Weekend Box Office: Jigsaw takes the top spot as Suburbicon tanks

I am dying at Suburbicon flopping so hard. A George Clooney/Matt Damon movie did worse than some Americana war movie starring Miles Teller. No one really has time for white mediocrity anymore.



Great numbers for Loving Vincent!



Finally watched Stranger Things season 1 & 2. It was great. Reply

lol suck it Matt Damon Reply

WOW @ Suburbicon the ultimate flop



Also I was not expecting The Square to make $38k per screen that movie is not an easy sell parm d'orz or not Reply

Still working on Stranger Things Season 2. Reply

Me too. I'm stuck on episode 8 and for some reason I've lost all motivation to power through it. Episode 7 really fucked up the momentum of the show. Reply

i watched 3 eps of Stranger Things so far (planning on watching a couple more later tonight) & 2 docs about cults - the 1st was "Jonestown: the life and death of Peoples Temple" & the 2nd was "Children of God: lost and found". tbh i think CoG is the most evil, perverse cult i ever read about, and this is coming from someone who's read about a lot of them. i don't understand how they're still allowed to exist.



Subirbicon looked so fucking awful



There's nothing I want to see right now except maybe that Blake lively blind movie



I want to squeeze in some stranger things and one or two more Halloween movies before nov gets here! Reply

finished stranger things 2. loved it. i'm supposed to see jigsaw tonight. anyone else see it? Reply

i'm marathoning random movies i find on roku



last night i did a double feature of ALICE SWEET ALICE and THE FINAL TERROR.



now I put on THE MOST DANGEROUS GAME.



i'm barely paying attention to them tho. working on my halloween costume, lol. Reply

Finishing up the first season of Lucifer.

Watched Little Boxes yesterday, quite cute, and up to date with Riverdale and oh lord 😬 Reply

Lol, it was Archie's intro to a soft core porn, wasn't it Reply

AND THEN HE GETS READY FOR HIS CLOSE UP Reply

I tapped out of Stranger Things ep 4 and tapped into Mindhunters instead which surprisingly kept my interest. The women are not getting a fair deal on this show at all. Dr. Carr is being underused. I would like to see her in the interviews and how these murders would react by the presence of a woman in a position of power. The central romance could have had potential with how smart Wendy is and how sociology plays into these serial killer's lives (class, race, gender etc) but...ugh the way they ruined it I honestly I hope it stays dead for season 2. That last scene in the finale, holy shit. The Kemper actor is so fucking huge, I instantly just whimpered when he hugged old dude. I'm a big woman but would have dry heaved and probably busted out a tear if it were me. Reply

blake lively did all that promo for a film that opens in less than 300 theaters...? Reply

went to see The Florida Project. loved it, heartbreaking yet really funny. go out and see it!!! Reply

i saw that last weekend and i liked it a lot, but the ending wasn't for me. Reply

Amityville: The Awakening: $742

lmao! Reply

it was only in 10 theaters!!! Reply

They made another Amityville?! When!? Why!? I haven't even seen a trailer for it lol Reply

it stars bella thorne, lol Reply

The film was originally scheduled for release on January 2, 2015. Like why even bother releasing it theatrically at this point? Reply

lol Reply

Halfway through Mindhunter and almost caught up to GBBO



RIP Yan my scabbed Asian queen 😭 Reply

