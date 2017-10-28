Kathy Griffin refuses to plead the 5th in Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story

I hope Andy Cohen sues her. Reply

He would have to know who she is first. Reply

LOL Reply

LOL sue her for what? Reply

I don't feel bad for her. She's a terrible person. Everyone involved in this situation is a terrible person. Reply

Basically. Garbage shitting on more garbage... Reply

How is she a terrible person? Reply

She's pure trash. Reply

What is this comment and everyone agreeing with you? Reply

Basic bitches flock together Reply

MTE Reply

wtf lol Reply

yup. her, andy, and harvey can all gtfo. Reply

fuck this whole thread, a woman is speaking out against these flop men and i'm hft



you bitches Reply

no Reply

I love me some Kathy Griffin so it sucks to see Hollywood turn their backs on her when they wouldn't have if she were a male. But I'm not surprised and it was only a matter of time before she fell back down to the D-List. Reply

But did she ever leave though? Reply

She definitely upgraded to C-List celebrity/A-list reality star. She was everywhere for a hot minute.



Edited at 2017-10-28 05:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Emmy and grammy winner.



What are your achievements? Reply

More celebrities need to talk about TMZ and RadarOnline being in the pocket of Trump. I stopped reading both websites almost 2 years ago because it was plain to see that they were against Dems and Hillary in particular.



While Kathy has certainly said or done things I don't agree with, I applaud her for not giving a fuck anymore and calling out every one.



Fuck Harvey, Anderson, and Andy - complicit white gay men are fucking dangerous.



More celebrities need to talk about TMZ and RadarOnline being in the pocket of Trump. I stopped reading both websites almost 2 years ago because it was plain to see that they were against Dems and Hillary in particular.

While Kathy has certainly said or done things I don't agree with, I applaud her for not giving a fuck anymore and calling out every one.

Fuck Harvey, Anderson, and Andy - complicit white gay men are fucking dangerous.

I just don't get TMZ's m.o. because when Trump is out of office and they have alienated their liberal fans, what the fuck are they going to have left to talk about? Trump people don't give a fuck about the ~elite~ or whatever Reply

Not to mention Harvey is openly gay. Reply

I doubt the average fan cares that much. Reply

Hey boo! So that was one of the things I was referring to in the last Andy post but didn’t want to get into specifics. Lol it came real quick after. Reply

Harvey I understand but what have Andy and Anderson done? I know someone who has worked closely with Andy professionally for a little over two years, and he has consistently treated this individual with respect. He is known to be a very good guy and the drug thing here is preposterous and malicious. Reply

mte Reply

They need to get her on Celebrity Big Brother, just because the live feeds would be 100% all celeb tea. Reply

I need her to do it. She loves Big Brother so she would totally do it too. Reply

we'll just get fish tho since they wont sign off on being spoken about Reply

Andy allegedly asked her to blow/coke before they went on air.



Ummm Reply

People are frequently off their faces on talk shows, especially WWHL. I’m not surprised to hear this at all. Reply

gurl have u ever watched wwhl? half of those peole are off of it



gurl have u ever watched wwhl? half of those peole are off of it

tho offering ppl blow before a live taping is so messed up, its like he's coercing them into bad behavior for entertainment. super shady from someone who was your boss too

I’ve seen it a handful of times but I’m more shocked at home blatantly offering it. It’s crazy to me. Then again, I’m not a regular viewer. I think the last episode I watched was with Christina Hendricks when Mad Men ended and she was clearly uncomfortable. Reply

PS Kathy calling Harvey out to his face in this video is amazing



Kathy really going there when it comes to stuff. The Real Housewives critique is interesting since she had no problem shilling those shows in her stand-up back in the day. But I'm not the least bit surprised at anything about Andy Cohen. Reply

None of this is surprising. None. Reply

Team Kathy forever Reply

Are y'all really caping for Andy Cohen of all people... lmao



Kathy has said numerous fucked up things but when it comes to shit like this I'm on her side for sure Reply

Who is caping for him in this post? If you mean my comment, I said EVERYONE is terrible- Andy, Kathy, Anderson, Trump, Harvey. One person said they hope Andy sues her. And he can, especially because she's making a pretty serious statement about him offering her coke which may or may not be true. Reply

seriously the fuck is this? but then I remember ONTD is full of misogynist white gays Reply

this is so finnick in the hunger games



I kept waiting for her to talk about murder Reply

I didn't know she was literally under federal investigation bc of that photo, that's so fuckin ridiculous. Reply

It’s actually sop when a person alludes to violence against a sitting or former potus. They don’t take sides and they don’t make exceptions. I’m not saying they’ve got search bots on twitter fb IG or sites like this but even here plenty of ontd commenters have either (redacted) something they’re saying that they know meets that criteria or they’re teased by other commenters that ss is going to be on their doorstep any minute. Reply

NBC is trash.



NBC is trash.

not only are they sitting on the apprentice tapes, not only did they sit on the "grab them by the pussy" tape, not only did they literally delete an entire filmed and edited trump-inspired SVU episode (which to this day has never aired and remains lost), not only did they put trump on SNL and fallon, not only did they reboot the apprentice, not only (..and the list goes on)

All of this!! You are so right. Reply

honestly bb when you see it all together like that, it's so blatant! more people should be calling them out. like, how much money does an entire SVU episode cost? regulars (mariska hargitay's salary alone!), guest stars, commercials, crew salaries etc. why would a network willingly eat the cost like that? it's so shady.

Wasn't the trump character in the Svu ep actually innocent, though, with the accuser making the claims up? Reply

I cannot BELIEVE those tapes from The Apprentice haven’t “leaked” yet Reply

Also this video made me think of LnO and it is glorious

Also this video made me think of LnO and it is glorious

pic.twitter.com/6qIV8jDJqG — acosta (@acosta7373) October 28, 2017

Yes to all of this esp that SVU ep. all the LnO franchise did ripped from the headlines why should he be any different. And each show makes the fictional disclaimer. I could sorta kinda see it before the election (but didn't agee). Now, why sit on it? Of course didn't that one guy die before season ended and if he's in that ep it could be just too weird for continuity but that's a lot of wasted money.

Didn't they kill the Weinstein story from Ronan Farrow as well? Reply

i'm ok with them sitting on the SVU episode since it was obviously trump, and it made him innocent. which was a shit move from NBC. the ep never should have been made. but burying it, given his rabid fanbase, is the better thing to do over airing. it.

i wonder if the cast got paid for that. if i were gary cole i'd leak it myself tbh. Reply

Preach. I'm still so pissed over the refusal to release The Apprentice bts tapes where he supposedly shows how racist and sexist he is. NBC and Mark Burnett are both responsible for this monster being in the Oval right now and I will never forget it. Reply

MTE Reply

