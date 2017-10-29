Some more celeb Halloween costumes
More celebs went out to parties last night, and here's Sarah Hyland and friend going in Stranger Things costumes.
Kara Royster as Lola Bunny
Brad and Kim Williams-Paisley
Halloweentown's Kimberly J. Brown
🇺🇸🗽⭐️ pic.twitter.com/s1ZGr72ZEl— Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) October 29, 2017
HAPPY HALLOWEEN pic.twitter.com/et8nbbd1Em— Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) October 29, 2017
Agent of SHIELD showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen's daughter, Benny Sue
Veep's Sam Richardson as a Thundercat
Nashville's Sam Palladio as Rayna
Alona Tal and daughter Charlie
The Goldbergs' Hayley Orrantia and friend as Google Home and Alexa
#StrangerThings actor @joe_keery dressed up as Harry Potter at the #JJCLOWNS Halloween party last night! https://t.co/YVMgmgO4as— JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 28, 2017
