Cardi B is getting sued by a guy who claims he's the one giving her head on the cover of her mixtape
Uh oh. Cardi B is reportedly being sued by a model for her "Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1" cover https://t.co/qPwdntRcsF pic.twitter.com/KTwk24VDD1— billboard (@billboard) October 27, 2017
Model Kevin Brophy is suing Cardi B over what he says is his appearance on her Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1 mixtape cover.
He claims he never signed off on having his image used in a sexual manner.
Brophy claims to have never met her, but knows his distinct back tattoo which he’s had for over a decade.
The model is reportedly suing the Bronx artist and her management for upwards of $5 million.
Update : the man is a fraud pretending to be the model so he can have some money.
This guy is a liar. The one who filed this lawsuit is not the model. The model made a video confirming that he has not filed and does not know who is pretending to be him.
I mean what else did he think he was doing when he posed like that?
It isn't him filing. Somebody is pretending to be him.
The actual model is @the6atsix. He is not suing. Some fraud that claims to be him is. He has posted pictures of him an Cardi at the video shoot and outtakes.
Not a flop. You can just add that there is a fraud pretending to be the model so they can finesse.
