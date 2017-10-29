28 Of The Most Terrifying Jump Scares In Movie History

Friday the 13th (1980)



About: One summer at Camp Crystal Lake, a group of young counselors begin to get ready to lead campers. Unfortunately for the former, someone isn't happy about what's going on in the camp and enjoys playing kill the counselor. As bodies fall to the ground in the camp, no one is safe.

Jump Scare: The very end of the original when Jason comes out of the water and grabs Alice in the canoe.

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)



About: After experiencing what they think are a series of "break-ins", a family sets up security cameras around their home, only to realize that the events unfolding before them are more sinister than they seem.

Jump Scare: When the kitchen explodes out of no where.

alien

Alien (1979)



About: After a space merchant vessel perceives an unknown transmission as a distress call, its landing on the source moon finds one of the crew attacked by a mysterious lifeform, and they soon realize that its life cycle has merely begun.

Jump Scare: The tracking device shows the alien is coming right at Dallas, so he climbs down a ladder to safety...only it was below him the whole time.

Seven (1995)

Seven (1995)



About: Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.

Jump Scare: The "sloth" victim! No one is expecting this skeleton of a man to still be alive.

Wait Until Dark (1967)



About: A recently blinded woman is terrorized by a trio of thugs while they search for a heroin-stuffed doll they believe is in her apartment.

Jump Scare: You think Audrey Hepburn's character has killed Alan Arkin's character, but then he suddenly makes a flying leap for her from the shadows.

What jump scare really scared you??
