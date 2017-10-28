kylo ren

"Stranger Things" creators explain the dark turn of Season 2





Contains spoilers (mostly about Will):

- Noah Schnapp did research on demonic possessions to portray Will's similar state this season.

- Duffer Brothers say they've always planned to take Will in a darker direction: "We knew he was a very good actor when we cast him in season one. We had him read possession types of sides, because we knew if there was going to be a season two, that's where we were going to go with it. We needed a kid we thought might have that range. But he was 10 years old at the time. He's our youngest child. I don't think he would have been able to do it that year. But he came in in season two and he just blew us all away."

- On Will's future: "I feel like we really put Will through the wringer, and maybe now we're going to give him a break at least." (the actor disagrees and thinks the Upside-Down is still inside Will)




