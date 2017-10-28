bflowhalloween

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Outsells Kylie Cosmetics


• Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty just last month and is a makeup brand for all skin colors, all undertones, from all countries.

• badgalriri's makeup brand, Fenty Beauty is estimated to have generated $72 million in sales (+9,748%) in just 30 days, a new report shows.

Kylie Cosmetics showed a -35% drop monthly drop in sales since Fenty Beauty launched.

• The report by Tribe Dynamics shows Fenty Beauty has beat other brands such as NYX, Urban Decay, and Benefit.








ONTD, have you tried Fenty Beauty?

