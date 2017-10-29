krystal

Is it a right time for Taylor Swift’s anti-media message?




- Taylor liked posts on Tumblr saying her newest video is about her relationship with the media (the black Taylor being the one media created),

- Taylor, just like Trump, is obsessed with having only positive coverage and criticises the media for any negative reports,

- Taylor wants people to forget her shallow feminism and how publicly she played her relationships.

