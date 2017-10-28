Kev

Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x05 - When a Stranger Calls + Wrestling Team



Alice the shit stirrer publishes an incendiary piece shitting on the Southside (aka where she grew up) in the newspaper she owns which forces Jughead to take matters into his own hands to try and prevent Civil War in his new leather jacket and undershirt.

Betty turns to Archie (who finally seems to have learned to not wear his bright ass letterman jacket everywhere) for help after receiving an ultimatum that could potentially destroy some of her closest relationships.

With their SoDale (that thing Fred was building last season) open house fast approaching, Hiram and Hermoine enlist the help of an unlikely ally (Cheryl??? who has control of the Blossom money anyways? who else on this show has money?) to get some potential investors on board.

Finally, Veronica welcomes her old friend and cocaine cohort Nick St. Clair to Riverdale, but his plans for a wild night with the gang quickly takes an unexpected turn.

Guest starring Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) as Nick St. Clair

Directed by Ellen Pressman and written by Aaron Allen

RAS shared this picture from the filming of episode 11 titled "The Wrestler"

writerras: Dear #Riverdale fans: A thank you from the RH wrestling team for being great and watching live! Makes a difference! Happy Friday!

just give me more Toni. And smh that Josie remains missing in these summaries
