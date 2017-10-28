"Stranger Things" creators explain the dark turn of Season 2





- Overall, I liked the season and the ending melted my upside down heart.

- Dacre mmmm. Not Lost Boys reject Billy, but Dacre.

- I wish Eleven reunited with the gang sooner

- LIVIN for Eleven/Hopper

- JUSTICE FOR BOB

- I wanted Eleven and Max to actually have a convo and realize they can be friends, instead of Eleven just being jealous

- Now that they've opened up Eleven's world, I'd be interested to see what happened to 1-7 and 9-10





I was hoping for the same between El and Max, hopefully next season Reply

I'm sure they'll be good friends in season 3. Reply

Me too. Im sure they would kick major ass together. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I never knew that I needed Hopper to be Eleven's dad until it happened. And Bob didn't deserve to die. Reply

i haven't seen stranger things s2 because i saw a certain spoiler and i'm super salty tbh.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] i hate that jonathan and nancy hook up. like, i knew it was coming, but ugh. i hate his character so much and the way the narrative constantly wants to frame it like he's just this awkward kid who you should sympathize with. like, no. he's a legit creep who hid in the bushes and took non-consensual pics of a teenager girl getting undressed to have sex with her boyfriend in the privacy of her boyfriend's house. and even that kinda got framed as a situation we should feel bad for jonathan about because he got his camera smashed. no bitch!!! he deserved that and more!!!! just... so gross. idk how i feel about demonic possession. sometimes i believe it, sometimes i don't. but i always kinda... want to believe it? weirdly enough. because the idea of being taken over by an external force and doing crazy, horrific shit... is honestly less frightening to me than the idea that your brain can just do that to you, sometimes completely out of nowhere and for no reason. just... no.i haven't seen stranger things s2 because i saw a certain spoiler and i'm super salty tbh. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] dude, SERIOUSLY. i hated that they went there since her ending up with steve is what totally up-ended the whole 'cool guy that's a jerk' thing. and steve STILL delivered after, protecting the kids and stuff and putting his life on the line when he didn't have to. i love how the girl who's playing nancy's acting improved so much from season 1 but her storyline was such bs. Reply

I hated that too. Reply

Same i hate jonathan and nancy they BUSTED Reply

[ spoiler ] what bothered me also was the whole, nancy isn't being her true self with steve or whatever all these bs characters from barb to creepy conspiracy dude keep saying Reply

[ Link to spoiler ] I agree. Steve cares for Nancy and this season has shown he’s actually a good guy and I was rooting for him, I may have been one of the people who was rooting for her and Jonathan in season 1 but i actually liked that they averted the trope only to still make it happen this season. I don’t dislike Jonathan but he was fine as Nancy’s friend.



In general I’m just tired of this romance storylines with the teens because I feel like it’s gonna be a back and forth between Nancy and the two boys until she finally decides who she wants. I enjoy romance storylines but I hate love triangles and want more for Nancy. Reply

I just finished the first episode and was it just me or did Jonathan have a weird yellow patchy skin tone when he was talking with Will on the bed? Reply

i definitely noticed it too. i think it's the makeup artists poor way of showing he's ~different~ he just looked sickly. Reply

i think its just charlie heaton's natural pallor lol Reply

it was like that throughout the series for me... i thought maybe makeup didn't match his concealer to foundation lol. Reply

I kept wondering to myself whetever the people on set have ever heard of a Beautyblender Reply

I’m 99% sure I’m the only viewer who doesn’t care about Eleven. I was more invested in Will’s return and Steve’s mission with the kids. Reply

Yeah I was kind of meh on Eleven's seperate storyline tbh. Like I didn't hate it but it defs slowed down the episodes when focused on imo.



I'd watch it 100 times over anything Jonathan related tho. Reply

You're not, I have very few interest in Eleven, or Mike for that matter, even though the kids are amazing actors and cute together. I just don't care about them lol Reply

I like Eleven in small doses, and don't care for the romance. Reply

I like Eleven in small doses, and I'm a sucker for Mike and Eleven, but I wish there was less focus on her, I cared more about the boys tbh Reply

I'm fairly El neutral, but I haaaated episode seven. Reply

I watched 15 minutes of that episode and then skipped it. Was it even necessary? Reply

I LOVED every episode this season, besides episode 7. Reply

same here Reply

yup, this season had good momentum until that episode. i did not care for it at all... waste of time. Reply

I'm a huge Eleven fan and HATED episode 7. I get what they were trying to achieve and agree that something in that direction was necessary for her development but it was SO FUCKING BAD. Reply

I absolutely hated her in this season. I could have done without her. Reply

I like her when she is with the other kids but I don't care about her story when she isn't with them. Reply

i didn't care for her storyline at all this season. i especially hated her solo episode and couldn't wait for it to be over with. Reply

i liked eleven in s1, but i didn't really care about her journey this season at all. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I care about her in terms of like her relationship to Hopper. I found their father-daughter relationship compelling. And I guess I want to know about the other kids that the lab experimented on. But as a character... meh. Reply

i was interested until her little side quests took way too long. she was great with her interaction with will but on her own just... eh. Reply

Yeah I ff'ed past a lot of that and kept waiting for her to reunite with everyone else. Reply

Steves scenes w the kids were my fave why I even finished the season! Reply

I'm starting to feel like after all the buzz she got for season 1, the writers tried really hard to give her more screen time thinking that's what people wanted - but it's awful and she can't really carry the show on her own. Her solo stuff is boring and her solo episode is the weakest one of the series. She works better when she's with the rest of the kids. Reply

http://www.vulture.com/2017/10/stranger-things-2-noah-schnapp-mvp.html



Hopefully next season he won't be plot device Will anymore and get to do other things other than being a little of a plot device. Noah really delivered this season. It was amazing to watch. And I totally agree with that Vulture article about him being the MVPHopefully next season he won't be plot device Will anymore and get to do other things other than being a little of a plot device. Reply

I totally agree - he's quickly becoming one of my favourite parts of the show. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Samwise Gamgee. I was seriously like NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO YOU DONT KILL SAMWISE GAMGEE HE LIVES HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON THE SHIRE. #JusticeForBob I was so glad they managed to save him in the end because that would be a loss bigger than Reply

i just said this in the last post, but will still doesn't feel like a real character to me. the actor was obviously really good but much like s1, he was just a vessel for the plot to keep moving Reply

Like I was so impressed with him, he really was the MVP. I've been saying if Millie was nominated for her pefromance last year, than Noah should DEFINITLEY be nominated.



The child actors are all very good and have improved so much, very talented Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the most terrifying moment in the season for me was when he dropped and started seizing. that was not the kind of horror i was expecting! thank god! that poor kid deserves a break. Reply

bb Will is legit one of the best child actors I've ever seen tbh. They really lucked out considering he barely had to do anything in S1 and then had to anchor S2.



All of the kid actors on this show are really good, Will/Mike/Eleven get more nuanced material to work with but you can tell the others are talented too. Reply

He made the season for me. Reply

YSS HE WAS SO GOOD! Loved him, max, and lucas Reply

He was definitely the standout this season imo. The kids are all good but he really had the most tougher scenes to act than most of them besides Eleven. (Though she was amazing as usual too). Reply

[ spoiler ] when the kids went to the main part of the "vines" or w/e to burn it up and get all the demodogs distracted and in one place bc of the psychic connection...they knew Will was still a part of that connection at that point right?? They were JUST stalking about how he'd die too?! Why would they do that.



But anyway FUCK them for doing Bob that way even tho we all saw it coming. They had some audacity to cast Sean Astin too to immediately endear him to us 😭😭😭.



Also Will is so fucking adorable omg I hate kids but he's so cute love that little guy.



Love Max and hate that they've set up a ~jealousy story between the girls but I'm sure they'll pull it together next season I kind of trust the show on that.



Ok so I probs missed something but Reply

You can't just kill off Samwise Gamgee like that. THEY DID BOB SO DIRTY. I can't believe it. I hope the people were all up in arms about Barb last year get a #JusticeForBob thing going too bc he was much more important than her.You can't just kill off Samwise Gamgee like that. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] If anyone was "Barb" this season, it was the cat. Justice for Barb wasn't only about her dying. It was about her disappearing while no one but Nancy cared; and then she was dead and still nobody did and her parents weren't informed, believing she ran away or something. Reply

[ spioler ] I think because Will was already getting warmed up at that time, it worked out. It was probably all those heaters + the fire that forced the shadow monster out. All these scenes were running together as well. I would have to watch it again but I think it might not have all happened at the same time tbh. Like it had to have been some time before the kids got to the vines after the run in with Billy. Everyone else left before they did. Reply

I am so happy this season has turned out to be good. I was worried after all the hype around this show that the second season would be a big disappointment.



I finished E07 earlier today...watching with my roommate and we can't watch the final two episodes together until tomorrow and we've promised each other we would watch together!! I know who dies though, which I'm sad about but also happy my faves remain in tact. I've loved it all except the 7th ep, which really took me out of the show and it was kind of weird. Trying not to post spoilers because I forget how to do the spoiler tag but I don't mind the character they delved into in that ep, it's just the episode didn't seem to even be in the same show so it was just weird. Reply

-overall i felt the beginning of this season was a lot clunkier and less cohesive than the first. all the separate story lines in season one converged fairly smoothly, whereas this season was a tad disjointed. but i still loved it.



-hopper and elevens relationship was my favorite part of this season by miles. i was so happy when the dr. handed him those papers in the last episode.



-finn was kind of absent this season, i'm assuming bc of It's filming, but he absolutely kills every scene he's in. particularly his fight with hop and when him and eleven reunite.







-steve coming through as a fave this season. i love him mentoring dustin, even as misguided as it was. none of these poor children have strong older role models and so i loved any interaction the kids have with the teens/adults.



- nancy and jonathan, meh. not really here for it. they could've made the story itself more interesting but it just... wasn't. and the barb revenge story wrapped up fairly quickly so they were just kind of.... there for the last episode. more of nancy being a badass like in season 1 please.



-i liked that el went to look for her mother and we got that backstory. i like the concept of her finding another kid from the lab but the people kali surrounded herself with are the WORSSSSTTTTTTT. like i get her need for punisher style revenge but the people she's with stealing money and pills or whatever makes her point kind of mute. i'm glad el went the other way, i was worried there for a moment that her storyline would separate fully from the others. -overall i felt the beginning of this season was a lot clunkier and less cohesive than the first. all the separate story lines in season one converged fairly smoothly, whereas this season was a tad disjointed. but i still loved it.-hopper and elevens relationship was my favorite part of this season by miles. i was so happy when the dr. handed him those papers in the last episode.-finn was kind of absent this season, i'm assuming bc of It's filming, but he absolutely kills every scene he's in. particularly his fight with hop and when him and eleven reunite.-steve coming through as a fave this season. i love him mentoring dustin, even as misguided as it was. none of these poor children have strong older role models and so i loved any interaction the kids have with the teens/adults.- nancy and jonathan, meh. not really here for it. they could've made the story itself more interesting but it just... wasn't. and the barb revenge story wrapped up fairly quickly so they were just kind of.... there for the last episode. more of nancy being a badass like in season 1 please.-i liked that el went to look for her mother and we got that backstory. i like the concept of her finding another kid from the lab but the people kali surrounded herself with are the WORSSSSTTTTTTT. like i get her need for punisher style revenge but the people she's with stealing money and pills or whatever makes her point kind of mute. i'm glad el went the other way, i was worried there for a moment that her storyline would separate fully from the others.



anyways i need someone to make me/provide me with some mike icons of him being full-on emo while taking his pics

I totally agree that the season was unfocused! Reply

I liked it more than the first season, tbh, but I think that was more because of characterization. If it was just on plot structure, I agree withyou regarding that it felt less cohesive, a little all over the place. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the lack of finn was really disappointing for me because he stole the show. i liked having him as a main character to focus on while the others felt like side storylines.



the whole punk thing was so fucking lame, it was like they took a failed Skins-era BBC show and decided to reboot it for a singular episode. Reply

i absolutely agree. the whole time we were watching that my brother and i kept saying this isn't stranger things this is a different show entirely.



Edited at 2017-10-29 01:25 am (UTC)

I know, I wish finn was in it more. It was weird not seeing him as much because he was always such a constant figure last season and really (i thought) helped out the show together.



Ia, about the separate story lines. It was a mess this season. Like at least last season the seoaratd story lines all yied together nicely almost like one of wills collages but this season? Mess Reply

It's awesome and hilarious how totally rehabilitated Steve is from how he started off in Season 1. One of the best character turns ever, I love him so much.



p.s. This TV season is so full of daddies -- Hopper, Andy (and the 2 hot fathers) in The Exorcist...LOVE IT.



Edited at 2017-10-29 12:17 am (UTC)

No, I don't believe in demonic possessions at all. My mom firmly believes in it though, unfortunately, and it annoys me lol.



I want more Mike and El scenes in season 3!



Will kid was great in S02, I was really pleased about that. Also, how they treated the Barb situation. Reply

i'm really glad the kids on this show arent suffering from modern family syndrome and still know how to act as they go through puberty. in fact, i think all of them were even better than they were last year Reply

mte Reply

They were all so wonderful and Max was too. I just love them. I think they all highlighted the way each kid was going through puberty uniquely and well too. Reply

Mte, Caleb McLaughlin really improved since last season. Reply

I'm almost done watching. The kids better be nominated FOR ALL THE AWARDS!!



Can't wait for the SAGs!!! Reply

[ spoilers ] steve with dustin/the kids was everything. definitely my new fav.

not here for this boring jonathan/nancy SL. nancy is better on her own.

also didn't like the eleven solo episode. it felt like another show which sucked

other than that i really liked it



Also, does anyone have any Stranger Things icons of the kids? Reply

I LOVED THIS SEASON! I am re-watching season 1 right now, but my inital reaction is that I liked season 2 more. Even if you preferred season 1, season 2 was great, it really didn't suffer the sophmore slump. My only complaints really are that I feel that Eleven/Jane should have reunited with the gang sooner, and that her storyline, especially with the Chicago gang had potential, but fell flat, and really slowed it down. Episode 7 was alright, but I didn't care for it that much.



Other than that, such a great season! The kids truly are the best part of this show. I was SOOO impressed with the kid that plays Will, Noah Schnapp. Like holy shit, he was amazing, he should honestly get nominated.... The friendship with the boys are really wonderful, and I really liked Max. I FUCKING HATED her brother though, like holy hit, Billy was annoying, I wished he died. And Billy was DEFINITELY a racist too, yeah? They never really outright said, but I think it's safe to assume yeah?



I didn't care for Bob that much, but I'm sad he died, he was very sweet hahaha.



Steve really got in my good books, his character really developed the most, and I am so here for him being the designated babysitter for the gang.



I typically don't ship kids, but fricken MIKE AND EL warmed my heart, I want them to be like childhood sweetharts, that last scene was everything I needed. I love happy endings, and I feel there aren't enough of them, so it warmed by upsidedown heart. I also quite liked Lucas and Max together.



The relationship with El and Hopper was very sweet too, I really liked it.



Overall, I really liked this season a lot, I honeslty cannot wait to see these kids grow up, and see them in high school. Great season, this is such a fun, original show, it's nice to have it So I finished last night! Reply

