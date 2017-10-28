Drake and The Weeknd Feuding Over Bella Hadid

Apparently Drake is now dating Bella Hadid, and The Weeknd is not happy with it...resulting in a proper Canadian feud.
drake-the-weeknd
- Drake broke the  "bro code" so the two sides/friends are feuding and avoiding each other in Toronto
- Even though The Weeknd broke up with Bella last November and immediately started dating Selena Gomez, he's apparently mad at Drake
- Sources confirm Drake definitely hooked up with Bella.

Do u think Drake betrayed Abel?
