Riz Ahmed: 4th Most Influential Asian in Britain

London Mayor Sadiq Patel



OP you've got a typo - it's Sadiq Khan. Reply

oop thank you! idk how I even did that - this is what I get for trying to post half asleep. Reply

I’ve never watched a single movie he was in but somehow I have the biggest crush on him since he appeared on Charli’s mv (I’ve listened to his music tho)



Recommend me one movie, ontd. Reply

Watch The Night Of on HBO Reply

Def watch The Night Of. The Reluctant Fundamentalist is on Netflix - I think it's decent. I also enjoy it because he looks so good in Pakistani clothes and speaks Urdu in it 😍 Reply

ishsbdkzihevskxuvsbskdihsbsjos I’m watching the reluctant fundamentalist rn he’s so HAWT Reply

Nightcrawler, Four Lions Reply

literally everything of his that I've watched, I've enjoyed. The Night Of (he gets real buff in this one), The Reluctant Fundamentalist (beard, Pakistani clothes & speaking Urdu), Nightcrawler (this was Jake's movie far and away but Riz was cute and his accent is spot-on), Four Lions (achingly hilarious and the ending was one of the best movie endings I've ever seen). Reply

cool they included Gina Miller i thought theyd leave her out as per usual bc anti blackness.



as usual im baffled how most of the celebs on the list r influential but they mostly do these things based on who they wantto come to the awards lol. Reply

Ppl like to single him out as the best Asian man just so they can appear "woke" when there are plenty of other fish in the sea. (Salim and Djinn from American Gods for example)

I feel like people putting him on a pedestal is gonna backfire.

He's amazing imo but he is getting overhyped slightly. Reply

I haven't seen him in anything except for season 6 of Girls, so I always think of him as that character. Reply

Not to sound like a hipster, but he was my boo even before you basics loved him back in 2013 or so. I forever side eye my friend who told me Riz and Oscar Issac aren't attractive, shocker we're no longer in contact. Also get it my Oxford (Economics, Politics, and etc grad! Reply

what the heck at her taste

riz and oscar are so fine Reply

Ikr, that and some other things haha was the straw that broke the camel's back. Bye Felicia! More Riz and Oscar for me. Reply

How is Zayn Malik (a white man) an influential Asian person when he doesn't do anything besides be attractive? I don't even know any of the other people on the list to be influenced by them... Reply

Yayyyyyy!!! Great post, op! Reply

Slay boo!!! Reply

I find him so sexy. Reply

I mean, he did do the PPE, after all, didn't he? Reply

Yay! Sadiq is also great. Reply

i finally finished 'the night of' and it was so heartbreaking at the end but i really enjoyed it Reply

