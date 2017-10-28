Stranger Things Star, Gaten Matarazzo, Starts Non-Profit Organization For People With CCD

Really lovely video at the source that's worth watching imo. Reply

What a good!

All of the kids on this show are so great.

I just want to say I loved Season 2, there were some flaws like the whole Max brother thing and the whole Nancy/Jonathan bs, but in general I think it was a really good second go and was more invested this time.

I just started season 2 last night - the first episode was kind of slow but it really picked up. The teens have always been the worst part of the show anyway so I wasn't expecting that storyline to get any better.



I'm really impressed with the kid who plays Will so far. He wasn't as present during season 1 so I think he was kind of overshadowed by the others a bit, but his acting has been incredible in season 2 so far. They're all such great actors and way more engaging and believable than the older kids on the show lol.

I also really liked the kid who plays Will! All the kids are such good actors, but he really stood out to me.

the actor did a really good job, but i still feel like will is just a plot device...he still doesn't feel like a real character to me

mte the kids are incredible, esp Mike, Will and Eleven.

Will is honestly one of the best kid actors I've ever seen tbh. They lucked out considering he was barely in season one.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Especially since it was basically wrapped by episode six, so after that she kind of just stood around supporting Jonathan, who was supporting Will and Joyce. I liked Nancy a lot last season, but her whole storyline this year bored me to death.

I'll be honest I fastforwarded through all the Nancy/jonathan parts. Did I miss anything important?

That's awesome!



(also I didn't know people from utah were called Utahns, and it's kinda messing with me)

Can't believe he kills cats.

Lmao. I was so upset

ONTDer: "I buried a kitten"

ST Boy: "Let me teach you..."

Demogorgons have it out for gingers smh

speaking of pets...what the hell happened to will's dog in season 1? i'm wracking my brain, but i can't remember.

This is really great of him to do. He seems like such a sweet kid.

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I liked Max and I felt bad for her that she kept getting rejected/crapped on for wanting to be in the group. But that is how kids can be. I liked how they wrapped it up, even though the Upside Down is still there. It's never going to go away but at least the gate is closed. How cute were the kids at the dance? lol Aww that's great. I just finished S2 and I liked it. Some thoughts:

How sweet of him to do! Kids with CCD being able to see someone like themselves on TV is also awesome.



Sidenote: tell me we're going to have another Stranger Things season 2 post (w/ spoilers allowed)? I finished the season today and want to talk about it <3



Edited at 2017-10-28 08:09 pm (UTC)

I think we're allowed to post spoilers, but under a spoiler cut.



I want to make a new post anyway, once I'm done watching the show (which should be either tonight or tomorrow). Reply

He's such a cute kid.



Season 2 sucked ass.

what a sweetheart, this is great.

this is really sweet.

"I have everything I need, so I thought it's time to help others who need it."



I love that. It seems like such a no-brainer but it always blows my mind when people have the "I got mine, fuck you." mentality. Reply

For real.

