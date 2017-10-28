Jane Fonda: People Are Paying Attention to Weinstein’s Accusers Because They’re ‘Famous and White’

Damn, Jane - don't hold back! Reply

This is likely true, sadly. Poor Lupita.

Lupita was the latest to speak out publicly. I think it applies more so to the unknown WOC actors since they have barely any opportunities as it is.



Lupita is an oscar winner and known so I think the media would have picked up on her story if she had spoken out; after her oscar win, of course.



Basically only lupita and halle berry.

😞

QUEEN

Go off Jane.

true i guess. r kelly's running a rape cult and no one seems to care.

I love you Aunt Jane!

Ooooo,sis. Go off!

Yes, Jane. She continues to be amazing

I’ve been listening to you must remember this and i’m halfway through the series on Jane Fonda and Jean Sebring. I didn’t know Jean Sebring joined the NAACP when she was 14 and supported the black panthers too.



And apparently Jane Fonda got interested in social justice because of her acting teacher.



Also, Henry Fonda was a dick.



Edited at 2017-10-28 04:56 pm (UTC)

When the series first premiered I was like "Ugh. You're only focusing on two people??" and it turned out to be AMAZING. I really need to read Jane's book.

I've only just started listening. I listened to the Manson episodes. Which other ones do you recommend?

henry was horrible. both jane's book and her brother's talk about how cold he was. jane is less forgiving for lack of a better word, even as she understands to a degree why he did some things. others she doesn't at all. like finding out how her mom really died.



jean sebring needs one helluva HBO 3 part mini-series. she led a helluva life, and was so abused, and destroyed by so many. all because she wasn't some huge racist. what the US government did to her was appalling. Reply

That was a great series. Really interesting idea.

I adore Jean Seberg. I watched Les hautes solitudes twice in a row once because I couldn't get over her face.

really, you could insert anything into this narrative and it would still be true.

Yas Grace!

GO OFF!!!

She's right

i know a lot of people hate her due to her part in vietnam, etc. but i've always liked her a lot. this makes me like her more.

