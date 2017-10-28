British GQ Interviews Brandon Flowers
.@BrandonFlowers: “When we started I remember feeling pressure to be a ‘rock star’. Whatever that means...” https://t.co/IZPCuISEvT pic.twitter.com/YnO9AuElYI— British GQ (@BritishGQ) October 28, 2017
On "Mr. Brightside" and still performing it: "I get a buzz when I see "Mr Brightside" coming up on the set list. It's the single that made us. It would be unchivalrous to start being snooty about our biggest hit."
On the Pressure of Being a Rockstar: "I went through a small phase of thinking that I needed to be someone I perhaps wasn't. Luckily for me I was never drawn fully into it. When we first started I do remember feeling pressure to be a 'rock star'. Whatever that means..."
On a Las Vegas Residency: "A residency? It'll happen. We aren't ready for the long, gilded goodbye just yet."
BFlow honestly...
ONTD, do you still
Source
"It would be unchivalrous to start being snooty about our biggest hit."
This burn is what's keeping Miley from releasing more Yodel Now singles, I hope it heals up soon!
no thanks.
I think she's aware too cause she's going full Lotus
This self-aware king!
mte
Re: mte
i don't care much for the killers' music anymore but i like brandon. plus he's v beautiful lol
on a lighter note i wish they'd ask him more about his clothes, that's a topic that rly interests me bc he's easily one of the best dressed dudes rn
yes i want more fashion questions. who styles him, what brands etc. his tailoring and suits are always on point.
hardly any of the pop boys try and even when they do it's a swing and a miss. every.time. just tragic.
They're coming to Lollapalooza Brazil next year but I just don't have the courage to pay R$350 (about $108 in dollars) to hear Mr. Brightside and maybe 2 other songs at most.
I was in a bar back in June and it came on, and the entire bar sang along at the top of their lungs. It was on par with when Bohemian Rhapsody came on either right before or right after, I don't remember lol, and it def brought a tear to my eye bc I was so proud (ok I was also drunk but still)
Edited at 2017-10-29 03:54 am (UTC)