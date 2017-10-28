Rihanna's Fenty Beauty Outsells Kylie Cosmetics

Im surprised, but pleasantly so.



Can we get rid of the Klan now Reply

Not surprising at all imo.



Congrats to Riri. Looking forward to Fenty beverages, Fenty clothes, Fenty home decor etc. Reply

I LOVE her creepers though, I have a white pair and when I get a better job I wanna pick up some darker matte ones (the ones I have are patent leather)







This is definitely for the instagram "health goth" crew Reply

I think some of her pieces are wearable, I liked her last Fenty University collection it was campy. I loved the slippers with F U on them lmao Reply

I wanna see what she'd do with home decor omg Reply

Good 🙂 Reply

excellent Reply

I wanted to try it but they didn't have my shade (second or third darkest) and I don't know if the store was just out or if I'm SoL cause Hawaii. Reply

YAAAAAAS QUEEEN! Reply

Ikr???? I'll never get over these Fenty ADs. ICONIC 😭❣️❣️❣️ Reply

I know she's all about her empire now, which I can't hate/get money bih, but I still want pop!Rihanna. 😭 Reply

I just bought the foundation and the three sculpting sticks. I really really like it! I was hesitant about buying it since it has been really hyped up in the beauty vlogs i watch, but it def is good quality Reply

Kylie still has a man, and a baby on the way. Can Rihanna say the same? Reply

You say that like it´s a good thing Reply

I'm sure Rihanna is really upset about not being knocked up at 20. And she ditched Travis Scott years ago. Reply

yeah! a scripted baby by her mother and E! at 20 with a man who will leave her in less than a year, #Goals Reply

Doesn't Rihanna date a billionaire? Reply

Can Rihanna say the same?



I'm not sure, but I had oatmeal with peanut butter and cinnamon this morning and it was pretty good. Didn't have any bananas though. How do you like your oatmeal? Reply

Doesn’t rih have a boo who is a billionaire tho ? Reply

I still have foundation and highlighter that I haven't used. I might break it out for Halloween but I have an exam that day. 🤔 Reply

Her foundation has fragrance, so I didn’t risk trying it on my face since I could literally smell it just trying it on the back of my hand.



I also hate how much fragrance is in her lip gloss. You smell it until it wears off your lips, and I can feel it irritating my lips (which will only dry them out).



I remember reading an interview, and Rihanna said she keeps her skincare very simple b/c she has sensitive skin. Why add copious amounts of fragrance to your namesake’s products if you have sensitive skin?? Idgi. Reply

I HATE fragrance in products, that shit gives me headaches Reply

i believe it. all the morons who bought kylie stuff prob also bought fenty and then a bunch of non morons also bought fenty. i don't even wear makeup and i wanted to throw money at it (a dif type of moron i guess, tho i didn't actually buy any) Reply

Same. I don’t wear makeup but I wanted to try Fenty. The only thing stopping me is that the closest Sephora is an hour away and I don’t like the idea of ordering makeup online 😂 Reply

EMV is the Estimate Media Value, which is the estimated value of the amount of exposure that a brand has received.

As far as I know, that is not sales. Reply

Interesting. So MAC is still quietly killing the EMV game, is that based on the amount of YouTubers that advertise their products? I ask because I don’t come across MAC ads often. Reply

queen of business Reply

Did yall see Exra miller was wearing Fenty Beauty to the Justice Leageue Premiere. Reply

👀 pics Reply

Ezra would Reply

yup...he slayed tbh Reply

