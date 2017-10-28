"Stranger Things" creators explain the dark turn of Season 2
Contains spoilers (mostly about Will):

- Noah Schnapp did research on demonic possessions to portray Will's similar state this season.
- Duffer Brothers say they've always planned to take Will in a darker direction: "We knew he was a very good actor when we cast him in season one. We had him read possession types of sides, because we knew if there was going to be a season two, that's where we were going to go with it. We needed a kid we thought might have that range. But he was 10 years old at the time. He's our youngest child. I don't think he would have been able to do it that year. But he came in in season two and he just blew us all away."
- On Will's future: "I feel like we really put Will through the wringer, and maybe now we're going to give him a break at least." (the actor disagrees and thinks the Upside-Down is still inside Will)
Do you believe in demonic possessions, ONTD?

- Overall, I liked the season and the ending melted my upside down heart.
- Dacre mmmm. Not Lost Boys reject Billy, but Dacre.
- I wish Eleven reunited with the gang sooner
- LIVIN for Eleven/Hopper
- JUSTICE FOR BOB
- I wanted Eleven and Max to actually have a convo and realize they can be friends, instead of Eleven just being jealous
- Now that they've opened up Eleven's world, I'd be interested to see what happened to 1-7 and 9-10
i haven't seen stranger things s2 because i saw a certain spoiler and i'm super salty tbh.
[Spoiler (click to open)]i hate that jonathan and nancy hook up. like, i knew it was coming, but ugh. i hate his character so much and the way the narrative constantly wants to frame it like he's just this awkward kid who you should sympathize with. like, no. he's a legit creep who hid in the bushes and took non-consensual pics of a teenager girl getting undressed to have sex with her boyfriend in the privacy of her boyfriend's house. and even that kinda got framed as a situation we should feel bad for jonathan about because he got his camera smashed. no bitch!!! he deserved that and more!!!! just... so gross.
Same i hate jonathan and nancy they BUSTED
In general I’m just tired of this romance storylines with the teens because I feel like it’s gonna be a back and forth between Nancy and the two boys until she finally decides who she wants. I enjoy romance storylines but I hate love triangles and want more for Nancy.
I'd watch it 100 times over anything Jonathan related tho.
Steves scenes w the kids were my fave why I even finished the season!
http://www.vulture.com/2017/10/stranger-things-2-noah-schnapp-mvp.html
Hopefully next season he won't be plot device Will anymore and get to do other things other than being a little of a plot device.
The child actors are all very good and have improved so much, very talented
All of the kid actors on this show are really good, Will/Mike/Eleven get more nuanced material to work with but you can tell the others are talented too.
YSS HE WAS SO GOOD! Loved him, max, and lucas
[spoiler] when the kids went to the main part of the "vines" or w/e to burn it up and get all the demodogs distracted and in one place bc of the psychic connection...they knew Will was still a part of that connection at that point right?? They were JUST stalking about how he'd die too?! Why would they do that.
But anyway FUCK them for doing Bob that way even tho we all saw it coming. They had some audacity to cast Sean Astin too to immediately endear him to us 😭😭😭.
Also Will is so fucking adorable omg I hate kids but he's so cute love that little guy.
Love Max and hate that they've set up a ~jealousy story between the girls but I'm sure they'll pull it together next season I kind of trust the show on that.
You can't just kill off Samwise Gamgee like that.
[Spoiler (click to open)]If anyone was "Barb" this season, it was the cat.
I finished E07 earlier today...watching with my roommate and we can't watch the final two episodes together until tomorrow and we've promised each other we would watch together!! I know who dies though, which I'm sad about but also happy my faves remain in tact. I've loved it all except the 7th ep, which really took me out of the show and it was kind of weird. Trying not to post spoilers because I forget how to do the spoiler tag but I don't mind the character they delved into in that ep, it's just the episode didn't seem to even be in the same show so it was just weird.

-overall i felt the beginning of this season was a lot clunkier and less cohesive than the first. all the separate story lines in season one converged fairly smoothly, whereas this season was a tad disjointed. but i still loved it.
-hopper and elevens relationship was my favorite part of this season by miles. i was so happy when the dr. handed him those papers in the last episode.
-finn was kind of absent this season, i'm assuming bc of It's filming, but he absolutely kills every scene he's in. particularly his fight with hop and when him and eleven reunite.
-steve coming through as a fave this season. i love him mentoring dustin, even as misguided as it was. none of these poor children have strong older role models and so i loved any interaction the kids have with the teens/adults.
- nancy and jonathan, meh. not really here for it. they could've made the story itself more interesting but it just... wasn't. and the barb revenge story wrapped up fairly quickly so they were just kind of.... there for the last episode. more of nancy being a badass like in season 1 please.
-i liked that el went to look for her mother and we got that backstory. i like the concept of her finding another kid from the lab but the people kali surrounded herself with are the WORSSSSTTTTTTT. like i get her need for punisher style revenge but the people she's with stealing money and pills or whatever makes her point kind of mute. i'm glad el went the other way, i was worried there for a moment that her storyline would separate fully from the others.
anyways i need someone to make me/provide me with some mike icons of him being full-on emo while taking his pics
the whole punk thing was so fucking lame, it was like they took a failed Skins-era BBC show and decided to reboot it for a singular episode.
Ia, about the separate story lines. It was a mess this season. Like at least last season the seoaratd story lines all yied together nicely almost like one of wills collages but this season? Mess
p.s. This TV season is so full of daddies -- Hopper, Andy (and the 2 hot fathers) in The Exorcist...LOVE IT.
I want more Mike and El scenes in season 3!
Can't wait for the SAGs!!!
not here for this boring jonathan/nancy SL. nancy is better on her own.
also didn't like the eleven solo episode. it felt like another show which sucked
other than that i really liked it

I LOVED THIS SEASON! I am re-watching season 1 right now, but my inital reaction is that I liked season 2 more. Even if you preferred season 1, season 2 was great, it really didn't suffer the sophmore slump. My only complaints really are that I feel that Eleven/Jane should have reunited with the gang sooner, and that her storyline, especially with the Chicago gang had potential, but fell flat, and really slowed it down. Episode 7 was alright, but I didn't care for it that much.
Other than that, such a great season! The kids truly are the best part of this show. I was SOOO impressed with the kid that plays Will, Noah Schnapp. Like holy shit, he was amazing, he should honestly get nominated.... The friendship with the boys are really wonderful, and I really liked Max. I FUCKING HATED her brother though, like holy hit, Billy was annoying, I wished he died. And Billy was DEFINITELY a racist too, yeah? They never really outright said, but I think it's safe to assume yeah?
I didn't care for Bob that much, but I'm sad he died, he was very sweet hahaha.
Steve really got in my good books, his character really developed the most, and I am so here for him being the designated babysitter for the gang.
I typically don't ship kids, but fricken MIKE AND EL warmed my heart, I want them to be like childhood sweetharts, that last scene was everything I needed. I love happy endings, and I feel there aren't enough of them, so it warmed by upsidedown heart. I also quite liked Lucas and Max together.
The relationship with El and Hopper was very sweet too, I really liked it.
Overall, I really liked this season a lot, I honeslty cannot wait to see these kids grow up, and see them in high school. Great season, this is such a fun, original show, it's nice to have it