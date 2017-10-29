5 books you should read after binge watching Stranger Things 2

I’m 4 episodes in and don’t see the purpose of that bad teen whose max’s “brother “ Reply

they needed a character even more of an asshole than season 1 steve to champion the latter this time round.

it worked, everyone now loves steve Reply

Makes sense Reply

Steve wasn't even that much of an asshole in S1. dumb and immature yes but not really malicious just bad coping skills Reply

lol Reply

mte. i'm sure he'll have some sort of purpose related to max's backstory & plot going forward, but for now (3 eps in) i'm just ??? Reply

I am around the same part as you and I feel like they are connected to the lab. Like they just show up. We haven't seen their parents yet. Maybe it's one of the scientists. Reply

The creators said they had always just wanted a human villain who wasn't a part of the supernatural stuff, just like a regular bad guy antagonist. That was who Steve was meant to be but the character changed. Reply

Me neither. They could have cut so many of his scenes. And what was the point of the shower scene. Reply

Completely useless. Also not surprised there are people going crazy over the character and calling him 'daddy' 🙄 Reply

Ugh I'm like halfway through and omg so much feelings. Reply

Anyone read Gerald's Game? I'll pick it up after I finish rereading Dracula but I'm a bit aprehensive since it's not as well known as King's other novels. Reply

It's not one of his better books but it has some good moments. Reply

It was the first King novel I ever read, and it's fucked the fuck up. It did not help that I was probably 8 when I read it, which not only made it more fucked up, it makes it hard for me to gauge what I would think of it as an adult.



It's certainly got scary moments, but... eh. Mostly just fucked up and unpleasantly full of a naked helpless woman remembering all the times she was molested and stuff (I had to look up "goosed" in the dictionary), with a large dollop of "127 Hours" mixed in. Reply

I hated that book tbh it was very slow moving and disturbing I couldn't finish it. I saw there was a Geralds Game movie on Netflix I'm debating on whether I should watch it. Reply

They say it's good, better than the book (which would not be hard). Reply

i'm 3 eps in and i shouldn't be here bc i'll prob end up being spoiled, lol & sigh Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Overall, I loved this season so much. It felt very different from season one but I liked it because it took the series to a new place.



Some cons: I really like Max but she and her bro were pointless to the plot. Also, loved Bob and Sean Astin but I feel like he was introduced just to die. I feel like some of the scenes went on too long and weren't relevant to the plot. Could not care less about Jonathan and Nancy. Joyce got decent screen time but I felt she could have been given more to do???



Pros: Eleven getting to explore her past and given options as to who she could choose to be; Eleven and Hopper being such an interesting father/daughter duo; Mike and Eleven are otp material, seriously; Noah for ALL THE AWARDS; Steve as the flustered dad of the gang was surprisingly charming; I LOVED the progression of the monster storyline. That fucking growing rift under the lab? TERRIFYING and the spectre of the mind-flayer remains for season 3 potentially.



Edited at 2017-10-29 02:48 pm (UTC) Reply

IA w/ all you said. Reply

Paper girls isn't a book, it's a graphic novel but it's kinda got a similar story to stranger things. It's about 4 girls that have a paper route in the 80s and one day they run into people from the future and and they go on a time traveling journey Reply

So I finished my audiobook marathon of a series of unfortunate events (sad) and needed a new audiobook and grabbed Ready Player One from work. I felt the need to see what all the hype and hate was about. So far I'm not even done with the first disc but I'm in the hate category. It's so neckbeardy. There is like a long rant about how religion is fake and parents lie to their kids that has nothing to do with the plot but just makes the narrator seem like an asshole who thinks he's smarter than everyone else. Reply

It's literally written by a neckbeard, for the neckbeards, and is full of neckbeard shit. It's so popular because it is like, the Holy Bible for male nerds ages 35-40. Reply

I've got 3 episodes to go before I'm on S2 of Stranger Things.



The kids are, surprisingly, my favorite part.



In relation to books, a cheap copy of We Have Always Lived in the Castle is damned hard to find, lol. Reply

Check it out from your public library 😎 Reply

They don't have it :( Reply

yassss pet sematary is my shit Reply

I just read the long walk by Stephen king, I liked the idea of it more than the actual book Reply

I feel that way about a lot of Stephen King's books. Reply

Just three episodes left and I'm loving it.





I'm torn between getting a Kindle or this pair of boots I saw this week, I don't read at all but I want to pick up the habit but I also just threw away a pair of old shoes so I need a replacement, help me choose ONTD! Reply

Boots. Buying a kindle isn't going to suddenly make you read Reply

Boots and a library card. Reply

Boots, and wait for the holiday season when a Kindle is on sale for cheap. Reply

boots bc you can always wait until the kindle goes on sale Reply

JUSTICE FOR MEW MEW Reply

I JUST started and I love that the sheriff is protecting Eleven even though it's also a little creepy that he's hiding a little girl in his cabin.



Still can't tell Will and Mike apart.



Still ship Skinny Sister with Jean-Ralphio instead of Weirdo Peeper.



Why are they still doing anything with the evil gov't organization that kidnapped and tortured children and opened this fucking portal in the first place??



Winona Ryder is much better when she calms down a bit. idc, I think she and Sean Astin are cute even though they're trying to get me to ship her with the sheriff.



That is a heinous punishment, to make a kid throw out his old toys. That's really fucked up, idk. Just ground him, he seems to love going out. Throwing out his beloved memories is so permanent. Especially when he's obviously PTSD'd.



That's all I got so far. Reply

That is a heinous punishment, to make a kid throw out his old toys. That's really fucked up, idk.



mte! like okay, he deserved some sort of punishment, but i also thought that was incredibly cruel. not to mention that it's so counterproductive? i mean, i think it's great to make kids understand that some other kids aren't as lucky as them & have them give away some old toys on occasion, but once you associate that with being punished, it's game over lol. Reply

i thought it was supposed to be an ~end of childhood/innocence metaphor Reply

mike is like an entire head taller than will Reply

i'm reading enders game as part of my 'try to catch up to classic scifi/fantasy' but i only allow my reading to be max 10% written by of white male authors and im note sure yet if the book was worth giving the quota too...

The Girl with All the Gifts is my next book if the author is female! if not it has to wait for 2018

Reply



The Girl with All the Gifts is my next book if the author is female! if not it has to wait for 2018



Mm, Ender's Game is probably worth it, even though the author turned into a crazy Mormon homophobe in his later years. It's still a goddamn good book.



Of course, if you haven't read Sabriel yet, that should be your first white male author priority. Reply

Can people stop shipping Steve with Billy's abusive ass? What is the matter with people? Reply

Lol I can definitely see why people would. Reply

I guess those people want to be the Dep gel in a mullet sandwich



Edited at 2017-10-29 03:45 pm (UTC) Reply

