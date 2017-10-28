The Expanse S3 casts Nadine Nicole in major recurring role

Does she have heterochromia? That's such a distinct look Reply

Thread

Link

haha snap! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg, does she have heterochromia? her eyes are so pretty. Reply

Thread

Link

I was hoping for Florence too, OP!!!!! But i'll stan ha anyway. Reply

Thread

Link

I need a moment to get over my disappointment. Daniel and Ty also hinted at the possibility of Florence playing her, so I dunno if they changed their minds or if it fell through. I dunno this actress, but I love Melba and I'm sure she'll be awesome and I'll be ready to stan my murder kitty just like I was Bobbie before she showed up. Bring it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Plus she's my namesake so OF COURSE YOU'LL LOVE HER. AS WILL EVERYONE. Clarissas of the world UNITE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like how most of us came in here asking the same question Reply

Thread

Link

i thought you said nadine coyle because i can't fuckin reed apparently Reply

Thread

Link

love the concept Reply

Thread

Link

I'm a tad disappointed it's not Florence and I dunno the actress, but I love the character, so I'm ready to stan anyhow. It's a tough role since you can't go into her POV like you can a book and even then readers were split on her, but I love her so I'm hoping she delivers and wins people over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does she have heterochromia? Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO I love all you guys and your heterochromia obsession. Reply

Thread

Link

I ❤️ heterochromia Reply

Thread

Link

i dont watch this but i loved her in casual as casey so maybe i'll check this show out Reply

Thread

Link

I don't watch Casual, so I'm glad to know she's good there. If you love good, proper Sci-Fi, then definitely check out the show, it's great and there are a lot of amazing female characters to hold you off until she shows up in S3. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks. i'll put it on my list! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Awesome, hope you enjoy it and catch up by S3, I don't know when her character will show up, it might only be around the halfway point unless they bring her book storyline forward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

#justice4florence



But I can't wait to see what this actress will bring to the character anyway!



But I can't wait to see what this actress will bring to the character anyway! Reply

Thread

Link