Gigi Hadid shows YOU how to get a West Coast Glow
- Elusive chanteuse Gigi Hadid goes hands on with her Maybelline collab, which is apparently invisible makeup except for an orange lip.
- GigiHadidxMaybelline available at Ulta now.
- Bonus points for using the tinted primer in shade "Medium Deep."
Source.
This is just stupid all around. She can barely form a sentence. And it drives me nuts when people (beauty "gurus" especially) look in the viewfinder or somewhere other than the camera.
beauty post? retinol?
also im still waiting to notice any effect from retinol, i have this line under my eyes that only i notice, but its not going away! im 28 and i use it about 3 times a week for a few months now
Re: beauty post? retinol?
Re: beauty post? retinol?
Re: beauty post? retinol?
Re: beauty post? retinol?
Re: beauty post? retinol?
Re: beauty post? retinol?
The west coast glow is when you go to los callejones and get knock offs everything for your Christmas list for like fewer than 200 dollars.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7eIa4O1usc
i actually bought a few things from this collection. she can really sell me stuff lmao.
samw with all this Glossier stuff