Wayne Rooney’s painting park benches on his birthday while his wife ditches the ring.
- last month Wayne was arrested for allegedly drink-driving while his wife Coleen was on holiday in Mallorca with their three sons,
- he was in the car with Laura Simpson who first claimed they were kissing but then changed her mind,
- Rooney was banned from driving for two years and ordered to do 100 hours’ community service,
- pregnant Coleen stopped wearing her wedding ring and jetted off to Barbados with their children,
- Laura was making fun of Wayne on her social media but later deleted her posts,
- later sent a candid tweet about wanting money.
He's constantly humiliating her. Though if this were Ewan McGregor yall would say it's an open relationship
lol!
I hate that he came back to Everton. And now we're a shit team! We did okay last year. What is this?????
Rooney is an idiot. Feel sorry for the kids, they're stuck in the middle of all this.
that laura girl needs to go too. she is definitely milking this for all she can, trying to get herself on reality tv and showing her ass constantly on social media. trash attracts trash.
i never thought i would type so many words about a footballer