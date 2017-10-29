Adele saves Halloween while '25' Hits 100th Consecutive Week on Billboard 200

but what is she supposed to be? Reply

adele basically proves that you don't need a gimmick to sell records tbh, love her & she's so cute



(but tbh, she does have privilege that most poc in the industry don't have & can't tap into to become the next big thing...look at how most R&B artists are pretty much ignored in mainstream these days)



yeah, like you don't have to go further than an Emeli Sande who will never have 1/1,000th of Adele's success. Reply

yeah exactly or jazmine sullivan, there is a lot of undiscovered talent out there but labels basically want wonderbread as female stars



i kinda miss how more diverse the mainstream was back in the day; different genres & more representation



she doesn't have a gimmick per say, but she def has a cohesive aesthetic which i think helps secure a loyal fan base Reply

not only was she in the right time/place for the resurgence of british r&b, soul, jazz, whatever but people don't really make the connection that she filled amy winehouse's spot. in the late 00s, a non-gimmicky generational talent had to exist to contrast gaga/katy. Reply

her gimmick is being a cute relatable culture vulture Reply

Her timing was good. Everyone was sick of the overload of pop girls in crazy color wigs, blockbuster videos, and all that hooplah. Reply

Her costume is gorgeous although, I have no idea who she is... Reply

who's her surgeon Reply

do you think she has had surgery? I think it's just the weight-loss, better makeup and taking care of herself properly Reply

She’s had a slight nosejob but I think that’s pretty much it. Reply

ia she's always had a great face for heavy makeup (in a non-fucked up way lmaooo) Reply

Dr. Steven Zeitels Reply

Your icon is killing me, lmao. Time to rewatch that dumb storyline if I can find it somewhere, which I won't. . Reply

me Reply

I don’t know what her costume is but she looks great Reply

she is just so cute and genuine Reply

What a coincidence. I was listening to 25 yesterday while washing dishes after not listening for several months. Queen of making me forget about my most hated cleaning duty <3 Reply

Who is this supposed to be Reply

I don't know what she's supposed to be, but she looks cute. Reply

It's bugging me that her fake eyelashes aren't on her real eyelashes. Lol Reply

Queen Reply

She should guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race. Reply

omg yes please Reply

Legends only!



Let me go give All I Ask a few streams. Reply

that is her best song omg Reply

I need a duet version of All I Ask with Bruno and Adele.







ALSO ALL I ASK SHOULD'VE BEEN A SINGLE. Reply

I'm pissed at her, she totally slept on this era, released Hello and just fucking disappeared. She should have been dominating the radio for the last two years.



How could you do this to us Adele? How could you let the Chainsmokers have free reign? Reply

She doesn't want to tour anymore so that's why she let this happen. And the Chainsmokers don't have the universal appeal that she does. Reply

Well I hate ha for it, she left us to rot! Reply

