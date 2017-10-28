bflowhalloween

British GQ Interviews Brandon Flowers



On "Mr. Brightside" and still performing it: "I get a buzz when I see "Mr Brightside" coming up on the set list. It's the single that made us. It would be unchivalrous to start being snooty about our biggest hit."

On the Pressure of Being a Rockstar: "I went through a small phase of thinking that I needed to be someone I perhaps wasn't. Luckily for me I was never drawn fully into it. When we first started I do remember feeling pressure to be a 'rock star'. Whatever that means..."

On a Las Vegas Residency: "A residency? It'll happen. We aren't ready for the long, gilded goodbye just yet."

