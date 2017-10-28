Jane Fonda: People Are Paying Attention to Weinstein’s Accusers Because They’re ‘Famous and White’



“It feels like something has shifted. It’s too bad that it’s probably because so many of the women that were assaulted by Harvey Weinstein are famous and white and everybody knows them. This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of color and it doesn’t get out quite the same.”

