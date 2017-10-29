Is it a right time for Taylor Swift’s anti-media message?

omg the replies to this on twitter

her fans are truly the dumbest people on earth.

LoL, RIP whoever wrote this article. Reply

omg ur new icon!! Reply

When will Taylor be introduced to ONTD? We need her to find us. Reply

She’s an old pair of clown shoes and the circus has moved on. Reply

couldnt agree more Reply

Great comment. Reply

lmao. the enemy of my enemy isn't suddenly my bff. the media is still a sucky circus, even if donald trump hates you. Reply

Darth Susan's sctick is getting old. Reply

darth susan oh my fuuuuuck Reply

Lolol Reply

her fixation on positive-only press is weird. you don't have to google yourself sis. Reply

honestly I feel if i were famous i wouldn't be able to handle any bad press lmfaooo. But the thing here is that she has EARNED the bad press and she needs to face it. I understand she's frustrated or w/e but girl move on Reply

if i were famous i'd look at bad press all the time, but probably bc I'd wonder what I did to earn the bad press or cause that reaction. which is prob far more self awareness than tswift possesses Reply

Every single famous person out there is like this. Remember when Beyonce tried to force people not to use unflattering photos of her? It's a reach to pretend Swift is the only celeb who does this. Reply

beyonce is just as much of a control freak as taylor lol Reply

I mean she is a narcissist. What else would you expect from her? Reply

Because most of ontd don't cry in the ffaf posts if someone so much as looked at them funny at work 😂😂also her 'bad' press was hardly an easy to brush off escapade forgotten by the next day - the girl orchestrated a fake romance with Tom misslsbottom to distract from the kimye thing



for her brand she'd been building for however many years, that really did kill her reputation but ontd would of course act obtuse



This isn't to say I agree with her trash releases this year but logic flies away in tswift posts



a more normal era, this might read as nothing but Taylor’s fans developing a healthy skepticism for tabloids. But this isn’t a normal era, and “media bad, Taylor good” is a tone deaf message for Taylor to be sending right now. When the president spends his entire day telling anyone who’ll listen that the media is responsible for making up stories about him, the last thing we need is someone with as much as cultural capital as Taylor taking the same tack.



that's that. Reply

I don’t think its tone deaf, more like lowkey pandering



I mean she still hasnt come out to denounce the alt-right for holding her as their idol, are we still thinking its all a coincidence? She may not be a full on nazi, I highly doubt that, but she has no issues on building ties with the alt right and that is alarming Reply

lmfaooo tf is wrong w y'all. Reply

She thinks they're fine people. Reply

no, the onus is on the media to do better. celebrity journalism and political journalism are also two different beasts, so conflating the two as if trumps statements and taylors statements are at are familial is disingenuous and weirdly self important. you're not the Times, you write articles for cosmo boo. Reply

She is literally preaching the same thing Trump followers are exactly doing. Everything else is fake news even if shit is already going down their faces.



I mean I saw a dumb Trumpanzee blame the executive order on Heathcare to the Democrats. LIKE?!



They are so dumb, and manage to blame everything to Obama and Clinton. Absolutely no accountability, special little snowflakes.



A lot of these white trash really do deserve their president. I hope they die along with him in this administration. Reply

yawn Reply

Further proof she’s a trump supporter smh. I read she has his portrait hanging when she’s doing her satanic rituals. Reply

always the victim lol she wrote Mean because people criticized her awful grammy performance. This shit is not surprising.



I always wanted to know what that music critic's response to that awful and childish song was. Reply

I get e-mail every day telling me I’m an asshole. As a matter of fact, the same guy e-mails me every day to tell me I’m a shithead. Let me see, he’s e-mailed me 295 times so far. It goes with the territory. Stick out your neck and people will bite it. And just like Obama doesn’t waste time fighting the petty ignoramuses, I’m surprised that Taylor Swift would stoop to this level.



We don’t like to see celebrities bitch. They’re tearing Jennifer Aniston a new asshole every day online. Does she complain? No, she puts on a smile and ignores the carping.



Or let me put it differently. Kenny Wayne Shepherd was cool when he was a teenager, same deal with Jonny Lang, but you ultimately grow up and either succeed as an adult, on adult terms, or you’re forgotten.



Taylor Swift captured the teen zeitgeist better than anyone in this century. And the hooks in her songs made them catchy. Her material was sincere and honest.



But she still can’t sing.



And if this song is really about me, I wish it were better. Reply

sis Monday needs to get here Reply

Omg 🙏🏾 Reply

Sis, I'm not sleeping a GD wink tomorrow night, I can't believe we are actually getting an indictment - it doesn't matter who it is, it's the fallout that is going to be the real fucking show - Team Trump is shitting themselves. We need to take bets on who will resign first. My money is on Sessions - I think he will finally be fired. Reply

Im so anxious to see the first of Trump's posse to fall. Reply

Control your expectations, though -- Monday's gonna be someone small, like a junior aid that nobody's ever heard of. If we're lucky it will eventually snowball to take out everyone in the middle. The people at the top might feel a cold breeze eventually, but they'll never be directly charged. Reply

I see what you did there, sis. Reply

Such a cute family Reply

:) such a cute family Reply

sasha is so pretty here! it's so funny to me how much she looks like her dad and how much malia looks like michelle. they're such a photogenic family. Reply

there's definitely a difference between e! news or US weekly and like... msnbc and the new york times



but still not a good look. Reply

Yeah, the problem is that people like her aren’t making that distinction tbh. Reply

It irritates me to no end, that phenomena. Reply

yeah, but people are dumb Reply

Who cares lmaoo

What's important is that her music is offensively, 'making fun of her fanbase for buying it' bad rn. Reply

I agree this is not the right time. Obvs. she's not criticizing the washingtonpost like... lmfao but still.



I'm excited for victimization but the wait is killing me.



However, If I'm being honest imo as an immigrant latina I'm kinda tired about the Trump comparison. Taylor has her flaws and she's messy and problematic w/e u want etc but so many people have been comparing her w/ Trump for months and it deeply trivializes him. It's really starting to bother me. Reply

agreed, esp the last part Reply

ita Reply

Is it a right time for Taylor Swift ’s anti-media message ?

No.



Edited at 2017-10-29 01:52 am (UTC)

I actually like the song (maybe the only person) but I don't get why they didn't at least attempt to make a story that isn't just moody oppressed Taylor again for the video. Like, even if they had made hoodie Taylor some hot guy and kept the same exact visuals I would have liked it instantly more than I did.

She seems really wrapped up in a certain theme that was kinda fun for one single, but now she needs to move on. Reply

I agree. A kind of “Digital Boy”, where the media, instagram, Twitter, tumblr, hell even here could have been rolled up into this dark entity that played into the “Taylor” image and helped control and manipulate it for the masses.



But to take that angle, Taylor would have had to own up to her own manipulation of her image. Reply

Yeah I like the song, too /shrugs.



But I watched the MV 1x today for the first time, and I .... didn't get it. I know that MV don't need to be a literal recreation of the lyrics, but I was just distracted by, wow she looks really good in that nude bodysuit, and wondered, wait - wth is even going on in this video, I don't understand its context at all.



If this Cosmo article hadn't specifically said it's a reference to ~media, I wouldn't have reached that conclusion on my own. I guess I need to watch the MV again, but as a casual bystander - if I didn't get it, neither would others like me. Reply

I wonder how long she can sustain massive interest if the product doesn't line up to the hype. Like, none of this era has been on par with Blank Space, or even with Shake it Off. I understand that her fans are loyal, but her supermassive popularity rides on producing mass appeal product. As a pop culture fan, I'm still just ... waiting?



(I'm also a bystander here - low investment, but at least moderately informed about how the music business and celebrity status operate.) Reply

