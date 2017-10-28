The Expanse S3 casts Nadine Nicole in major recurring role
The Expanse casts Nadine Nicole in a major recurring role for S3. Described as 'a lowly electrochemical tech on a ship that is fierce, intelligent, and driven, but driven by a hidden agenda and a dark secret.' Book readers can probably guess she's playing [Spoiler (click to open)] Melba, aka Clarissa Mao.
Ngl, I was kinda hoping [Spoiler (click to open)] Florence Faivre would play her since [Spoiler (click to open)] Clarissa looks similar enough to Julie. I dunno the actress, but this is an amazing role if done right.
But I can't wait to see what this actress will bring to the character anyway!