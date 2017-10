This ep looks like fun. Which is good. If the writing continues to be CW-tier level, it should at least be fun to watch. Show's gorgeous to look at for sure. Reply

that plot already sounds better than the boring mess from last week Reply

So no chance of captain and Ash getting drunk and handsy Reply

Lol I'm holding out for the mirrorverse ep, this franchise owes me after that Kira/Ezri foolishness Reply

It would be better if it was space lesbians, but I really want more half naked Isaac and definitely not Ash and Michael. Reply

The actor who plays Ash looks way more handsome now than he was as Jeckyl in Penny Dreadful. Reply

Holy shit that's him! I thought he looked familiar. Reply

Ooooh I'm ready and extremely hf more Mudd Reply

Yes Ash & Michael 😊 Reply

