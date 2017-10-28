Cardi B is getting sued by a guy who claims he's the one giving her head on the cover of her mixtape



Model Kevin Brophy is suing Cardi B over what he says is his appearance on her Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1 mixtape cover.
He claims he never signed off on having his image used in a sexual manner.
Brophy claims to have never met her, but knows his distinct back tattoo which he’s had for over a decade.
The model is reportedly suing the Bronx artist and her management for upwards of $5 million.

Update : the man is a fraud pretending to be the model so he can have some money.







