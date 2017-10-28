October 28th, 2017, 11:25 pm wearescientists Is this the end of Wil Francis? William Control drops out mid-tour and goes home SOURCE1 & SOURCE2Seems like Alternative Press is sleeping on this so might as well post it here fam. What is your favorite Aiden/William Francis song? Tagged: breakup, music / musician, music / musician (alternative and indie) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 55 comments Add comment
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
Girl I don't have an ontd account so I tracked your ass down William control quit music cause of allegations of him abusing women are starting to become public.
my aim screen name was againstxmyxwil fight me tbh