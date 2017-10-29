jfc

Wayne Rooney’s painting park benches on his birthday while his wife ditches the ring.




- last month Wayne was arrested for allegedly drink-driving while his wife Coleen was on holiday in Mallorca with their three sons,

- he was in the car with Laura Simpson who first claimed they were kissing but then changed her mind,

- Rooney was banned from driving for two years and ordered to do 100 hours’ community service,

- pregnant Coleen stopped wearing her wedding ring and jetted off to Barbados with their children,

- Laura was making fun of Wayne on her social media but later deleted her posts,

- later sent a candid tweet about wanting money.

