Colton Haynes is a married man

Colton Haynes (29) and Jeff Leatham (46) got married this weekend.
Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony.
Celebs such as Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Bett Rickards, Billie Lourd, and Cheyenne Jackson were among the guests.

