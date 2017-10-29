Adam Sandler Criticized for Touching Claire Foy's Knee on Talk Show

lol Reply

men were a mistake Reply

girls do this too tho. it's weird just to touch a person all of a sudden..I wish people would stop doing that. not everyone feeling comfortable with being close like that/touching Reply

humans were a fucking mistake, if we wanna get into it haha Reply

I've never experienced the kind of casual entitlement to my body from women like I have from men, and a woman randomly hugging me has way diff implications than a man randomly hugging me Reply

but not everyone is uncomfortable with it either. it is partly a cultural thing, and humans are social by nature and that includes innocuous physical contact. Reply

hand on a clothed knee on national television doesn't scream "sexual harassment" to me, and we should direct our energy some place else Reply

Ah yes, energy, the finite resource. I heard there's hungry children in African countries as well. Reply

LOL, this perfect response. Bless. Reply

I get this response every time, but I think that in order for change to happen we gotta focus and have priorities, not give petty shit like this attention. Yes, we can do more than one thing at once, but redistributing the attention you give to issues is a valid point when stuff like this is making headlines. Reply

scream Reply

~Not just that, but every second spent on this subject is LITERALLY stealing food from the mouths of those hungry children!~ Reply

ehhh, it's more the thought that he felt entitled enough to touch someone he just met on a place that can be considered intimate Reply

it made her uncomfortable and he clearly lacks the capability of recognising personal space or reading people's body language so yeah, regardless of your opinion on whether it's sexual harassment or not, it's still pretty damn asshole-y from his part. Reply

It's a form of microaggression. Everyone should call out little things just as much as larger issues. Years upon years upon years of not calling out the 'tiny' things is what leads to the high levels of blatant disrespect we now see daily. Reply

Not sexual harassment but really inappropriate. If he wouldn't touch a man's knee he shouldn't touch a woman's. Reply

lmao, nah. i'm good with focusing attention on this too. Reply

Aren't you a man? STFU. Reply

You’re not wrong. Yes we can focus our energy on both things simultaneously, but it’s also select people getting “offended” at this that causes the movement as a whole to look like a joke and why it doesn’t necessarily get taken as seriously when it should a lot of the time. Reply

Ur taking a real hard "everyone is too sensitive" stance lately Reply

You're right lol in the context of the video the outrage here is straight up idiotic Reply

His spokesperson didn't mind? Well, that's solved then. Reply

HOW ABOUT MEN JUST KEEP THEIR HANDS OFF WOMEN'S BODIES UNLESS WE CONSENT TO IT



jfc men are such fucking garbage Reply

Fucking exactly. Reply

all that needs to be said Reply

Honestly mte, it's the ~casual~ way he does it that pisses me off. Like, we're just so used to men touching women without our consent that it's just nbd and he feels bold enough to do it on TV? idk Reply

I'd be upset about him touching me too. Reply

it's so easy to not touch another person, i just... Reply

why does he need to be touching it in the first place. Reply

Just in: Statement from George HW Bush on allegations by actress pic.twitter.com/hKBd4GHQgg — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 25, 2017



sounds familiar. Reply

I made the mistake of going to the heather lind tag on twitter and the amount of people saying she was an attention whore who was making a big deal over nothing and who was attacking this poor disable old man was so infuriating. One dickhead called it elder abuse. Reply

i've heard the exact same comments irl. nevermind that he told a dirty joke about "doctor cop a feel" as he did exactly that or that he was 91 years old when the pic was taken, he's just a poor shriveled up raisin who doesn't ever know what he's doing. Reply

Lol ok Reply

groping women's butts in a "good natured manner" or "as a joke", oh god, this spin. if he can't stop himself groping because he's that senile, he should be confined to his room with special caretakers who know how to manage him. Reply

she's even leaning away from him. Reply

alright so the first one was reflex the second time was to bug her and it all happened in 5 seconds. didn't seem like that from the article Reply

also wow hes gotten oldddd Reply

MTE, lol Reply

see now i'm like afraid to touch other people. i usually do it to emphasize things when i'm talking to others—granted, i'm not touching thighs, but i touch people's shoulders or arms ... :( Reply

you poor thing, having to worry about others' personal space :( Reply

lol Reply

:( :( :( :(



i'm sorry other peoples' need for personal space has such an adverse effect on you bb



:( :( :( :( Reply

.....



it usually doesn't bother me when people pat me but i understand im a rare case ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



Edited at 2017-10-29 05:54 pm (UTC) Reply

You just have to be aware of the other person and their reaction. Like, I don't mind if certain friends touch me. My boss knows I hate it and she continually does it anyway which makes me feel 2 steps away from going to HR. Reply

I'm a touchy-feely person and I've learned some women don't like that, so now I keep my hands to myself lol. Reply

Just be careful with people who are not your friends/that you do not know that well. I think in general it is a good idea to be respectful of people's personal space. Context always matters of course. Reply

The salty responses to this are so OTT. I like to hug people when I meet/greet them but I usually warn first and gauge their reaction lol



Edited at 2017-10-29 06:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Just be aware of how someone acts. If you touch someone's leg and they seem really uncomfortable and move your hand away, don't immediately force your hand back on their leg. Reply

it seemed like he didn't even notice he was doing it the first time around, some people are more touchy than others and may not notice they make someone else uncomfortable.



i don't like being touched but it's very common where i'm from (plus the whole greeting with two kisses), so if someone is being too touchy i just tell them pls don't. Reply

i really like it when someone (whom I know and am comfortable with, obv) does that...like i'm not touchy myself but it is nice when it's done in a natural and empathetic way. there's nothing wrong with physical affection or whatever itself it's just about gauging people's comfort level and boundaries. Reply

these uncivil, blunt, responses don't seem to account for the nuances of person to person communication. things like relationship, setting, context all matter. the fact that you are thoughtful about this and have genuine concern that you don't wish to make anyone uncomfortable means you will likely approach situations with care. Reply

lol Reply

Dont reflect anything you hear on ONTD in the real world. People are muy loco Reply

People here are weird, if you have a bond with a person it’s usually normal Reply

i thought it looked like she was patting his hand - in a congenial way - but he pulled his hand away before she could complete the gesture. Reply

it looked like that to me too idk



Edited at 2017-10-29 05:50 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah, me too. Then he put his hand back so she could pat it/put hers onto his.



I'm always up for dragging men (especially Adam Sandler) but I'm not reading this situation the way those tweets suggest.



Edited at 2017-10-29 05:55 pm (UTC) Reply

that's what im seeing now too, like she just missed his hand because he pulled it away, and then smiled awkwardly Reply

Yeah, that's what it looks like to me too. Reply

yep, that's totally what it looks like. Reply

mte. first time i watched i saw what the post says, second time and onward i see what you said. Reply

