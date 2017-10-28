Stranger Things Star, Gaten Matarazzo, Starts Non-Profit Organization For People With CCD



-Gaten Matarazzo (15), who plays Dustin on Netflix's Stranger Things, has a rare genetic condition called Cleidocranial dysplasia (CCD).
-CCD primarily affects the bones and teeth and people with the condition often need extensive dental work.
-Matarazzo started a non-profit organization called CCD Smiles to help others with CCD afford necessary dental procedures like surgery or the cost of dentures. The charity also aims to fund research and provide support to those with CCD.

You can donate to CCD Smiles, or purchase an item from their merchandise shop, by clicking here.
You can follow CCD Smiles on twitter here.

