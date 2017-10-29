Adele saves Halloween while '25' Hits 100th Consecutive Week on Billboard 200
Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k581SzuX6z— Adele (@Adele) 29 października 2017
Also I can't with this hair and make up pic.twitter.com/ddGC51nJcR— Adele (@Adele) 29 października 2017
- 25 rises up 1 percent, it has yet to depart the tally,
- the album has reached 9.4 million traditional album sales,
- it's 29th on the biggest selling albums lists ('21' is 9th),
(but tbh, she does have privilege that most poc in the industry don't have & can't tap into to become the next big thing...look at how most R&B artists are pretty much ignored in mainstream these days)
i kinda miss how more diverse the mainstream was back in the day; different genres & more representation
if I can find it somewhere, which I won't..
Let me go give All I Ask a few streams.
ALSO ALL I ASK SHOULD'VE BEEN A SINGLE.
How could you do this to us Adele? How could you let the Chainsmokers have free reign?