Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Outsells Kylie Cosmetics
You won't believe how much money @rihanna's brand has made compared to @KylieJenner... 😱 https://t.co/DbkUqNmBJB— Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) October 27, 2017
• Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty just last month and is a makeup brand for all skin colors, all undertones, from all countries.
• badgalriri's makeup brand, Fenty Beauty is estimated to have generated $72 million in sales (+9,748%) in just 30 days, a new report shows.
• Kylie Cosmetics showed a -35% drop monthly drop in sales since Fenty Beauty launched.
• The report by Tribe Dynamics shows Fenty Beauty has beat other brands such as NYX, Urban Decay, and Benefit.
Amazing! Fenty Beauty has beat out Kylie Cosmetics in sales for September. Kylie Cosmetics fell 35% pic.twitter.com/JB0AhVUTJK— Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) October 26, 2017
Can we talk about how Kylie Cosmetics sales tanked straight after the release of Fenty beauty lmao pic.twitter.com/HvqXRFeUAA— noah🐾 (@normanizerass) October 25, 2017
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna murdered Kylie cosmetics in just 22 days! 😩😍 pic.twitter.com/LyOTXF0KeQ— Joshlovesnana (@AffelJosh) October 26, 2017
ONTD, have you tried Fenty Beauty?
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Can we get rid of the Klan now
Congrats to Riri. Looking forward to Fenty beverages, Fenty clothes, Fenty home decor etc.
I LOVE her creepers though, I have a white pair and when I get a better job I wanna pick up some darker matte ones (the ones I have are patent leather)
I also hate how much fragrance is in her lip gloss. You smell it until it wears off your lips, and I can feel it irritating my lips (which will only dry them out).
I remember reading an interview, and Rihanna said she keeps her skincare very simple b/c she has sensitive skin. Why add copious amounts of fragrance to your namesake’s products if you have sensitive skin?? Idgi.
