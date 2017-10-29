Nina Dobrev Wears A Sugar-Skull For Halloween
#BOOMERANG -28/10- Nina avec Lissa à une soirée pour Halloween (story instagram de lissaba) pic.twitter.com/X3sOK8tU7O— Nina Dobrev France (@DobrevNewsFR) October 29, 2017
- nina dobrev's friend posted a video of the actress in her halloween costume. she chose a sugar-skull this year.
- the vampire diaries actress didn't take note from her bff, julianne hough, who wore blackface in 2013 dressing up as crazy eyes from orange is the new black.
Yes, Disney is monetizing but they're doing it right because they took the time to research and actually understand the tradition and culture. Coco is a masterpiece and a stunning movie.
I really wish people got offended because they actually understood what is wrong with certain costumes, not because "it's bad and I wanna call people out"
OP isn't saying blackface and wearing a sugar skull outfit are one and the same.
ONTD's poor reading skills and desperate need to participate in call out culture (even when there isn't anything to call out) strikes again!
Although I haven't seen any questionable costumes on my feed this year, lots of people seems to be going for the more gory makeup and random outfit combo.
