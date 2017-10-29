Adam Sandler Criticized for Touching Claire Foy's Knee on Talk Show
Adam Sandler has come under fire on social media for twice placing his hand on Claire Foy's knee during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.
Viewers noted that Foy appeared uncomfortable and embarrassed by the gesture. She patted his hand away, only to have Sandler do it a second time. Sandler seemed oblivious to Foy's discomfort, carrying on telling a story about his parents.
Adam Sandler touching Claire Foy's knee for no reason, she puts his hand back, he then does it again, she looked rightly pissed off— Emily Ward (@Emilywho) October 27, 2017
Claire Foy replacing Adam Sandler’s hand onto his own knee rather than hers, was the perfect “haha dont touch me again” move #GrahamNorton— Gwyneth Jane (@gwynethjane_) October 27, 2017
Felt very uncomfortable watching Adam repeatedly put his unwanted hand on the knee of Claire Foy & the wonderous Emma T #keepittoyourself— Ange Cuthbert (@j5kitten) October 27, 2017
A spokesperson for Sandler dismissed the criticism, saying his actions were merely a "friendly gesture".
UPDATE: Claire Foy's spokeswoman just released a statement on the incident: "We don't believe anything was intended by Adam's gesture and it has caused no offence to Claire"
TELL THEM!
jfc men are such fucking garbage
I'd be upset about him touching me too.
i'm sorry other peoples' need for personal space has such an adverse effect on you bb
:( :( :( :(
it usually doesn't bother me when people pat me but i understand im a rare case ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Edited at 2017-10-29 05:54 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-29 06:12 pm (UTC)
i don't like being touched but it's very common where i'm from (plus the whole greeting with two kisses), so if someone is being too touchy i just tell them pls don't.
Edited at 2017-10-29 05:50 pm (UTC)
I'm always up for dragging men (especially Adam Sandler) but I'm not reading this situation the way those tweets suggest.
Edited at 2017-10-29 05:55 pm (UTC)