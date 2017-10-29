Weekend Box Office: Jigsaw takes the top spot as Suburbicon tanks

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$16,250,000
|-
|2,941
|-
|$5,525
|$16,250,000
|$10
|1
|2
|1
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$10,000,000
|-52.9%
|2,388
|-
|$4,188
|$35,521,643
|$25
|2
|3
|2
|Geostorm
|WB
|$5,675,000
|-58.6%
|3,246
|-
|$1,748
|$23,553,368
|$120
|2
|4
|3
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$5,099,000
|-45.5%
|3,535
|+237
|$1,442
|$48,393,525
|$4.8
|3
|5
|4
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$3,965,000
|-46.1%
|2,421
|-782
|$1,638
|$81,385,785
|$150
|4
|6
|N
|Thank You for Your Service (2017)
|Uni.
|$3,702,000
|-
|2,054
|-
|$1,802
|$3,702,000
|$20
|1
|7
|5
|Only The Brave
|Sony
|$3,450,000
|-42.5%
|2,577
|-
|$1,339
|$11,940,057
|$38
|2
|8
|6
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$3,210,000
|-44.5%
|2,505
|-10
|$1,281
|$28,827,318
|$35
|3
|9
|N
|Suburbicon
|Par.
|$2,800,000
|-
|2,046
|-
|$1,369
|$2,800,000
|-
|1
|10
|7
|It
|WB (NL)
|$2,465,000
|-28.6%
|2,560
|-
|$963
|$323,730,202
|$35
|8
|11
|9
|American Made
|Uni.
|$1,695,000
|-45.9%
|1,558
|-1,001
|$1,088
|$48,500,200
|$50
|5
|12
|14
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$1,612,000
|-24.2%
|1,044
|-16
|$1,544
|$17,712,239
|-
|6
|13
|10
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$1,600,000
|-46.9%
|1,489
|-829
|$1,075
|$97,288,878
|$104
|6
|14
|11
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$1,300,000
|-53.1%
|2,029
|-1,122
|$641
|$28,021,843
|$35
|4
|15
|12
|Same Kind of Different as Me
|PFR
|$1,235,000
|-52.4%
|1,238
|-124
|$998
|$4,759,285
|-
|2
|16
|8
|The Snowman
|Uni.
|$1,180,000
|-65.0%
|1,815
|+3
|$650
|$5,766,585
|$35
|2
|17
|13
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$1,170,000
|-47.4%
|1,474
|-628
|$794
|$56,353,750
|-
|6
|18
|15
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$945,000
|-53.4%
|1,682
|-619
|$562
|$19,969,008
|-
|4
|19
|16
|Marshall
|ORF
|$921,369
|-37.8%
|821
|-
|$1,122
|$6,965,670
|$12
|3
|20
|18
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$539,234
|-10.5%
|145
|+33
|$3,719
|$2,149,007
|-
|4
|21
|26
|Breathe (2017)
|BST
|$516,238
|+217.0%
|148
|-167
|$3,488
|$378,931
|-
|3
|22
|20
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$449,453
|+4.7%
|161
|+47
|$2,792
|$2,108,000
|-
|6
|23
|28
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|FoxS
|$330,000
|+115.2%
|213
|+152
|$1,549
|$633,036
|-
|3
|24
|19
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$310,000
|-47.2%
|291
|-254
|$1,065
|$12,009,813
|-
|6
|25
|31
|The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|A24
|$221,532
|+92.4%
|33
|+29
|$6,713
|$392,453
|-
|2
|26
|42
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$151,376
|+159.4%
|25
|+22
|$6,055
|$231,404
|-
|2
|27
|23
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$145,000
|-25.5%
|210
|-127
|$690
|$263,466,535
|$80
|18
|28
|N
|All I See is You
|ORF
|$135,504
|-
|283
|-
|$479
|$135,504
|$30
|1
|29
|24
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$94,816
|-46.9%
|185
|-147
|$513
|$665,000
|-
|5
|30
|N
|The Square
|Magn.
|$76,000
|-
|2
|-
|$38,000
|$76,000
|-
|1
|31
|46
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$72,960
|+58.9%
|42
|+16
|$1,737
|$269,382
|-
|4
|32
|25
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$71,000
|-56.5%
|175
|-137
|$406
|$36,107,501
|$33
|7
|33
|32
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$70,000
|-33.5%
|147
|-25
|$476
|$75,438,610
|$30
|11
|34
|35
|Human Flow
|Magn.
|$61,000
|-29.0%
|36
|+8
|$1,694
|$272,064
|-
|3
|35
|22
|Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
|Annapurna
|$53,500
|-77.7%
|181
|-778
|$296
|$1,525,933
|-
|3
|36
|39
|Cars 3
|BV
|$43,000
|-31.0%
|83
|-11
|$518
|$152,891,050
|-
|20
|37
|45
|Home Again
|ORF
|$38,638
|-26.9%
|126
|-32
|$307
|$26,973,855
|$12
|8
|38
|34
|The Stray
|Purd.
|$35,000
|-63.0%
|74
|-65
|$473
|$1,499,844
|-
|4
|39
|43
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$29,697
|-47.1%
|80
|-41
|$371
|$33,620,083
|$11
|13
|40
|38
|Til Death Do Us Part
|NN
|$26,273
|-59.9%
|40
|-56
|$657
|$3,421,536
|-
|5
|41
|48
|A Question Of Faith
|PFR
|$23,000
|-38.2%
|46
|-26
|$500
|$2,349,500
|-
|5
|42
|44
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$22,800
|-58.4%
|62
|-54
|$368
|$21,543,423
|-
|10
|43
|N
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$22,577
|-
|3
|-
|$7,526
|$22,577
|-
|1
|44
|76
|Aida's Secrets
|MBox
|$21,302
|+276.0%
|8
|+7
|$2,663
|$31,494
|-
|2
|45
|65
|Tragedy Girls
|G&S
|$12,420
|+2.4%
|18
|+16
|$690
|$30,242
|-
|2
|46
|59
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$11,490
|-34.5%
|18
|-2
|$638
|$989,139
|-
|13
|47
|60
|Dina
|Orch.
|$10,628
|-31.6%
|19
|-1
|$559
|$59,681
|-
|4
|48
|N
|Bill Nye: Science Guy
|PBS
|$9,150
|-
|1
|-
|$9,150
|$9,150
|-
|1
|49
|69
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$7,470
|-12.8%
|4
|+2
|$1,868
|$22,914
|-
|2
|50
|58
|Chavela
|MBox
|$7,424
|-61.6%
|8
|-3
|$928
|$119,720
|-
|4
|51
|N
|Mansfield 66/67
|FB
|$6,602
|-
|1
|-
|$6,602
|$6,602
|-
|1
|52
|68
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$5,122
|-51.2%
|32
|-8
|$160
|$3,754,545
|$9.9
|6
|53
|N
|The Work
|Orch.
|$3,718
|-
|2
|-
|$1,859
|$3,718
|-
|1
|54
|99
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$1,888
|+63.3%
|17
|+11
|$111
|$2,412,687
|-
|9
|55
|N
|Amityville: The Awakening
|W/Dim.
|$742
|-
|10
|-
|$74
|$742
|-
|1
|56
|128
|Super Dark Times
|Orch.
|$94
|-47.5%
|1
|-
|$94
|$33,109
|-
|5
|TOTAL (56 MOVIES):
|$71,911,017
|-25.0%
|42,353
|-1,693
|$1,698
|
Great numbers for Loving Vincent!
Edited at 2017-10-29 03:48 pm (UTC)
Also I was not expecting The Square to make $38k per screen that movie is not an easy sell parm d'orz or not
Edited at 2017-10-29 03:54 pm (UTC)
There's nothing I want to see right now except maybe that Blake lively blind movie
I want to squeeze in some stranger things and one or two more Halloween movies before nov gets here!
last night i did a double feature of ALICE SWEET ALICE and THE FINAL TERROR.
now I put on THE MOST DANGEROUS GAME.
i'm barely paying attention to them tho. working on my halloween costume, lol.
Watched Little Boxes yesterday, quite cute, and up to date with Riverdale and oh lord 😬
lmao!
RIP Yan my scabbed Asian queen 😭