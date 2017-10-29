Is it a right time for Taylor Swift’s anti-media message?
Taylor Swift Needs to Stop Blaming “The Media” For Her Reputation https://t.co/ARvTcoavEh pic.twitter.com/8IRGnWip28— Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) 28 października 2017
- Taylor liked posts on Tumblr saying her newest video is about her relationship with the media (the black Taylor being the one media created),
- Taylor, just like Trump, is obsessed with having only positive coverage and criticises the media for any negative reports,
- Taylor wants people to forget her shallow feminism and how publicly she played her relationships.
her fans are truly the dumbest people on earth.
for her brand she'd been building for however many years, that really did kill her reputation but ontd would of course act obtuse
This isn't to say I agree with her trash releases this year but logic flies away in tswift posts
I mean she still hasnt come out to denounce the alt-right for holding her as their idol, are we still thinking its all a coincidence? She may not be a full on nazi, I highly doubt that, but she has no issues on building ties with the alt right and that is alarming
I mean I saw a dumb Trumpanzee blame the executive order on Heathcare to the Democrats. LIKE?!
They are so dumb, and manage to blame everything to Obama and Clinton. Absolutely no accountability, special little snowflakes.
A lot of these white trash really do deserve their president. I hope they die along with him in this administration.
We don’t like to see celebrities bitch. They’re tearing Jennifer Aniston a new asshole every day online. Does she complain? No, she puts on a smile and ignores the carping.
Or let me put it differently. Kenny Wayne Shepherd was cool when he was a teenager, same deal with Jonny Lang, but you ultimately grow up and either succeed as an adult, on adult terms, or you’re forgotten.
Taylor Swift captured the teen zeitgeist better than anyone in this century. And the hooks in her songs made them catchy. Her material was sincere and honest.
But she still can’t sing.
And if this song is really about me, I wish it were better.
What's important is that her music is offensively, 'making fun of her fanbase for buying it' bad rn.
I'm excited for victimization but the wait is killing me.
However, If I'm being honest imo as an immigrant latina I'm kinda tired about the Trump comparison. Taylor has her flaws and she's messy and problematic w/e u want etc but so many people have been comparing her w/ Trump for months and it deeply trivializes him. It's really starting to bother me.
She seems really wrapped up in a certain theme that was kinda fun for one single, but now she needs to move on.
But to take that angle, Taylor would have had to own up to her own manipulation of her image.
But I watched the MV 1x today for the first time, and I .... didn't get it. I know that MV don't need to be a literal recreation of the lyrics, but I was just distracted by, wow she looks really good in that nude bodysuit, and wondered, wait - wth is even going on in this video, I don't understand its context at all.
If this Cosmo article hadn't specifically said it's a reference to ~media, I wouldn't have reached that conclusion on my own. I guess I need to watch the MV again, but as a casual bystander - if I didn't get it, neither would others like me.
(I'm also a bystander here - low investment, but at least moderately informed about how the music business and celebrity status operate.)
I really like 2 of the 3 songs released so far. (I think "Gorgeous" is legit the worst song of her career. It's SO BAD!)