Jessica Chastain wants women to stop apologizing
Jessica Chastain On Women In The Workforce: “We Need To Stop Apologizing” — Produced By NY https://t.co/Xlu37wtxZb pic.twitter.com/LOQv9WFlO3— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 28, 2017
- Chastain was part of a panel for the Producers Guild of America on women in Hollywood and said women should be more confident and stop apologizing so much.
- "There’s something that women can do. … We need to stop apologizing."
ONTD are you sorry?
Edited at 2017-10-29 04:54 pm (UTC)
I get so many questions on my tumblr that are perfectly normal questions like "Have you heard of this movie?" or "Do you know when x is coming out?" but they start with "Sorry if this is a dumb question" and they end with "Sorry if I wasted your time" and I just want to hug the people sending the messages and be like "WHO HURT YOU???"
For sure they're trying not to come off as annoying but it's too much. The best way to ensure you're not annoying is just to be polite but direct, over-apologizing seems like you're trying to diminish yourself and it's just sad.
lmao relatable. I used to do a lot of "sorry if this is a dumb question" or "sorry to be a pest" if there's some issue with a colleague or whatever and stopped because it looks so unprofessional....but I still have to stop myself from saying it sometimes. It's hard to get out of the habit.
Edited at 2017-10-29 05:16 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-29 05:00 pm (UTC)
I think the last time I heard a guy say sorry was at the airport, a professional after an interview.
You're damned if you say sorry and you're damned if you don't. fts.
Edited at 2017-10-29 05:04 pm (UTC)
Even in therapy sessions I’m like, “I’m sorry if this sounds stupid but ...” It’s aggravating!
If you have an issue with someone, no matter how tiny, take it out with them. Don't go behind her back and complain about it to anyone who will listen. Just confront the person, and work it out. It's not difficult.
This one's the worst tbh, like starting a question in class with "I'm sorry if this is a stupid question but ..."
I don't think I've EVER heard a man say that. And they ask the stupidest questions all the time.
gawd I hate it when I do that. I don't owe anybody an explanation.