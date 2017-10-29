28 Of The Most Terrifying Jump Scares In Movie History
Friday the 13th (1980)
About: One summer at Camp Crystal Lake, a group of young counselors begin to get ready to lead campers. Unfortunately for the former, someone isn't happy about what's going on in the camp and enjoys playing kill the counselor. As bodies fall to the ground in the camp, no one is safe.
Jump Scare: The very end of the original when Jason comes out of the water and grabs Alice in the canoe.
Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)
About: After experiencing what they think are a series of "break-ins", a family sets up security cameras around their home, only to realize that the events unfolding before them are more sinister than they seem.
Jump Scare: When the kitchen explodes out of no where.
Alien (1979)
About: After a space merchant vessel perceives an unknown transmission as a distress call, its landing on the source moon finds one of the crew attacked by a mysterious lifeform, and they soon realize that its life cycle has merely begun.
Jump Scare: The tracking device shows the alien is coming right at Dallas, so he climbs down a ladder to safety...only it was below him the whole time.
Seven (1995)
About: Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.
Jump Scare: The "sloth" victim! No one is expecting this skeleton of a man to still be alive.
Wait Until Dark (1967)
About: A recently blinded woman is terrorized by a trio of thugs while they search for a heroin-stuffed doll they believe is in her apartment.
Jump Scare: You think Audrey Hepburn's character has killed Alan Arkin's character, but then he suddenly makes a flying leap for her from the shadows.
What jump scare really scared you??
The scare in Se7en is amazing tho
The blood from the hot wire in The Thing
YES @ PA2. The part in PA1 when Katie and Micah are in bed and there's suddenly super loud footsteps and the door slams is equally as scary as that one imo.
i don't watch that many scary movies. i was really startled in get out with the deer. any time someone's driving in a car, even if it's not a horror movie, i assumed there will be a crash and have to cover my eyes.
Damn I forgot the scene at the birthday party!
