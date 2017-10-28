Episode Stills for Riverdale 2x05 - When a Stranger Calls + Wrestling Team

nnn that picture Reply

I hate everyone that got me hooked on this damn show. Reply

The second guy from the left in the front row looks like joey from Sean Cody 🤐 Reply

when did Casey get that buff Reply

his body threw me off, honestly Reply

Buff from desperation Reply

Gotta compensate for his busted face. Reply

dont worry he got them connections thru his stage acting brother + looking like a basic white mormon helps Reply

He's always been thick (Casey posted a childhood photo of himself and basically "Kevin used to be a fat kid" applies to him as well), but I know he's been going to the gym this season to tone up or whatever Reply

and legit was like...





i still don't understand this show. i saw this the other day...and legit was like...that being why is KJ and the other lead that looks like him wearing a shirt with that onesie? take it off. Reply

this is even worse than i anticipated Reply

this show is actually so tragic lmao it tries SO hard and the actors are pretty mediocre

i honestly did give it a shot but when i saw there was a token gay friend as well as the above issues i turned it off asap Reply

Damn, I need some Mama Cooper/FP backstory. You know there is one.



Nick St. Clair sounds like Oliver from The OC.



LOL at the undershirt. The ultimate in badassery. Reply

yesss i'm waiting for that mama cooper and FP backstory



Edited at 2017-10-28 10:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Toni was FANTASTIC, love ha



Alice is such a little shit tho, jeez. Also, I'm not used to seeing Hiram in non dark lighting, it's throwing me off LOL Reply

lord, what even happened to her? I feel like this shift characterization is a season too early? How'd she become THAT jaded to her daughter so soon?? Reply

Cringe. This shift makes no sense Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Chic is definitely going to be Alice & FP's baby right? Why else have him sent away or whatever. I guess the question becomes whether or not this anchors Bughead and that is where Toni allegedly comes in or if they'll just Gossip Girl the sitch and still be together SPEAKING OF upcoming characters Reply

There were SO MANY people who seemed to breathe a sigh of relief just because the actor's blond as if that's a real indication of things in tv world. But lol, I would laugh if it did become a stumbling block Reply

When I saw Toni, my Canadian childhood heart was like "OMG THE LATEST BUZZ" hahaha, I loved that show

Reply



canadian children/tween/teen programming is so important and pure Reply

Me too omg! I'm glad she's still getting work (she at-least deserves her own cw show imo) Reply

I discovered today there's a street named Riverdale where my dad works and I am honestly pretty ecstatic about it. Reply

/semi ot but here is an excellent Halloween costume idea



if #Arthur was an edgy teen drama on the CW pic.twitter.com/Axk60uHFJ2 — Daniel Nkoola 🇺🇬 (@DNkoola) October 27, 2017



This show bores me and yet I always watch it???/semi ot but here is an excellent Halloween costume idea Reply

Oh, dang! This is really cool! Lol, now i'm slightly irritated because I definitely could've been Arthur since I've got the sweater. I'm dressed as BoJack though Reply

i liked the last ep! i'm happy that polly went away and i yelled at her line about being the poster child of sin, it's the most likable she's ever been lmao



cheryl was great as always but i'm biased. i cried when she brought up dark betty and kevin made that bdsm remark lmao but whilst i get kevin and i think he had a few valid points and loved how he basically dragged betty, i also understand where betty is coming from



the whole red circle thing is hilarious lmao but i'm soooooo in love with reggie 😍 he's so handsome and i love his character and the accent tbh



but i don't understand wtf they're doing re: veronica's mom. like, where is her behavior coming from? it's so fucking weird and ooc??? and i don't understand where they're keeping josie. she deserves better. toni was also good, ilher already tbh Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] though because I go on social media too much, I know that Polly's actress has been back on set to at least meet the new brother



And yeah, I'm still surprised at how well they pulled off Kevin and Betty's argument because you see both their points, and it's just a dilemma about his needs vs his safety. And I think Casey did a good job. I actually felt quite sad when he had that speech about how the woods is all he has.



I'm so shit at accents because I don't even notice Charles', lol



YES about Polly! I fully endorse the way they chose to move her off screen. I hope she has those babies off screen and that going forward we just hear about her via postcard. And yeah, I'm still surprised at how well they pulled off Kevin and Betty's argument because you see both their points, and it's just a dilemma about his needs vs his safety. And I think Casey did a good job. I actually felt quite sad when he had that speech about how the woods is all he has. I'm so shit at accents because I don't even notice Charles', lol. I've been trying to read meta to try and make sense of Hermione's personality change, but it's just shit writing. Like, if she's trying to keep Veronica away from Hiram out of actual concern, you'd think there'd be a better way to do it than acting like she's jealous of her daughter. Reply

I do not understand the family dynamic of the Lodges. Nothing they do makes any sense to me, and I'm really hating the relationship between Veronica and her mom. I wish they'd cut that shit out completely...



Or if they insisted on having it, made it so Veronica moved out and tried to distance herself from them both. Reply

A Veronica who's trying to emancipate herself would probably be a better storyline for sure. Especially given how uncomfortable she was about her dad or the business dealings. If there's hilarity in "15-year-old" business wannabe-maverick Veronica though, I'd welcome it over the weird ass dynamic she's got with her parents. Hopefully it'd defuse things a bit?? Reply

This show has become really boring and messy. Expanding to a full season means the show has to stretch itself out, and it shows.



The Lodge Family Drama plot really grinds the show to a halt, mainly because Veronica and Hermione's interactions took such a rapid and strange turn in season two. Hiram is totally shallow character, and I kind of blame Mark Consuelos for that -- he has the screen charisma and presence of a tree stump.



Archie's video with a bunch of shirtless guys wearing red masks looked like the beginning of a gay BDSM porn video. Reply

