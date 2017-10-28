Erika Jayne

Kathy Griffin refuses to plead the 5th in Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story



-Kathy Griffin has had enough and she refuses to plead the fifth!

-Calls out Harvey Levin (TMZ/Peoples Court) for trying to ruin her career.

-Harvey contacted Kathy after the Andy "I dont know her" video went viral. She is not sure how he got her private phone number.

-Harvey attempted to sway Kathy to be Pro-Trump and she was informed that Harvey has weekly phone calls with Trump.

-After the whole Trump scandal, her phone number got out along with her families personal phone numbers. Her mother and sister got death threats.

-Andy Cohen was horrible to work. Bravo execs only showed up twice while she was filming My Life On The D-List. She got Andy/Bravo 2 emmys so it's funny that he doesnt know who she is suddenly.

-When she appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Andy allegedly asked her if she wanted to do blow/coke before they went on air.

-She got into a fight with Jeff Zucker over wanting a raise but pleaded for her job back afterwards since she loved doing the NYE specials with Anderson Cooper but Jeff cut her pay by 20%.

-She knows that her career is pretty much over at anything owned by NBC for doing this video.

Source
