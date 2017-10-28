Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x05 - When a Stranger Calls + Wrestling Team
Alice the shit stirrer publishes an incendiary piece shitting on the Southside (aka where she grew up) in the newspaper she owns which forces Jughead to take matters into his own hands to try and prevent Civil War in his new leather jacket and undershirt.
Betty turns to Archie (who finally seems to have learned to not wear his bright ass letterman jacket everywhere) for help after receiving an ultimatum that could potentially destroy some of her closest relationships.
With their SoDale (that thing Fred was building last season) open house fast approaching, Hiram and Hermoine enlist the help of an unlikely ally (Cheryl??? who has control of the Blossom money anyways? who else on this show has money?) to get some potential investors on board.
Finally, Veronica welcomes her old friend and cocaine cohort Nick St. Clair to Riverdale, but his plans for a wild night with the gang quickly takes an unexpected turn.
Guest starring Graham Phillips (The Good Wife) as Nick St. Clair
Directed by Ellen Pressman and written by Aaron Allen
RAS shared this picture from the filming of episode 11 titled "The Wrestler"
writerras: Dear #Riverdale fans: A thank you from the RH wrestling team for being great and watching live! Makes a difference! Happy Friday!
just give me more Toni. And smh that Josie remains missing in these summaries
Buff from desperation
and legit was like...
that being why is KJ and the other lead that looks like him wearing a shirt with that onesie? take it off.
i honestly did give it a shot but when i saw there was a token gay friend as well as the above issues i turned it off asap
Nick St. Clair sounds like Oliver from The OC.
LOL at the undershirt. The ultimate in badassery.
Alice is such a little shit tho, jeez. Also, I'm not used to seeing Hiram in non dark lighting, it's throwing me off LOL
/semi ot but here is an excellent Halloween costume idea
cheryl was great as always but i’m biased. i cried when she brought up dark betty and kevin made that bdsm remark lmao but whilst i get kevin and i think he had a few valid points and loved how he basically dragged betty, i also understand where betty is coming from
the whole red circle thing is hilarious lmao but i’m soooooo in love with reggie 😍 he’s so handsome and i love his character and the accent tbh
but i don’t understand wtf they’re doing re: veronica’s mom. like, where is her behavior coming from? it’s so fucking weird and ooc??? and i don’t understand where they’re keeping josie. she deserves better. toni was also good, ilher already tbh
And yeah, I'm still surprised at how well they pulled off Kevin and Betty's argument because you see both their points, and it's just a dilemma about his needs vs his safety. And I think Casey did a good job. I actually felt quite sad when he had that speech about how the woods is all he has.
I'm so shit at accents because I don't even notice Charles', lol
I've been trying to read meta to try and make sense of Hermione's personality change, but it's just shit writing. Like, if she's trying to keep Veronica away from Hiram out of actual concern, you'd think there'd be a better way to do it than acting like she's jealous of her daughter.
Or if they insisted on having it, made it so Veronica moved out and tried to distance herself from them both.
The Lodge Family Drama plot really grinds the show to a halt, mainly because Veronica and Hermione's interactions took such a rapid and strange turn in season two. Hiram is totally shallow character, and I kind of blame Mark Consuelos for that -- he has the screen charisma and presence of a tree stump.
Archie's video with a bunch of shirtless guys wearing red masks looked like the beginning of a gay BDSM porn video.
