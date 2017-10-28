Jane Fonda: People Are Paying Attention to Weinstein’s Accusers Because They’re ‘Famous and White’
.@JaneFonda said that Weinstein's accusers are getting attention because they're 'famous and white' https://t.co/dEhssDmTAQ pic.twitter.com/UAF58HCVfM— Variety (@Variety) October 27, 2017
“It feels like something has shifted. It’s too bad that it’s probably because so many of the women that were assaulted by Harvey Weinstein are famous and white and everybody knows them. This has been going on a long time to black women and other women of color and it doesn’t get out quite the same.”
Lupita is an oscar winner and known so I think the media would have picked up on her story if she had spoken out; after her oscar win, of course.
Basically only lupita and halle berry.
😞
Ooooo,sis. Go off!
Yes, Jane. She continues to be amazing
And apparently Jane Fonda got interested in social justice because of her acting teacher.
Also, Henry Fonda was a dick.
jean sebring needs one helluva HBO 3 part mini-series. she led a helluva life, and was so abused, and destroyed by so many. all because she wasn't some huge racist. what the US government did to her was appalling.
But their crazy themselves.