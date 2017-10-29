Nina Dobrev Wears A Sugar-Skull For Halloween

Uhhh...sugar skull =/= black face? Like... not even in the same wheelhouse... Reply

There's no wrong doing we share and sell part of our culture gladly. If you come to Mexico people will try to sell you Carina customs and other souvenirs. Reply

Disney is already monetizing on Mexican folklore with Coco, so do you Americans. Reply

And everyone here in Mexico thinks is cool. We share our culture gladly. Reply

Before assuming anything, go see it. It premiered here in Mexico this weekend and honestly, the way our culture, our people and the importance of Dia de Muertos is portrayed is beyond respectful and beautiful. Everyone here is in love with the film, it's making us proud.



Yes, Disney is monetizing but they're doing it right because they took the time to research and actually understand the tradition and culture. Coco is a masterpiece and a stunning movie. Reply

one of my friend's father's worked on the research for the film, and there is a tremendous amount of latino/latina efforts behind the scenes in the film imo and this kind of exposure could be a good thing with anti-latina/latino sentiments on the rise Reply

so? it's not offensive and it's from mexico's version of halloween. dead @ you comparing it to blackface tho lmao. Reply

it's not the same thing as Halloween Reply

Girl Dia De Los Muertos is not Mexico’s version of Halloween. Reply

um i'm not even latinx but dia de los muertos isn't halloween by any standard in Latin America..... Reply

mexico's version of halloween



I have this girl on facebook (old middle school friend, yes I still have her on there, yes I dont know why, yes I hate facebook, yes i hate myself) who, either her shitty husband or herself, does some version of blackface on Halloween and I don't understand how she keeps thinking its okay. It's either dressing as Whitney and Prince, looking like they stayed about 10 hours too long in the tanning bed, or Lil Wayne, or some other shitty costume choice. Reply

yeesh, sorry for doing what every ONTD-er does and talking about personal stories. Reply

Oh my god, if they dressed as Whitney and Prince this year I legit might know the same couple... Reply

sugar skulls are cultural appropriation? I thought they were similar to skeleton skulls no? Reply

The whole sugar skull debate is weird to me. I’m only half Mexican and from the US so my opinion doesn’t count but i don’t think it’s even remotely comparable to blackface. I know tons of non-Mexican Hispanic people who’ve done it and I’ve never seen it be portrayed as controversial Reply

When the rest of ONTD wakes up I see this post getting real ugly if it doesn't get buried.... Reply

lol there is a certain group of ONTD members who really know how to make people feel like ignorant pieces of shit... I don't even remember usernames, but some people get really vicious and want to fight over this kinda stuff... Reply

Link

Yes I noticed and the threads are long and filled with rebuttles and mud flinging. Reply

Ha, a girl I follow on Twitter was at that party. Someone offered to pay her for her to take a selfie with Nina. Reply

lol the student union from my old university posted a guide for Halloween costumes and one point was "don't dress up as a race, gender or sexuality that you aren't a part of" and I was thinking "uhhhhh.... so you guys are saying drag is offensive?"



I really wish people got offended because they actually understood what is wrong with certain costumes, not because "it's bad and I wanna call people out" Reply

Comparing sugar-skulls to blackface... jfc. Reply

Thread

A lot of people here thinks Henna designs and hair sticks are cultural appropriations, so I'm not surprised, just annoyed.



Edited at 2017-10-29 04:02 pm (UTC)

You guys sure do love to reach for the stars. She was saying Julianne Hough dressed in an offensive costume last year and therefore YOU WOULD THINK Nina Dobrev would have paid attention to the backlash and been a little more cautious when choosing her costume.



OP isn't saying blackface and wearing a sugar skull outfit are one and the same.



ONTD's poor reading skills and desperate need to participate in call out culture (even when there isn't anything to call out) strikes again! Reply

When I was in KSU for college I remember there was this swine flu party and people invited me telling me something like "you have to go, you're Mexican so you just have to put a mouth mask."



I hate people sometimes.



Link

I'm sorry but LMAOOOOOO



I think more and more people are starting to understand why dressing up as someone's ethnicity is wrong but I don't think you're going to get the general public on board with shit like this tbh.



Although I haven't seen any questionable costumes on my feed this year, lots of people seems to be going for the more gory makeup and random outfit combo.



Edited at 2017-10-29 03:59 pm (UTC)

I grew up around dia de los muertos and tbh it can be confusing to know what's ok to take part in and what's not because I've had Mexican bosses, teachers, friends etc encourage or Host stuff for everyone to participate in. Also doesn't seem comparable to black face even if it's not alright. Tbh idk what's alright anymore and what isnt



Edited at 2017-10-29 06:53 pm (UTC)

i find it weird too since i've always seen day of the dead as something to be celebrated and shared. i think the main thing is just respecting the culture and heritage and not just being like, 'lol i look cute!!!' since it does have a really strong and important significance. i personally wouldn't wear it as a costume but i don't think it's something to have outrage fatigue over unless the person wearing it is being a total clueless jackass. Reply

I’m shocked no one has posted Kim K’s Aaliyah blackface from Friday night... Reply

It wasn't blackface but as a lifelong Aaliyah face it was grating to look at. Her Diana Ross "costume" years back was definitely blackface. Reply

