. The series will premiere in January 2018.
#Pose - Tatiana Maslany, Evan Peters, Kate Mara & James Van Der Beek Join Ryan Murphy FX's Series https://t.co/p6TNTOI0zx pic.twitter.com/6ofES2VoYr— SpoilerTV (@SpoilerTV) October 26, 2017
Peters and Mara play New Jersey couple Stan and Patty, who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of New York City in the 1980s.
Van Der Beek plays Peters's financial kingpin boss Matt.
Maslany plays a modern dance teacher who takes a special interest in the talent of Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain).
Pose examines several aspects of New York City life in the 1980s, including the ballroom scene, and the art and financial boom of the later part of the decade.
source, 2, 3
