Neil DeGrasse Tyson Accused of Raping a Former Student

#astroSH Neil deGrasse Tyson slipped me a mickie when I was a grad student at UT Austin back in 1984

My rape story:https://t.co/5apOM5D6n6

I was a grad student in Astronomy at UT Austin, the sam time that Mr Tyson was there. I was studying Galactic Astronomy with the de Vaucoleurs. My dream was to become the first Black Female Astronaut. I was like 15 years ahead of Emma Mae Jamison. I wen to his apartment to visit like I did almost everyday. He was like my big brother, or so I thought. He offered me a glass of water. I accepted a liquid in a cup made out of a coconut shell. I recall coming back to consciousness briefly, then next thing I remember is seeing him in the hallway the next day. I have lived in this nightmare for 30 years, and it stops today. (...)



I only recall being at the astronomy department the next day. I do not know how long I was in his apartment. I have no idea how I got back to my apartment. I do not even remember waking up the next day. All I remember is seeing him in the hallway at the astronomy department at UT Austin, and I asked him, “Why did this happen?” He responded, “We are in this alone, and we are in this together”.

— tchiya amet (@tchiya) 26 January 2016

The story was ignored at the time but with the downfall of Ogre Weinstein it's slowly gaining traction. Tyson was also included in a recent Medium article listing "screen celebrities" who have been accused of (sexual) assault and/or harrasment.

