Kathy Griffin refuses to plead the 5th in Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of A Story

-Kathy Griffin has had enough and she refuses to plead the fifth!
-Calls out Harvey Levin (TMZ/Peoples Court) for trying to ruin her career.
-Harvey contacted Kathy after the Andy "I dont know her" video went viral. She is not sure how he got her private phone number.
-Harvey attempted to sway Kathy to be Pro-Trump and she was informed that Harvey has weekly phone calls with Trump.
-After the whole Trump scandal, her phone number got out along with her families personal phone numbers. Her mother and sister got death threats.
-Andy Cohen was horrible to work. Bravo execs only showed up twice while she was filming My Life On The D-List. She got Andy/Bravo 2 emmys so it's funny that he doesnt know who she is suddenly.
-When she appeared on Watch What Happens Live, Andy allegedly asked her if she wanted to do blow/coke before they went on air.
-She got into a fight with Jeff Zucker over wanting a raise but pleaded for her job back afterwards since she loved doing the NYE specials with Anderson Cooper but Jeff cut her pay by 20%.
-She knows that her career is pretty much over at anything owned by NBC for doing this video.
More celebrities need to talk about TMZ and RadarOnline being in the pocket of Trump. I stopped reading both websites almost 2 years ago because it was plain to see that they were against Dems and Hillary in particular.
While Kathy has certainly said or done things I don't agree with, I applaud her for not giving a fuck anymore and calling out every one.
Fuck Harvey, Anderson, and Andy - complicit white gay men are fucking dangerous.
tho offering ppl blow before a live taping is so messed up, its like he's coercing them into bad behavior for entertainment. super shady from someone who was your boss too
Kathy has said numerous fucked up things but when it comes to shit like this I'm on her side for sure
not only are they sitting on the apprentice tapes, not only did they sit on the "grab them by the pussy" tape, not only did they literally delete an entire filmed and edited trump-inspired SVU episode (which to this day has never aired and remains lost), not only did they put trump on SNL and fallon, not only did they reboot the apprentice, not only (..and the list goes on)
