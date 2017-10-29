Cute Reply

i think it's a great everyday look tbh. i hate heavy makeup during the day. i'd prob use a lighter lip color too, like a light coral, and wear the bright orange at night or for a special occasion. Reply

Every time I hear her speak I'm taken back by her voice lol Reply

Only people not from California say things like "west coast glow". And Montecito is the color of your roof in your hometown? WTF does that even mean? Montecito is a tiny little city in Santa Barbara where rich people live and most other people drive through on their way somewhere else.



This is just stupid all around. She can barely form a sentence. And it drives me nuts when people (beauty "gurus" especially) look in the viewfinder or somewhere other than the camera. Reply

this or “Cali” I’ve never heard a Californian seriously use cali Reply

out of that entire line, i'm just interested in the 2 darker nude lipsticks. Reply

i've heard you cant get a peel when you use retinol products. is that also true for regular peeling pads + retinol? or could they be ok if i used them on alternate days?



also im still waiting to notice any effect from retinol, i have this line under my eyes that only i notice, but its not going away! im 28 and i use it about 3 times a week for a few months now Reply

I've always been under the impression that once they're there, they're there. It might get a bit less noticeable but I'd assume you need like, fillers or something to actually completely get rid of lines/wrinkles. Reply

that sounds very common sense, i think maybe i let my expectations become to high lol bc everyone i spoke to swore by it Reply

I got a peel last year and the technician asked if I was using any retinol products and reminded me not to use any afterwards either while my skin was shedding/regrowing. Reply

I would shy away from using both just because that's 2 products that work by taking off the surface layer skin (albeit by different methods - a peel strips it, retinol encourages the skin to turnover cells faster). If you use either you should be more careful with SPF/sun exposure because you're exposing more sensitive cells, but using both I think would be overkill and likely leave it too vulnerable Reply

tbh, get prescription retinol. Reply

Itll help prevent lines but you cant get rid of anything you have without botox Reply

The West Coast glow is what you get after you eat a minuta, an elote, and churros from the elote guy that comes around your house at 4 pm.



The west coast glow is when you go to los callejones and get knock offs everything for your Christmas list for like fewer than 200 dollars.



Don't you have to spend years stewing is west coast smog for that? Reply

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7eIa4O1usc



i actually bought a few things from this collection. she can really sell me stuff lmao. tbf she used that primer to "contour," they have an east coast one where she used the light/medium one all over her face.i actually bought a few things from this collection. she can really sell me stuff lmao. Reply

I see the secret is having great skin lol Reply

lol mte



samw with all this Glossier stuff Reply

Not necessary, my skin is shit but I live for the natural look and I'm always rocking it. Reply

lol yeah it usually is when it comes to these types of tutorials Reply

It's the truth. Your makeup is only as good as your skin. Reply

It's west coast glow but directly called the Cali look... I guess this is just Cali because out pasty white skin in the pacific northwest doesn't glow.



I moved to LA from Seattle a year ago and I've had a lot of people tell me I look younger than my age, and I'm like "yeah that's what happens when you don't see the sun for months at a time." Now I just bathe in sunscreen every morning. Reply

Her collection seems like overpriced versions of products Maybelline already sells. Reply

pretty much Reply

she's a chanteuse? the lipstick is ott but she is really beautiful and i like her voice. maybe i'm just comparing her to bella who is an unstylish moron Reply

I wanna check out Ulta again soon now. I'm not here for orange lipstick, but I'm a sucker for limited edition lines. Reply

