Clear your schedule -- Louis C.K.'s "I Love You, Daddy" gets release date

Will you line up to see this transparent, Allen-tributary circlejerk, ontd?



God, Jade was an iconic reality show villain. Reply

the best thing was that she was actually entertaining in her awfulness. that gif still makes me lol and it's what? 10 years later? Reply

what is she up to these days lol Reply

They need to make "America's Next Top Best Friend" a real show, so Jade can be in it. Reply

love her Reply

I loved hating her. Reply

blessing herself with the holy water, telling off furonda in a rap, her ICONIC covergirl shoot, "america's next top best friend", spinning in the church, leftover lady, beautiful biracial butterfly, her names for the jeep thing, there's a lot of moments from her Reply

This beautiful biracial butterfly Reply

I hope ppl protest the premieres Reply

ugh Reply

i hope it flops Reply

he's a disgusting lump of flesh Reply

btw



I saw Louis CK's new movie and my review is that he needs to seriously address the rumors about him right now. https://t.co/vDQXUMnDTh — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) October 20, 2017





good idea, how about "Louis CK masturbates in front of women without their consent, do not see this movie"? pic.twitter.com/2EvxokkUAq — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) October 19, 2017





male comedians denouncing and making jokes about weinstein but saying nothing about louis ck 🙃🙃🙃 — Avery Edison (@aedison) October 21, 2017







Edited at 2017-10-29 02:38 am (UTC) Fuck this sentient cyst.btw Reply

Good read.



From the article:



Donald Trump is the president because people didn’t believe women.



I'd argue that in Trump's case it's more like people didn't care. Yes, they didn't believe his earlier accusers, but millions more people knew about the pussy grabbing tape AND STILL VOTED FOR HIM, because they dgaf about women and would rather vote for an admitted sexual assaulter than a woman or a Democrat. That is so fucked up. Reply

I was reading Trump regrets Twitter the other day and someone that voted for him was like, “You said on tape that you grope women!” And I was like, “are you just now finding that out, dummy?” Reply

thanks for posting that Fast Company article. props to Joe Berkowitz Reply

"Louis CK stars as Glen Topher, an extremely Louis CK-like TV writer who worships at the altar of Leslie Goodwin, a Woody surrogate played by John Malkovich. Topher is willing to dismiss the (vaguely described) accusations of child molestation against proud horndog Goodwin… right up until Goodwin takes up with Topher’s barely illegal daughter, China."





So... how old were his daughters when he made Blue Jasmine with Woody Allen? This movie doesn't seem to be based out of fiction. Reply

so true about male comedians. very disappointing. Reply

thanks i hate it Reply

posted last night Reply

fuck this guy, fuck this movie, fuck hollywood Reply

this sloppy, jiggly mess of a man Reply

Hope it flops hard. Reply

Please never use the words “Louis C.K.” and “daddy” in a sentence ever again. Reply

