British GQ Interviews Brandon Flowers

"It would be unchivalrous to start being snooty about our biggest hit."

This burn is what's keeping Miley from releasing more Yodel Now singles, I hope it heals up soon! Reply

Thread

Link

i couldn't even get past track 2 from "Whiter Now."



no thanks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao whiter now. too accurate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





I think she's aware too cause she's going full Lotus

Also in her interview. Miley said there will be no other single from the #YoungerNow era. (she focus on the music of her artists #TheVoice) pic.twitter.com/c9t4YFfmQ4 — Miley Cyrus News (@MileysCyrusNews) October 27, 2017



Oh, I haven't bothered even youtubing itI think she's aware too cause she's going full Lotus Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It would be unchivalrous to start being snooty about our biggest hit.



This self-aware king! Reply

Thread

Link

thank you for catering to my tastes with this gif Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao that gif



i don't care much for the killers' music anymore but i like brandon. plus he's v beautiful lol Reply

Thread

Link

I prefer All These Things That I've Done tbh but it's refreshing that he has a good attitude about it.

Reply

Thread

Link

i’m seeing them in just over a month for the 3rd time. this album was underwhelming but ill stan 5ever. Reply

Thread

Link

I remember now caring for Mr Brightside when it came out but it was Somebody Told Me that made me a stan! Reply

Thread

Link

his interviews this era have made me feel rly weird with how much he's just been talking about his wife's deep childhood traumas. i was listening to a podcast where they asked him how she felt about all that and he was like "well yeah she felt a little awkward coming in and knowing everyone knew and that we'd been discussing her" re: her around the band i think and i was just like uhhh dude you're an asshole



on a lighter note i wish they'd ask him more about his clothes, that's a topic that rly interests me bc he's easily one of the best dressed dudes rn Reply

Thread

Link

i get it. it's strange that he went there but he did ask her beforehand if she was comfortable with it. Brandon cares about his wife too much to just put her business out there like that if she didn't approve it. he's always been a private person and he moved his entire family to Utah for Tana. i doubt he'd just not give a fuck about her for an album that isn't even their best work. not to mention "Sam's Town" is all about her too as well as like...90% of their songs? but idk. maybe she felt she had no other choice and wanted to please him more than anything. idk idk.



yes i want more fashion questions. who styles him, what brands etc. his tailoring and suits are always on point.



hardly any of the pop boys try and even when they do it's a swing and a miss. every.time. just tragic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Vegas residency and The Killers just don't seem like a good match.

They're coming to Lollapalooza Brazil next year but I just don't have the courage to pay R$350 (about $108 in dollars) to hear Mr. Brightside and maybe 2 other songs at most. Reply

Thread

Link

over priced for them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lana Del Rey is headlining another stage but she's too boring for me so I would be paying for The Killers and 2 DJs. Still not worth it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

See if you can volunteer for the festival - that's what I did for the Chicago one. $0 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nao tive coragem de comprar tambem, em cima do ingresso vem a taxa de conveniencia + um absurdo de táxi (e tbem tô velhinha e sem paciência pra aturar clima de festival, dsclp) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mr. Brightside was never really one of my favorites. I like it but I became a Killers stan because of Somebody Told Me, actually. Reply

Thread

Link

can someone please explain that gif lol Reply

Thread

Link

explain it but here it is:

no one can trulyit but here it is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEs0BP0i1Ro Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Op i heard he/the band had one of the largest drops from the number one spot on the BB200, Do you know what the numbers were? Reply

Thread

Link

Glad he still likes Mr Brightside... it’s so dope Reply

Thread

Link

Mr. Brightside is still in my top 5 favorite Killers songs, no shame.



I was in a bar back in June and it came on, and the entire bar sang along at the top of their lungs. It was on par with when Bohemian Rhapsody came on either right before or right after, I don't remember lol, and it def brought a tear to my eye bc I was so proud (ok I was also drunk but still) Reply

Thread

Link

It is a bop you can't turn down bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love moments like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link