TLC's T-Boz thinks CL "is a baddie"
Addressing CL's boss in Korea, T-Boz officially joined Lorde as a member of CL's #squad.
Watch her feminist declaration below:
[IG] Yang Hyun-Suk’s update: CL with TLC's T-Boz pic.twitter.com/yr8X3DFsLj— We Love Chaerin ❤ (@WeLoveChaerin) October 28, 2017
ONTD, are you a baddie?
Too bad the general public saw thru that tho, right?
You're assuming the GP noticed her at some point, ty fan
if cl is, sure!
Anyway, I just remembered that CL was in Uhm Jung Hwa's perfect DISCO album. So i wish her luck in her questionable career endevors.
cl still trying?
LJ a baddie too
Pony was her makeup artist for a long time (don't know if she still is) so CL would have to learn how to do it all herself.
I think it's pretty clear that Pops YG doesn't give a fuck about CL or Dara anymore because he is basically letting them do whatever the fuck they want. Like, all CL's got going on is the Mix Nine show which is produced by YG.
I love my girl Minzy but she needs to hoe it up and release music as often as she can I'm tired of waiting, and people are forgetting she even exists.
It pisses me off that she was on meds for her mental health, meanwhile G-Dragon & TOP get busted with drugs, Daesung ran over a dude and killed him and they still have careers. Sexism in the Korean entertainment industry is so fucking awful.
his is for all my bad girls around the world
Not bad meaning bad but bad meaning good, you know
*it charted for a week