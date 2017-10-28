Neil DeGrasse Tyson Accused of Raping a Former Student





#astroSH Neil deGrasse Tyson slipped me a mickie when I was a grad student at UT Austin back in 1984

My rape story:https://t.co/5apOM5D6n6

I was a grad student in Astronomy at UT Austin, the sam time that Mr Tyson was there. I was studying Galactic Astronomy with the de Vaucoleurs. My dream was to become the first Black Female Astronaut. I was like 15 years ahead of Emma Mae Jamison. I wen to his apartment to visit like I did almost everyday. He was like my big brother, or so I thought. He offered me a glass of water. I accepted a liquid in a cup made out of a coconut shell. I recall coming back to consciousness briefly, then next thing I remember is seeing him in the hallway the next day. I have lived in this nightmare for 30 years, and it stops today. (...)



I only recall being at the astronomy department the next day. I do not know how long I was in his apartment. I have no idea how I got back to my apartment. I do not even remember waking up the next day. All I remember is seeing him in the hallway at the astronomy department at UT Austin, and I asked him, “Why did this happen?” He responded, “We are in this alone, and we are in this together”.

The story was ignored at the time but with the downfall of Ogre Weinstein it's slowly gaining traction. Tyson was also included in a recent Medium article listing "screen celebrities" who have been accused of (sexual) assault and/or harrasment.

EDIT: please consider re-tweeing her story so we can spread the word (no major news outlets have picked up on this yet)

source added!