I like the EP even CSS grew on me. I can’t wait for Shamir’s release to hit the uk. Reply

I hope the RINA mini album comes with a physical release cause her lil single promo vinyl was aesthetically pleasing, but I'd want more tracks







I can't believe she's taking Liz Y2K's crown for bringing back the Darkchild synth guitar feels.I hope the RINA mini album comes with a physical release cause her lil single promo vinyl was aesthetically pleasing, but I'd want more tracks Reply

I've listened to her album twice since that post yesterday. Reply

stream it again Reply

her album has been on repeat since it was released i love it so much Reply

I met her last night on another post about her. Now that I've listened to some of her tracks and watched this video..... let me STAN



what's the game that she's playing? Reply

I wanna say it's Final Fantasy 9. Reply

her music is so good! her aesthetic is tired tho don't @ me Reply

Aww the video game part was cute. I kind of resonated with the Asian lunch thing, but most white kids at my school were just curious about what I had because it was different. So I was fine with it. I liked the lunches my grandma would pack over the PB&Js I'd make for myself. Reply

idk ha but STAN he good sis ffix sis! Reply

Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Rina's here, Rita's over Reply

does this ep get better after the first song because .... also why is rita ora ha picture on tidal Reply

track #2 either ended or revived Britney, depends on how you look at it Reply

bye at that disneymania 2 b-side Reply

you mean the Grammy nominated album Britney? yes Reply

Is she actually good or is she like those flops ONTD likes to Stan for like sky Reply

you tell us! spotify link is in the post Reply

#StopTheDrama #StartTheMusix Why are people lazy to check out the music if they've made it this far #RiseAndRedefine Reply

ikr? I've even put a YouTube video in the post for the cheap crowd and YET Reply

Because I’m on my phone with no WiFi, ho Reply

i wanted to like her ep so badly bc her aesthetics are on pt but i just couldn't get into it :/ Reply

The tea is this is one of the best releases of 2017 and it's still her debut. I know most users here are used to artists having front-loaded quality material and careers but I see potential in this girl #longevitywins Reply

omg okay this girl has my ATTENTION...liking everything i'm hearing so far



pop is SAVED Reply

