TLC's T-Boz thinks CL "is a baddie"



Too bad the general public saw thru that tho, right? Reply

Thread

Link

You're assuming the GP noticed her at some point, ty fan

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You're right - I guess we've both overestimated her actual US impact haven't we. Maybe one day she'll do better in the US than the MLP soundtrack; probably not tho.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ONTD, are you a baddie?



if cl is, sure! Reply

Thread

Link

I need to mention this bop



Reply

Thread

Link

funny cause I also need to mention this one



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Never heard this song. Love it! Now I'm going to check out the rest of this album. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Okay



Anyway, I just remembered that CL was in Uhm Jung Hwa's perfect DISCO album. So i wish her luck in her questionable career endevors.

Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

LJ a baddie too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

At this point I don't think it's YG or whoever is managing her in the US, I think it's her. Dara has milked her 1/4 fame to the max and she's under YG as well. CL could've pulled a Kim k and done like a youtube/makeup line thing since so many people want to emulate her look. LV group (hello Sephora) owns a good chunk of YG. It was just about having the right conversations. It's too late now. Reply

Thread

Link

Scooter Braun is her US “manager” 😂😂😂



Pony was her makeup artist for a long time (don't know if she still is) so CL would have to learn how to do it all herself.



I think it's pretty clear that Pops YG doesn't give a fuck about CL or Dara anymore because he is basically letting them do whatever the fuck they want. Like, all CL's got going on is the Mix Nine show which is produced by YG.



Edited at 2017-10-29 02:59 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will never forget that Dara was basically an office worker at YGE for a couple years there. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Chilli is the superior TLC member and Dara is the superior 2NE1 memeber. This is a post of nobodies. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to be a huge 2NE1 fan and loved The Baddest Female but she needs to give up and get a normal 9 to 5 job. This is just sad. Reply

Thread

Link

bom OUTSOLD Reply

Thread

Link

Preach the truth! Bom is the one member who had true solo power and potential, but YG wasted all of it.

I love my girl Minzy but she needs to hoe it up and release music as often as she can I'm tired of waiting, and people are forgetting she even exists.



Edited at 2017-10-29 03:40 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, that thing with the medicine ruined Bom in Korea. I have a friend who lives there and she said the way people viewed it you'd think she got caught doing hard drugs. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I follow Bom on IG and her IG lives are frightening. It's super obvious she's self-medicating and no one around her has the balls to get her any help. It's so sad to watch because she's so talented and she was basically used up by YG and they abandoned her.



It pisses me off that she was on meds for her mental health, meanwhile G-Dragon & TOP get busted with drugs, Daesung ran over a dude and killed him and they still have careers. Sexism in the Korean entertainment industry is so fucking awful. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Baddie meaning goodie not meaning baddie right? Reply

Thread

Link

lmaoooo didn't she say this in a song? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup, she snatched the line from a Run DMC song for "the baddest female" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep



his is for all my bad girls around the world

Not bad meaning bad but bad meaning good, you know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP, I applaud your dedication, I would've forgotten CL existed if it weren't for you. Reply

Thread

Link

Now if C.L. could get someone relevant in 2017 to co-sign her she might be able to get the kids to retroactively buy her endless "buzz" singles. C.L. should just go the Kylie route and start releasing makeup collections with Jeremy Scott who already has name recognition. Reply

Thread

Link

The only song I’ve heard by her is Hello Bitches, it actually had some buzz but whatever she followed that up with must’ve flopped. It was the same time 2NE1, her group actually had a song on rotation on mainstream radio in NYC. I don’t see the same kind of promotion and this is coming from someone who isn’t a Kpop listener, but I actually like CL. Reply

Thread

Link