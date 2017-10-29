5 books you should read after binge watching Stranger Things 2
Pet Sematary by Stephen King
Synopsis: The road in front of Dr. Louis Creed's rural Maine home frequently claims the lives of neighborhood pets. Louis has recently moved from Chicago to Ludlow with his wife Rachel, their children and pet cat. Near their house, local children have created a cemetery for the dogs and cats killed by the steady stream of transports on the busy highway. Deeper in the woods lies another graveyard, an ancient Indian burial ground whose sinister properties Louis discovers when the family cat is killed.
We Have Always Lived in the Castle by Shirley Jackson
Synopsis: Merricat Blackwood lives on the family estate with her sister Constance and her Uncle Julian. Not long ago there were seven Blackwoods—until a fatal dose of arsenic found its way into the sugar bowl one terrible night. Acquitted of the murders, Constance has returned home, where Merricat protects her from the curiosity and hostility of the villagers. Their days pass in happy isolation until cousin Charles appears. Only Merricat can see the danger, and she must act swiftly to keep Constance from his grasp.
Frankenstein by Mary Shelley
Synopsis: At once a Gothic thriller, a passionate romance, and a cautionary tale about the dangers of science, Frankenstein tells the story of committed science student Victor Frankenstein. Obsessed with discovering the cause of generation and life and bestowing animation upon lifeless matter, Frankenstein assembles a human being from stolen body parts but; upon bringing it to life, he recoils in horror at the creature's hideousness. Tormented by isolation and loneliness, the once-innocent creature turns to evil and unleashes a campaign of murderous revenge against his creator, Frankenstein. (OP note: Eleven watches the 1931 movie adaptation at some point during season 2)
The Girl with All the Gifts by M.R. Carey
Synopsis: Melanie is a very special girl. Dr. Caldwell calls her "our little genius." Every morning, Melanie waits in her cell to be collected for class. When they come for her, Sergeant Parks keeps his gun pointing at her while two of his people strap her into the wheelchair. She thinks they don't like her. She jokes that she won't bite, but they don't laugh.
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children by Ransom Riggs
Synopsis: A horrific family tragedy sets sixteen-year-old Jacob journeying to a remote island off the coast of Wales, where he discovers the crumbling ruins of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children. As Jacob explores its abandoned bedrooms and hallways, it becomes clear that the children were more than just peculiar. They may have been dangerous. They may have been quarantined on a deserted island for good reason. And somehow—impossible though it seems—they may still be alive.
Book post / Stranger Things post?
it worked, everyone now loves steve
It's certainly got scary moments, but... eh. Mostly just fucked up and unpleasantly full of a naked helpless woman remembering all the times she was molested and stuff (I had to look up "goosed" in the dictionary), with a large dollop of "127 Hours" mixed in.
I hated that book tbh it was very slow moving and disturbing I couldn't finish it. I saw there was a Geralds Game movie on Netflix I'm debating on whether I should watch it.
Some cons: I really like Max but she and her bro were pointless to the plot. Also, loved Bob and Sean Astin but I feel like he was introduced just to die. I feel like some of the scenes went on too long and weren't relevant to the plot. Could not care less about Jonathan and Nancy. Joyce got decent screen time but I felt she could have been given more to do???
Pros: Eleven getting to explore her past and given options as to who she could choose to be; Eleven and Hopper being such an interesting father/daughter duo; Mike and Eleven are otp material, seriously; Noah for ALL THE AWARDS; Steve as the flustered dad of the gang was surprisingly charming; I LOVED the progression of the monster storyline. That fucking growing rift under the lab? TERRIFYING and the spectre of the mind-flayer remains for season 3 potentially.
The kids are, surprisingly, my favorite part.
In relation to books, a cheap copy of We Have Always Lived in the Castle is damned hard to find, lol.
I'm torn between getting a Kindle or this pair of boots I saw this week, I don't read at all but I want to pick up the habit but I also just threw away a pair of old shoes so I need a replacement, help me choose ONTD!
Still can't tell Will and Mike apart.
Still ship Skinny Sister with Jean-Ralphio instead of Weirdo Peeper.
Why are they still doing anything with the evil gov't organization that kidnapped and tortured children and opened this fucking portal in the first place??
Winona Ryder is much better when she calms down a bit. idc, I think she and Sean Astin are cute even though they're trying to get me to ship her with the sheriff.
That is a heinous punishment, to make a kid throw out his old toys. That's really fucked up, idk. Just ground him, he seems to love going out. Throwing out his beloved memories is so permanent. Especially when he's obviously PTSD'd.
That's all I got so far.
mte! like okay, he deserved some sort of punishment, but i also thought that was incredibly cruel. not to mention that it's so counterproductive? i mean, i think it's great to make kids understand that some other kids aren't as lucky as them & have them give away some old toys on occasion, but once you associate that with being punished, it's game over lol.
The Girl with All the Gifts is my next book if the author is female! if not it has to wait for 2018
Of course, if you haven't read Sabriel yet, that should be your first white male author priority.
Maybe Billy was abused :(