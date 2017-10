needs an oversexed selena to be enjoyable. sucks for ha. Reply

Grace is so pretty. Julia looks like a wax candle next to her. Reply

lol I can’t stand Grace. Reply

what has she done to you? lol

I love when she starts dancing with the music. Reply

She does the most with the least. Reply

LOL, me too. Especially when she plays the chello when there is NO CHELLO in the song. (Not talking about this one) Reply

I don't have anything against her but her dancing makes me cringe Reply

The video is cute but I was honestly expecting the song to be better. It's not bad (it might be a grower) but it's just...meh. It fits Julia but not really Clean Bandit, imo. Reply

I didn't like it this morning when I first heard it but after a couple of plays it has grown on me Reply

yeah i just listened to the song a couple times and it's ok, really bland tho Reply

I keep getting distracted by how Julia doesn't move her upper lip at all. Wonder if that's why her pronunciation on some words is so strange. Did she get fillers too close to the day they filmed?



This one doesn't belong in the same conversation as Rockabye. Reply

her singing is too lispy in this one.

They've been meh to me ever since the hot gay violinist left. Reply

I’m certain Grace was shady about it like he wants to go into politics.



I’m pretty sure she recently said she wanted to the same 🤔 Reply

i can’t stand this girls voice why is she on the radio all the time 😫 Reply

I usually enjoy their songs but this one is so bland Reply

