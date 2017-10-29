cant wait Reply

@ this being a misdirect. but lbr they'll have lots of scenes and drama bc ~light and dark~ and they're prob related and she kicked his butt.

“Writing Kylo Ren is just so much fun,” Johnson tells Empire. “Star Wars boils down to the transition from adolescence into adulthood.

That’s the heart of these films and Rey is most obviously the one that hangs on. But it’s also Kylo. In the originals you project entirely onto Luke, while Vader is the scary other — he’s the minotaur.

The fascinating thing about Kylo and Rey is that they’re two sides of something.

We can all relate to Kylo: to that anger of being in the turmoil of adolescence and figuring out who he’s going to be as a man; dealing with anger and wanting to separate from his family.

He’s not Vader — at least, he’s not Vader yet — and that’s something I really wanted to get into.”



😷😷😷 Reply

Like...what? Luke was 19 in his first movie. Kyle Ron is at least 30. Reply

30/50/60 is the new 19 Reply

I wonder if they are going to retcon his age. hmm Reply

Wtf are you talking about, Kyle is clearly just a kid! Only about 350-360 months old! Reply

barf tbh



so no, i don't relate to a 30-year-old entitled asshole dude who kills a bunch of people, including his father. Reply

This isn't gonna go well for me considering I really dislike Kylo and see no reason to like or relate to him. Reply

Maaaaaaaaaan pain, everyone needs to feel for maaaaan paaaain Reply

At least his grandfather was 19, left his mother ten years earlier to join some emotion repressing space sect even though he was already too old for it, had the guy who took him die shortly after and then was stuck with someone who was not experienced at all and only did it at first because he promised his master, and the entire Jedi council was suspicious of him while at the same time calling him some child of prophecy. No wonder Anakin turned out to be a whiny flop even before the whole Jedi killing thing happened.



What excuse does this guy have?







Edited at 2017-10-29 02:51 pm (UTC)

lol op with that title



I see I'm too early for this post *sets up tent*.



But seriously, I think at some point the two of them will have to work together to defeat evil Space Gollum. Meanwhile, I'll just stay here and ship Kylo with redemption, for Leia's sake. Otherwise, Han's death will be useless and she will have lost everything. Too depressing. Reply

Admittedly, I kinda feel you re: redemption for Leia's sake, but at the same time, I'm not exactly confident that it would be done well. I don't think there's one redemption arc in anything ever that I've been happy with. Darth Vader's was very incomplete, but thankfully there was no romanticising or woobifying, so something similar (ie. one act of good, then death) is what I'd take. However, I'm a little suspicious that woobifying et cetera might happen with Kylo, considering how he's being portrayed in such a sympathetic way, despite everything he has done. Reply

whatever, I like Kylo Ren so I'm excited to see how his storyline will unfold. Reply

Same. Glad that it looks like he's ditching the helmet early in the movie. Adam is a great actor. Reply

he should keep it on full time in honour of his gpa! 👌 Reply

He really is. I hope he destroys that helmet early in the movie muahahaha! Reply

Same. hes one of my favorites. Reply

They aren't going to be romantic at all and I swear any even subtle hints to it are just to make people on the internet furious. Reply

hf this fakout/hetbait



but I don't trust the director Reply

Yeah, I'm having some doubts creep in with those quotes you posted upthread. I have no patience in this day and age for "he's just a kid at 30, you know, we all wanna murder our dads, literally". Reply

Hetbait 😍😃 Reply

why?



The previous things I've seen by him show that he cares a lot about family stuff so I'm pretty confident about Rey and Luke and all that. With the above quote he's probably just talking about Kylo's past, since it seems like they're showing the destruction of Luke's academy and everything. And like writing for Kylo means that he has to consider his reasoning in a way that we as the audience wouldn't. Reply

There is nothing really "reylo" about this. they are the antagonist and protagonist and it just seems like Rey is going to be tested and tempted like every other hero journey. Reply

I still need to buy tickets.



And that was just a hacked and slashed trailer cut down to thirty seconds. Reply

2 new sec of Rey tho! Reply

fuck that. kyle the whiny fascist can die.

lmao i like you. Reply

mte Reply

I just hope SNL gives us more matt the radar technician Reply

it's what we deserve. Reply

mte Reply

lmao reylo Reply

IDK, I don't think it's hinting at Reylo, it's just showing that their stories and development are kinda running parallel, only from different sides. Kylo is the dark side being pulled to the light, and Rey is the light side being pulled to dark.



I like Kylo though, I think he has potential as a good character if they don't fuck up his development in this and just continue to make him whiny. Reply

I don't think Disney would dare suggest it, unless they are testing the audience reaction to the ship happening for real IMO Reply

Honestly, if Reylo actually becomes canon, I will drop this reboot franchise completely. What a disgusting thing to do to the first female sw protagonist. Reply

Not to be extra but...same. Rey doesn't deserve this.



That being said, I don't think it's going to happen. It might be teased but in the end they turn out to be cousins or something. Reply

I really don't think they will tho, like they've always been pretty straightforward about who the love interest is in all the series. The prequel trilogy it was Padme and Anakin right away, and then with the Original Trilogy even tho they hinted at a love triangle it was always more Han/Leia. Like I watched ANH with people who had no idea about Luke being Vader's kid or Luke and Leia being related and they still saw Han/Leia right away. Finn/Rey really got set up in the same way. John and Daisy had a lot of photoshoots and press together, Finn and Rey totally had a romantic set up and he asked her if she had a boyfriend, she reached out for his hand and hugged him even after the whole "stop holding my hand" thing.



Kylo did the "bridal" carry because the real point of that scene was for Han's reaction to seeing his son and Finn's reaction to seeing Rey taken, which was the moment he decided 100% to join the resistance. His interrogation was "softer" because she was a civilian, he asked her to join him bc Snoke wanted her. Reply

Parent

