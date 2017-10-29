Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Weekend Box Office: Jigsaw takes the top spot as Suburbicon tanks





TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count / Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Jigsaw LGF $16,250,000 - 2,941 - $5,525 $16,250,000 $10 1
2 1 Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween LGF $10,000,000 -52.9% 2,388 - $4,188 $35,521,643 $25 2
3 2 Geostorm WB $5,675,000 -58.6% 3,246 - $1,748 $23,553,368 $120 2
4 3 Happy Death Day Uni. $5,099,000 -45.5% 3,535 +237 $1,442 $48,393,525 $4.8 3
5 4 Blade Runner 2049 WB $3,965,000 -46.1% 2,421 -782 $1,638 $81,385,785 $150 4
6 N Thank You for Your Service (2017) Uni. $3,702,000 - 2,054 - $1,802 $3,702,000 $20 1
7 5 Only The Brave Sony $3,450,000 -42.5% 2,577 - $1,339 $11,940,057 $38 2
8 6 The Foreigner STX $3,210,000 -44.5% 2,505 -10 $1,281 $28,827,318 $35 3
9 N Suburbicon Par. $2,800,000 - 2,046 - $1,369 $2,800,000 - 1
10 7 It WB (NL) $2,465,000 -28.6% 2,560 - $963 $323,730,202 $35 8
11 9 American Made Uni. $1,695,000 -45.9% 1,558 -1,001 $1,088 $48,500,200 $50 5
12 14 Victoria and Abdul Focus $1,612,000 -24.2% 1,044 -16 $1,544 $17,712,239 - 6
13 10 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $1,600,000 -46.9% 1,489 -829 $1,075 $97,288,878 $104 6
14 11 The Mountain Between Us Fox $1,300,000 -53.1% 2,029 -1,122 $641 $28,021,843 $35 4
15 12 Same Kind of Different as Me PFR $1,235,000 -52.4% 1,238 -124 $998 $4,759,285 - 2
16 8 The Snowman Uni. $1,180,000 -65.0% 1,815 +3 $650 $5,766,585 $35 2
17 13 The LEGO Ninjago Movie WB $1,170,000 -47.4% 1,474 -628 $794 $56,353,750 - 6
18 15 My Little Pony: The Movie LGF $945,000 -53.4% 1,682 -619 $562 $19,969,008 - 4
19 16 Marshall ORF $921,369 -37.8% 821 - $1,122 $6,965,670 $12 3
20 18 The Florida Project A24 $539,234 -10.5% 145 +33 $3,719 $2,149,007 - 4
21 26 Breathe (2017) BST $516,238 +217.0% 148 -167 $3,488 $378,931 - 3
22 20 Loving Vincent Good Deed $449,453 +4.7% 161 +47 $2,792 $2,108,000 - 6
23 28 Goodbye Christopher Robin FoxS $330,000 +115.2% 213 +152 $1,549 $633,036 - 3
24 19 Battle of the Sexes FoxS $310,000 -47.2% 291 -254 $1,065 $12,009,813 - 6
25 31 The Killing of a Sacred Deer A24 $221,532 +92.4% 33 +29 $6,713 $392,453 - 2
26 42 Jane (2017) Abr. $151,376 +159.4% 25 +22 $6,055 $231,404 - 2
27 23 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $145,000 -25.5% 210 -127 $690 $263,466,535 $80 18
28 N All I See is You ORF $135,504 - 283 - $479 $135,504 $30 1
29 24 Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House SPC $94,816 -46.9% 185 -147 $513 $665,000 - 5
30 N The Square Magn. $76,000 - 2 - $38,000 $76,000 - 1
31 46 Faces Places Cohen $72,960 +58.9% 42 +16 $1,737 $269,382 - 4
32 25 American Assassin LGF $71,000 -56.5% 175 -137 $406 $36,107,501 $33 7
33 32 The Hitman's Bodyguard LG/S $70,000 -33.5% 147 -25 $476 $75,438,610 $30 11
34 35 Human Flow Magn. $61,000 -29.0% 36 +8 $1,694 $272,064 - 3
35 22 Professor Marston & the Wonder Women Annapurna $53,500 -77.7% 181 -778 $296 $1,525,933 - 3
36 39 Cars 3 BV $43,000 -31.0% 83 -11 $518 $152,891,050 - 20
37 45 Home Again ORF $38,638 -26.9% 126 -32 $307 $26,973,855 $12 8
38 34 The Stray Purd. $35,000 -63.0% 74 -65 $473 $1,499,844 - 4
39 43 Wind River Wein. $29,697 -47.1% 80 -41 $371 $33,620,083 $11 13
40 38 Til Death Do Us Part NN $26,273 -59.9% 40 -56 $657 $3,421,536 - 5
41 48 A Question Of Faith PFR $23,000 -38.2% 46 -26 $500 $2,349,500 - 5
42 44 Leap! Wein. $22,800 -58.4% 62 -54 $368 $21,543,423 - 10
43 N Novitiate SPC $22,577 - 3 - $7,526 $22,577 - 1
44 76 Aida's Secrets MBox $21,302 +276.0% 8 +7 $2,663 $31,494 - 2
45 65 Tragedy Girls G&S $12,420 +2.4% 18 +16 $690 $30,242 - 2
46 59 Columbus INDEP $11,490 -34.5% 18 -2 $638 $989,139 - 13
47 60 Dina Orch. $10,628 -31.6% 19 -1 $559 $59,681 - 4
48 N Bill Nye: Science Guy PBS $9,150 - 1 - $9,150 $9,150 - 1
49 69 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $7,470 -12.8% 4 +2 $1,868 $22,914 - 2
50 58 Chavela MBox $7,424 -61.6% 8 -3 $928 $119,720 - 4
51 N Mansfield 66/67 FB $6,602 - 1 - $6,602 $6,602 - 1
52 68 Friend Request ENTMP $5,122 -51.2% 32 -8 $160 $3,754,545 $9.9 6
53 N The Work Orch. $3,718 - 2 - $1,859 $3,718 - 1
54 99 Tulip Fever Wein. $1,888 +63.3% 17 +11 $111 $2,412,687 - 9
55 N Amityville: The Awakening W/Dim. $742 - 10 - $74 $742 - 1
56 128 Super Dark Times Orch. $94 -47.5% 1 - $94 $33,109 - 5
TOTAL (56 MOVIES): $71,911,017 -25.0% 42,353 -1,693 $1,698
What did you watch this weekend, ONTD?
