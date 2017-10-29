October 29th, 2017, 06:22 am must_go_faster New 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' TV spot pushes for Reylo ETA: Now in HQ.SOURCEONTD, is this misdirection or will the Dramioners of this gen be vindicated at last? Tagged: film, film - action / adventure, film - fantasy, film - science fiction, film trailer / stills, star wars Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5858 comments Add comment
the director thinks we all relate to late-20s-teenage~ fascist Kyle
That’s the heart of these films and Rey is most obviously the one that hangs on. But it’s also Kylo. In the originals you project entirely onto Luke, while Vader is the scary other — he’s the minotaur.
The fascinating thing about Kylo and Rey is that they’re two sides of something.
We can all relate to Kylo: to that anger of being in the turmoil of adolescence and figuring out who he’s going to be as a man; dealing with anger and wanting to separate from his family.
He’s not Vader — at least, he’s not Vader yet — and that’s something I really wanted to get into.”
😷😷😷
so no, i don't relate to a 30-year-old entitled asshole dude who kills a bunch of people, including his father.
What excuse does this guy have?
I see I'm too early for this post *sets up tent*.
But seriously, I think at some point the two of them will have to work together to defeat evil Space Gollum. Meanwhile, I'll just stay here and ship Kylo with redemption, for Leia's sake. Otherwise, Han's death will be useless and she will have lost everything. Too depressing.
but I don't trust the director
The previous things I've seen by him show that he cares a lot about family stuff so I'm pretty confident about Rey and Luke and all that. With the above quote he's probably just talking about Kylo's past, since it seems like they're showing the destruction of Luke's academy and everything. And like writing for Kylo means that he has to consider his reasoning in a way that we as the audience wouldn't.
And that was just a hacked and slashed trailer cut down to thirty seconds.
I like Kylo though, I think he has potential as a good character if they don't fuck up his development in this and just continue to make him whiny.
That being said, I don't think it's going to happen. It might be teased but in the end they turn out to be cousins or something.
Kylo did the "bridal" carry because the real point of that scene was for Han's reaction to seeing his son and Finn's reaction to seeing Rey taken, which was the moment he decided 100% to join the resistance. His interrogation was "softer" because she was a civilian, he asked her to join him bc Snoke wanted her.