Wayne Rooney’s painting park benches on his birthday while his wife ditches the ring.

He's pure trash. Cheated on his wife with tons of women but now wants to build sympathy for himself that she finally hit her humiliation limit. Reply

Thread

Link

He's such an idiot. I don't think Colleen will ever leave him especially with baby number on the way.



He's constantly humiliating her. Though if this were Ewan McGregor yall would say it's an open relationship

Reply

Thread

Link

Though if this were Ewan McGregor yall would say it's an open relationship



lol! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's pregnant again? Reply

Thread

Link

he’s a fucking mess 🙄 i like the shoes he’s wearing tho and that’s the only positive thing i can say about him! Reply

Thread

Link

they've got three kids and another on the way? I just remember the first one. Damn.



I hate that he came back to Everton. And now we're a shit team! We did okay last year. What is this????? Reply

Thread

Link

Him and his hair plugs treat his wife like shit, but I honestly doubt homegirl will ever leave him. Reply

Thread

Link

girl, just divorce him already. He's garbage and a really shitty role model for their sons. Reply

Thread

Link

Drunk-drivers wind me up. My brother just had his second ban and I laid into him.



Rooney is an idiot. Feel sorry for the kids, they're stuck in the middle of all this. Reply

Thread

Link

Bellend Reply

Thread

Link

fuck she has my admiration, lol! Reply

Thread

Link

Hope Coleen rinses him dry!! God knows she's put up with enough. I would've been gone back when everyone was calling him a granny shagger. Reply

Thread

Link

He seems like a very shitty person, so she was probably in it for the $$$ anyway. take the $$$ and the kids girl. Reply

Thread

Link

She doesn't have to have been in it for the money - they've been together since they were very young and it can be hard to break away from that when someone is all you've known for so long. Even if he does behave appallingly and it would arguably be better for her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The guy is gorgeous in that gif 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

mats hummels 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Divorce, get the money, and consider bc. Reply

Thread

Link

god, i hate him. that story about how he was willing to try harder (and stop cheating) if she stopped taking holidays??? fucking trash.



that laura girl needs to go too. she is definitely milking this for all she can, trying to get herself on reality tv and showing her ass constantly on social media. trash attracts trash.



i never thought i would type so many words about a footballer Reply

Thread

Link

how is it "allegedly" drunk driving when he plead guilty to it? Reply

Thread

Link

idk but i used the term 3 online magazines used. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idiot, glad he left united Reply

Thread

Link