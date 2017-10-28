Andy Cohen denies Kathy Griffin's allegations
I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.— Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 28, 2017
In response to Kathy Griffin's video where she said, among other things, that Andy Cohen offered her cocaine before two separate appearances on his show and that he is deeply misogynistic, Andy tweeted and denied the story.
TMZ has not reported on Kathy Griffin's video yet.
SOURCE
he is weird af
Dude's super weird
I got so much secondhand embarrassment from Andy- it was so awkward.
and honestly he IS misogynistic at times and that's with him being the network head and getting a great edit so I can only imagine how much worse the raw footage is,
IDG why she'd bother bringing up the drug thing but I'd be interested in details on the other shit.
^^ i love that the entertainment industry has so normalized its unprofessional standards that we have to remind ourselves of stuff like this. like...right. coke should not be a normal part of work environments.
*besides buttfleck, and only because it was caught on tape
he should have just committed with a simple "I still don't know her" tweet
It’s just so weird that it went from lame secondhand embarrassment failed attempt at joke to HE DOES DRUGS like thatescalatedquickly.gif
/team neither kinda bored 🤷♀️
Also while I support her calling him out....I'm not gonna pretend she wouldn't mind seeing him lose that New Year's CNN gig he snatched up after she got the boot.
i want the dirt on gaycancelled Anderson Cooper next.