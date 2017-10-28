Offset from Migos proposes to Cardi B at concert
Offset just proposed to Cardi B 💍@iamcardib @OffsetYRN @Power1051 #PowerHousepic.twitter.com/alguoSins6— HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) October 28, 2017
Last week Cardi B and Offset publicly broke up as Cardi's ex Tommy (who she ended things with this past December) got out of prison and then they publicly got back together. It looks like they're serious about this as Offset proposed on stage last night.
She said yes.
iamcardib I just want to go to sleep and wake up and make sure this ain’t a dream.Thank you God for all these blessings .Thank you babe @offsetyrn God really sent you to me
iamcardib Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I loveee you so much .Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me .For giving me advice molding me and loving me .Your such a amazing man to me your family ,friends ,kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you .Lets make a lot shmoney and love together
Congrats i guess
i guess they were wrong
Congrats tho
Cardi has to stay relatable to us broke hoes somehow
This shit will not end well.
Everybody is on Quavo's dick but I think Offset is very handsome. Kid's got good bones and a beautiful skin color.
And yes Offset is a nice looking dude.
No osteoporosis here!