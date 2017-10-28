JD sweaty gif

Clear your schedule -- Louis C.K.'s "I Love You, Daddy" gets release date



  • Louis C.K.’s comedy “I Love You, Daddy” will get a limited release in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago on Nov. 7, and will be rolled out nationwide in the following weeks.

  • C.K. edited the film himself, in addition to writing, directing, and funding the endeavor.

  • The comedian has found controversy in recent months with Tig Notaro stating that he needs to “handle” rumors of sexual harassment that have dogged the actor for years. Notaro said she’d had an “incident” with C.K. before she began her show “One Mississippi” — which she has also accused C.K. of plagiarizing from — and hasn’t spoken with him since.


Will you line up to see this transparent, Allen-tributary circlejerk, ontd?
