Taylor Swift and the references to her boyfriends in her #ReadyForItMusicVideo

No pictures? Reply

Thread

Link

Fascinating stuff. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe my view is skewed because I'm a lesbian but her boyfriend isn't even really cute much less gorgeous, right? Reply

Thread

Link





No one is calling him gorgeous. Actual footage of his mom's response to the single Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's definitely not what I would call "gorgeous," or even particularly attractive tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Neither he or Tom are gorgeous. Idk what Taylor is thinking. This song can’t possibly be about either one of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would trust a lesbian more in telling me which guys are conventionally attractive or not tbh lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the song’s probably about him, but when I listen to it, I’m personally thinking abt girls lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's sad when the hottest of her boyfriends is calvin "ethnically ambiguous" harris Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that many digs at a dude you publicly dumped for someone else and who didn't really do anything that petty to retaliate? ok Reply

Thread

Link

did someone watch this more than once? Reply

Thread

Link

There'll probably be a coursera on it soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl what happens when you dump your current potato? this video will look dumb Reply

Thread

Link

Man I watched that video this morning and now my head is full of



Three-dice Cee-lo, three-card Monte

Labor Day parade, rest in peace Bob Marley

Statue of Liberty, long live the World Trade

Long live the king, yo, I'm from the Empire State that's

In New York...



is it just me? Reply

Thread

Link

but how will Haylors make this about them? and I'm sure they could have found a better pic of Joe for that lol Reply

Thread

Link

harry's bday is 2-1 (in america) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of course Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't blame her for clinging onto this juvenile material. When was the last time a 30 year old popstar singing about 30 year old problems made it to the top?



Anyway, the video was weird lol Reply

Thread

Link

that could be her next era, you KNOW she would milk the shit out of being a 1950's housewife to joe! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg 1950s fashion in the music videos...don't excite me like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i genuinely think when she finally gets married and has a kid, she'll turn into a lifestyle mommy type. think goop and jessica alba. she'll succeed where blake failed. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"younger than my exes but he acts like such a man so"



It's not hard to look like a man in your eyes when you yourself act like a 12yo... Reply

Thread

Link

"lighting in the video is apparently a dig to "Lightning strikes every time she moves" line from TIWYCF"



she wrote tiwycf so she just thinks that highly of herself tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like people got really wrapped up in the whole Calvin drama with that song and we didn't spend enough time appreciating that she wrote the whole song about how incredible she is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tiwycf is so swiftian i can't believe people didn't catch on earlier that she wrote a love about herself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well it's quite apt that in the ready for it vid she's singing to her one true love...herself Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ivanka Swift's gimmicks are so fucking boring now. She has nothing left to fall back on since her vocals and lyrics are complete dog shit. Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Ivanka Swift. I love it. My husband and I were talking not too long ago about how similar TSwift is to Ivanka Trump... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As long as the music/lyrics were good, I felt that elevated the subject matter. However, when the lyrics sound like they are written by an average twelve year old, she sounds completely petty. And I am completely bored. Hopefully the lyrics on the album are better b/c she doesn't have the charisma or dancing skills to carry an era solely on great visuals. She is very pretty, but I only care about the pretty when there is intelligence behind it. I am not here for "vapid Taylor" and will not complete my album if she doesn't deliver. Reply

Thread

Link

The further she wanders into the potato field, the worse the lyrics get. Reply

Thread

Link

Didn’t she date that Kennedy when he was in hs? That one sure ain’t older than this current milktoast



Edited at 2017-10-29 02:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link