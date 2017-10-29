28 Of The Most Terrifying Jump Scares In Movie History

oh man that paranormal activity 2 jump scare was so simple but SO GOOD, my theater went crazy Reply

Same! I recall that the sound fx were a big part of it for me. Reply

oh man this always catches me off guard Reply

god this ruined my day the first time i saw it Reply

yes!! i actually never fully saw this movie until a few months ago and this fucked me up lol. it was great. Reply

My mom has screamed at this part every single time we've watched Jaws my entire life. Reply

there is a scene in A Tale of Two Sisters (the south korean original) in the kitchen that made me scream out loud both times i watched it lmao, just the tension build up freaks me out.







Edited at 2017-10-28 10:54 pm (UTC)

i still dont understand this movie Reply

lmao omg I remember this movie 😩 Reply

I hate scares. I always jump even when I know the scare is coming or I have seen the movie already.



The scare in Se7en is amazing tho Reply

Se7en is such a twisted movie, I have to give them props for each and every scare. That one was actually subtle but brilliant. Reply

Excellent taste. Visually beautiful too. Reply

The scene in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when the snake's head shoots out of the water

The blood from the hot wire in The Thing

The Deep Blue Sea is a classic, awesome jump scare. Reply

I've been slowly watching that movie on netflix the couple of days and there's so many gruesome deaths it's hilarious Reply

When I watched it, I legit only wanted LL Cool J and the parrot to live. They were the only ones that deserved to live. (Not telling you anything about who does or doesn't, I just really didn't like any other character and actively rooted for the sharks.) Reply

lmao right, its why i love that movie so much Reply

truly one of the most wtf of moments Reply

i love the unedited version when the second shark rolls up to eat the victim’s head lol Reply

mte i was totally feeling samuels speech and then boom he get the living shit slammed out of him on the floor, i was in such a state of hilarious disbelief the first time i saw it, no shark movie will ever top that. Reply

I know he's going to come out of the water and grab her and I cringe and wait and it still scares me every time lmao.



YES @ PA2. The part in PA1 when Katie and Micah are in bed and there's suddenly super loud footsteps and the door slams is equally as scary as that one imo. Reply

I still can't watch that boat scene from Friday the 13th. I was like 6 when I first saw it and I jumped out my skin. Reply

Came just to make sure this was here. This is THE jump scare of all jump scares. Reply

i think jump scares are the cheapest, lowest form of horror tbh but this was so, so well done - especially bc it wasn't *just* a jump scare & had that whole surreal psychological horror buildup behind it.



Edited at 2017-10-28 11:00 pm (UTC)

Agreed on all points. Reply

Yup. I think maybe it works better because MD isn't a traditional horror movie. Reply

agreed, it's one of the jump scares i'll forgive just based on all the symbolism/intent of the scene. Reply

👏🏾 you nailed it Reply

Yaaass Reply

The first time I watched this I had to pause it and calm myself down lol Reply

K so I havent seen this movie but I've heard people talk about it and without context, it looks like a spoof of a horror or a fifth sequel, it looks so ridiculous. But I'll take everyone's word for it. Reply

YES Reply

OMG, this one scared the hell out of me. Reply

This one got me so good when I first saw it lol I almost knocked my laptop off the bed Reply

Yup. I knew this would be on the first page. Reply

This was just so unexpected and bizarre...good one Reply

I've watched this movie three or four times and it always gets me. Reply

Mischa Barton vomiting in the 6th Sense gave my whole theater a heart attack Reply

That was so disturbing...or what about the scene where there are people hanging in the school and he can see them Reply

I'm always super tense when I'm watching horror or suspense movies so pretty much anything scares the shit out of me lol the last one I remember is during It after Bev (SPOILERS!!!) kills her dad, when pennywise grabs her when she's leaving the bathroom, I was not expecting that. Reply

Me neither, it was the one that actually had me react out loud lol. Reply

That got the biggest jump out of me, and it's in the trailer! Somehow I forgot 😳 Reply

The nurse scene in The Exorcist 3 scared the hell out of me when it happened. Reply

That scene was amazing in the theatre lol Reply

yes! And I'm not going to rewatch it now to verify, but I think the music makes it even worse Reply

legit every jump scare gets me and for some reason the one that is sticking out in my mind is the grudge when the face shows up on the window of the rainy bus.



i don't watch that many scary movies. i was really startled in get out with the deer. any time someone's driving in a car, even if it's not a horror movie, i assumed there will be a crash and have to cover my eyes. Reply

lol it doesn't help that they're always turning their heads to talk to the passengers. PAY ATTENTION TO THE GODDAMNED ROAD! Reply

I will never get the love for Insidious. I have a high tolerance for crappy horror movies but that movie bored me to tears. Wasn't a huge fan of The Descent either for that matter. I enjoyed all the other movies on this list though. The original Friday the 13th and the original Poltergeist will always be my top 2 favs. Reply

I don't like horror for the most part, but I love creepy ghost movies. Things in what's true horror bore me (the classic scares, bloody gorey stuff). I admit I loved Insidious and Insidious 2 (haven't seen 3) and The Descent (even though I fast forwarded through the last third because I was panicking). But the jump scare they listed for Insidious didn't make me jump. (And the creatures in The Descent weren't the scary part to me, the not being able to get out of the cave was scary.) Reply

Signs Reply

