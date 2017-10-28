Cardi B is getting sued by a guy who claims he's the one giving her head on the cover of her mixtape

so... was he actually going down on her and there just happened to be a photographer? or was he called in for a photoshoot and not paid enough? Reply

I'm guessing it's a collage, kind of like half of fantasy novels use the same stock image tree... Reply

This guy is a liar. The one who filed this lawsuit is not the model. The model made a video confirming that he has not filed and does not know who is pretending to be him. Reply

@the6atsix is the model. He doesn't know this Brophy guy and made a video on Instagram about it. Reply

what a twist Reply

Whoa Reply

Wtf? @ this dude and $5 mil for this? Reply

He claims he never signed off on having his image used in a sexual manner.

I mean what else did he think he was doing when he posed like that? Reply

It isn't him filing. Somebody is pretending to be him. Reply

Brophy claims to have never met her, but knows his distinct back tattoo which he’s had for over a decade.



What Reply

this dude's a ghost. how are you claiming to be a model with a distinct tattoo when googling you leads to pictures of some old white dude and articles about the lawsuit. Reply

The actual model is @the6atsix. He is not suing. Some fraud that claims to be him is. He has posted pictures of him an Cardi at the video shoot and outtakes. Reply

Edited at 2017-10-28 05:15 pm (UTC)

omg lol Reply

It’s crazy that people can just really make shit up. Like... who even thought of making this up? Reply

Lmaoo Reply

Lmfao go awf Reply

lmaoooooo

this is so EXTRA, I love it

loool Reply

Lmao Reply

She can probably sue him for lying on her like that and then he'll be in even more trouble. Reply

"Cut the X Files music." But seriously, when the music started I died. Reply

This dude is lying tattoos don't match that's why he isn't showing his back. It's him in the photoshoot but they photoshopped his back tattoos out and swapped them out for this guy's. Reply

Lol at my flop post , this seems To be fake news from the comments Reply

Not a flop. You can just add that there is a fraud pretending to be the model so they can finesse. Reply

Thanks i'll update Reply

Aww it’s not a flop lol all major publications are reporting 😊 Reply

TBH I love that the twist is in the comments bc the post was like a rollercoaster for me Reply

we live in a garbage world 🤷🏽‍♀️ Reply

I'm so glad that the chicken is lovely. Reply

When is “Wet” by Cardi Bey coming out tho



👀 Reply

The real guy in the picture is a model.....ok... Reply

That cover is fucking gross Reply

she's fucking gross, so I'm not surprised. Reply

omfg seriously i feel dirty AF after seeing that shit and the video with her gross tongue Reply

Why? She's not showing any skin except a dude between her legs. What's gross about that? Reply

... what's gross about it? Reply

Is it? Reply

mte.



how can poeple like this lol Reply

That cover makes me sick, Corona? No girl, you can do better. Reply

Your right!! It needs to be a presidente Reply

I prefer Pacifico Reply

Never heard of that one before. Reply

right? i can't believe her label signed off on this Reply

