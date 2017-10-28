Clear your schedule -- Louis C.K.'s "I Love You, Daddy" gets release date
- Louis C.K.’s comedy “I Love You, Daddy” will get a limited release in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago on Nov. 7, and will be rolled out nationwide in the following weeks.
- C.K. edited the film himself, in addition to writing, directing, and funding the endeavor.
- The comedian has found controversy in recent months with Tig Notaro stating that he needs to “handle” rumors of sexual harassment that have dogged the actor for years. Notaro said she’d had an “incident” with C.K. before she began her show “One Mississippi” — which she has also accused C.K. of plagiarizing from — and hasn’t spoken with him since.
Will you line up to see this transparent, Allen-tributary circlejerk, ontd?
Donald Trump is the president because people didn’t believe women.
I'd argue that in Trump's case it's more like people didn't care. Yes, they didn't believe his earlier accusers, but millions more people knew about the pussy grabbing tape AND STILL VOTED FOR HIM, because they dgaf about women and would rather vote for an admitted sexual assaulter than a woman or a Democrat. That is so fucked up.
So... how old were his daughters when he made Blue Jasmine with Woody Allen? This movie doesn't seem to be based out of fiction.
