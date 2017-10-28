Stranger Things Star, Gaten Matarazzo, Starts Non-Profit Organization For People With CCD
"I have everything I need, so I thought it's time to help others who need it." https://t.co/34ymJg6mcS— KSL (@KSLcom) October 28, 2017
-Gaten Matarazzo (15), who plays Dustin on Netflix's Stranger Things, has a rare genetic condition called Cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD).
-CCD primarily affects the bones and teeth and people with the condition often need extensive dental work.
-Matarazzo started a non-profit organization called CCD Smiles to help others with CCD afford necessary dental procedures like surgery or the cost of dentures. The charity also aims to fund research and provide support to those with CCD.
You can donate to CCD Smiles, or purchase an item from their merchandise shop, by clicking here.
You can follow CCD Smiles on twitter here.
I'm really impressed with the kid who plays Will so far. He wasn't as present during season 1 so I think he was kind of overshadowed by the others a bit, but his acting has been incredible in season 2 so far. They're all such great actors and way more engaging and believable than the older kids on the show lol.
(also I didn't know people from utah were called Utahns, and it's kinda messing with me)
ST Boy: "Let me teach you..."
[Spoiler (click to open)] I liked Max and I felt bad for her that she kept getting rejected/crapped on for wanting to be in the group. But that is how kids can be. I liked how they wrapped it up, even though the Upside Down is still there. It's never going to go away but at least the gate is closed. How cute were the kids at the dance? lol
Sidenote: tell me we're going to have another Stranger Things season 2 post (w/ spoilers allowed)? I finished the season today and want to talk about it <3
Edited at 2017-10-28 08:09 pm (UTC)
I want to make a new post anyway, once I'm done watching the show (which should be either tonight or tomorrow).
Season 2 sucked ass.
I love that. It seems like such a no-brainer but it always blows my mind when people have the "I got mine, fuck you." mentality.