Naya

Naya Rivera calls off divorce! Love is still alive!




-Last November, Naya Rivera called it quits from her husband Ryan Dorsey after 2 years of marriage.

-Naya was linked to David Spade during the split.

-Naya and Ryan have worked things out and have decided to stay together.

-You will see her next as the Youtube Red Queen in their new Step Up series.

Source
Have you ever reversed your break up ONTD?
