Jessica Chastain wants women to stop apologizing

She's not wrong, tbh. Society should also stop making us feel like we need to apologize, though.



Edited at 2017-10-29 04:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I apologize way too much in general and have heard this exact piece of advice about a bazillion times in my life. (Although I think it has more to do with my shitty self-esteem than anything else.) Reply

Thread

Link

Men with shitty self esteem don't do it nearly as much though.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ita Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

True Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fact Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We definitely need to. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm a woman and I'm Canadian so I apologize WAY too much already, but I've noticed so many women are worse than me.



I get so many questions on my tumblr that are perfectly normal questions like "Have you heard of this movie?" or "Do you know when x is coming out?" but they start with "Sorry if this is a dumb question" and they end with "Sorry if I wasted your time" and I just want to hug the people sending the messages and be like "WHO HURT YOU???" Reply

Thread

Link

Or they could also just not want to come off as annoying? But yes I find myself apologizing a lot but it’s not just to men, I say it all the time lmao. And I’m like why am I apologizing? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or they could also just not want to come off as annoying?



For sure they're trying not to come off as annoying but it's too much. The best way to ensure you're not annoying is just to be polite but direct, over-apologizing seems like you're trying to diminish yourself and it's just sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I'm a woman and I'm Canadian so I apologize WAY too much already"



lmao relatable. I used to do a lot of "sorry if this is a dumb question" or "sorry to be a pest" if there's some issue with a colleague or whatever and stopped because it looks so unprofessional....but I still have to stop myself from saying it sometimes. It's hard to get out of the habit.



Edited at 2017-10-29 05:16 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

My comment was gonna start out the exact same way, I'm a woman and Canadian so apologies are constantly flying outta my mouth. I do it more with men, I work in an all female office and I don't find myself apologizing for things that don't warrent it nearly as often. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As a Canadian, I wholeheartedly disagree. I think all people everywhere should finish every sentence with a "sorry". Maybe we can even replace punctuation marks with "sorry". More apologies, MORE I SAY!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw a post on Buzzfeed about this woman who was angry that Chapters ripped off her "sorry" icon for their own merch and it's like... I'm usually on the side of the artist but its literally the word 'sorry' in writing. in Canada. You're far from the first nor that unique. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao, really? That's so funny, I actually just bought a Sorry tea towel from there Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hahaha, all the Canadians are representing in this post. It's part of our national identity! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol at these 2 comments right next to each other Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia tbh, more people need to be sorry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh I think what needs to happen is that men need to start apologizing more. Saying sorry is a way of being polite. Reply

Thread

Link

True Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA with this take. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah it's hard for them to spill out "I'm sorry" rather than dancin around to apologize Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, definitely. I mean, I do think that women shouldn't have to apologize as much as we do, but on the other hand...men should probably apologize a lot more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i definitely say 'sorry' without thinking alllll the time and then immediately regret it ugh Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like this is sort of true (I find myself apologizing a lot) but the opposite is more true and men need to apologize more. Being considerate isn't a bad thing unless the norm is to be inconsiderate.





Edited at 2017-10-29 05:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I take my cues from strong women like Naya and Demi and say "sorry not sorry" Reply

Thread

Link

lol I made the mistake of saying this to my mom once and she thought it was hilarious and uses it all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol is that Jamie Foxx? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

is that jamie foxx!?!?!!?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was a time I'd start pretty much every sentence with sorry, and when you realise, you see how often you do it and in every situation.



I think the last time I heard a guy say sorry was at the airport, a professional after an interview. Reply

Thread

Link

she's right, i notice myself apologizing even when i know i've done nothing wrong just cause i'm worried people will think i'm being cocky. i'm consciously trying to stop doing it though Reply

Thread

Link

This is exactly what happened at my last job. The office population was pretty much 95% women and it's a medium sized firm. Our printer/copier room is not only tiny but narrow as well, so near collisions are bound to happen all the time, even if nobody ever actually gets trampled on. I've switched my sorrys to oops, and actually got criticized my my manager (who is a woman) for being cocky. I hadn't realize how exhausting all that micro-aggression was until I left.



You're damned if you say sorry and you're damned if you don't. fts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t think confidence is always the issue but I agree



Edited at 2017-10-29 05:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I apologize way too much and I also explain myself way too much. “I’m sorry I can’t pick up your shift because, see, I have this thing and ...” I need to STOP.



Even in therapy sessions I’m like, “I’m sorry if this sounds stupid but ...” It’s aggravating! Reply

Thread

Link

I think in work situations, especially if you're a woman, you're EXPECTED to apologize all the time and you're seen as a huge bitch if you don't, but also a doormat if you do. It sucks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just replied similarly to a comment above. We just can't win. The system is rigged against us, not only by men, but by other women as well. Nobody wants to be labelled as "difficult to work with" but at the same time, some of these issues that make people slap on the "bitch" label are so minor that it's not even a problem in the grand scheme of things, but no body would ever call the labeler out for being a petty coward.



If you have an issue with someone, no matter how tiny, take it out with them. Don't go behind her back and complain about it to anyone who will listen. Just confront the person, and work it out. It's not difficult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"I’m sorry if this sounds stupid but ..."



This one's the worst tbh, like starting a question in class with "I'm sorry if this is a stupid question but ..."



I don't think I've EVER heard a man say that. And they ask the stupidest questions all the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"and I also explain myself way too much."



gawd I hate it when I do that. I don't owe anybody an explanation.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I do this all the time too and I'm trying to stop doing it. I over apologize and over explain myself in emails to co-workers all the time...and regret it right after hitting 'send' or speaking with them in person. We'll one day stop doing that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Doing it in therapy sessions feels the worst, it's like i'm paying to work on my issues why am i apologizing for telling them to you? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

or maybe men should apologize more Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed. this is why i never apologize 😤 Reply

Thread

Link