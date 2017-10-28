Riz Ahmed: 4th Most Influential Asian in Britain
• Riz Ahmed is now considered the 4th most influential person in Britain thanks to his successful last year (Rogue One & The Night Of), his vocal activism, and his Emmy win. He is the highest non-politician on this list
• London Mayor Sadiq Khan is number 1 for a second consecutive year, likely for taking on Trump and Uber
• Riz Ahmed rose 50 spots from last year; only Oscar nominee (Lion) Dev Patel rose more spots than Ahmed (61 to 21)
• The GG2 Power List, compiled by the Asian Media Group for seven years, is usually dominated by male entrepreneurs and politicians, is increasing representation from other fields such as the arts and entertainment
• The executive editor of the list, Shailesh Solanki, notes that there is an increase of women on the list (25%) but knows that there's room for improvement to equalize the proportion
• Others on this list include Zayn Malik, Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain, and model Neelam Gill
