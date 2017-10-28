Naya Rivera calls off divorce! Love is still alive!
-Last November, Naya Rivera called it quits from her husband Ryan Dorsey after 2 years of marriage.
-Naya was linked to David Spade during the split.
-Naya and Ryan have worked things out and have decided to stay together.
-You will see her next as the Youtube Red Queen in their new Step Up series.
Have you ever reversed your break up ONTD?
2. DAVID SPADE?!?
Also, she was trying way too hard with the boob contouring at that event:
She's somebody's mother.
Edited at 2017-10-29 04:38 am (UTC)
anyways there have been rumours spade is well-endowed
he's been getting it with all these babes n stuff
she has a personality and a sense of humor though
JEEZ - He is always linked to some beautiful woman and I can't get why? Is he secretly wealthy with incredible dick game or something???
can't remember the details though
burn it
david is funny i can see why women like him
welp
humor > looks
😭 she makes it so hard to love her.
happy for their family tho! glad they could work it out and i hope it sticks.
Edited at 2017-10-29 03:23 am (UTC)