Adam Sandler Criticized for Touching Claire Foy's Knee on Talk Show



Adam Sandler has come under fire on social media for twice placing his hand on Claire Foy's knee during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Viewers noted that Foy appeared uncomfortable and embarrassed by the gesture. She patted his hand away, only to have Sandler do it a second time. Sandler seemed oblivious to Foy's discomfort, carrying on telling a story about his parents.







A spokesperson for Sandler dismissed the criticism, saying his actions were merely a "friendly gesture".

UPDATE: Claire Foy's spokeswoman just released a statement on the incident: "We don't believe anything was intended by Adam's gesture and it has caused no offence to Claire"

