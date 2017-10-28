Colton Haynes is a married man
Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham just tied the knot!! https://t.co/TV8qJxAVa6— JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 28, 2017
Colton Haynes (29) and Jeff Leatham (46) got married this weekend.
Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony.
Celebs such as Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Bett Rickards, Billie Lourd, and Cheyenne Jackson were among the guests.
source
How many teeny boppers are married to 70-year-olds?
And the dummy below you co-signing.
Edited at 2017-10-28 08:53 pm (UTC)
But to be married by Kris Jenner...could it get any gayer.
they're my husband's friends.
not that I know much about the history and personal lives of these people but i'm surprised
Still wondering if Chloe Bennet attended because they're also friends but that looks like a no (probably because she's going to be at a con today).
Congratulations to Colton!
This isn't even mentioning the age difference.
I wish him the best though.
However, Kris Jenner??? Really?? So many poor choices here.
Also would have thought Hoechlin would have been there, though I know he's still shooting Bigger.
My parents married after 2 weeks and are besties now, but they hated each other 2/3 of their marriage
Yuck
I don't get why the age gap needs to be mentioned, it's not like he's 18. The man is 29 yrs old and they aren't even 20 yrs apart.
U shady bitch