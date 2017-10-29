hearteyes

Taylor Swift and the references to her boyfriends in her #ReadyForItMusicVideo




- Joe's birth years is on the wall she is singing "younger than my exes but he acts like such a man so",

- she pounds the number 21 into the keyboard and Joe's birthday is Feb 21st,

- the glass box in #ReadyForItMusicVideo is similar to the one in "This Is What You Came For" and Joe Kahn hinted that evil Taylor (who dies) also represents her pseudonym Nils Sjoberg,

- lighting in the video is apparently a dig to "Lightning strikes every time she moves" line from TIWYCF.

