Colton Haynes is a married man

That age gap... Gag.

"at least he's not 21!! he's a whole 29"

mte

why can't you just be happy for me?

isn't that pretty normal for gay men?

I've noticed that. And I'm gay.

no, why the fuck do people keep making these idiotic generalizations about gay relationships??



How many teeny boppers are married to 70-year-olds?

This ignorant stereotype.



And the dummy below you co-signing.



Edited at 2017-10-28 08:53 pm (UTC)

For white gays, yes.

lol you must be het

he's 29. who cares?

29 and 47... that's not really a big deal at all lmfao

lol gag your heart out.

It's not for me (the older person should probably be at more advanced stage in their career/life, and who wants to be a widower at, like 55?), but they're both adults. And it's not like this Leatham person left his partner of X years to get with a younger, shinier model (at least as far as I know).

It's 2 grown ass ppl, I don't see the problem

something seems very sad and lost about colton haynes. i wish him happiness.

ugh. you're just jealous of my happiness.

I was surprised that Colton seemingly excluded a lot of the people I thought he'd invite (unless they just werent named)



But to be married by Kris Jenner...could it get any gayer.

we wanted Britney, but it was too expensive...

I'm so sorry but I had a show last night xoxo Britney jean

It is the dancing with the stars reject of names.

Probably weren't named or couldn't make it. Colton would invite everyone I'm sure

he has the weirdest friends list. serena williams, chelsea clinton... how??!

i don't judge your friends, ok?



they're my husband's friends.

I'm guessing Chelsea is a guest of super elite florist husband Jeff, not Colton

Parent

Chelsea Clinton?

kris jenner officiated?!



not that I know much about the history and personal lives of these people but i'm surprised Reply

Holland Roden was also there! Travis Atreo (singer and Ally Maki's boyfriend) posted a picture with her.







Still wondering if Chloe Bennet attended because they're also friends but that looks like a no (probably because she's going to be at a con today).



Congratulations to Colton!

Yeah I was expecting Chloe, Katie Cassidy, Willa Holland, Kathy Griffin, John Barrowman all to be there.

you know, we wanted to do a close friends thing. And we were all pretty afraid that Barrowman was gonna flash the audience or get us married to a tree as a joke or something.

Wait, Chloe did go! She just posted pictures



Dating, engaged, and married within a year. This was a dream of mine when I was like 12.... You barely even know each other at this point. And in before "my parents got married 15 seconds after they met and they've been married 144 years!!!" My parents met in January and were married in November. They've been married over 30 years, but about 20 of those were hell because they didn't know each other well and both had tons of issues that they're only recently resolving--and they're in their 60s. I love my parents but you couldn't pay me to have their marriage.



This isn't even mentioning the age difference.



I wish him the best though.



However, Kris Jenner??? Really?? So many poor choices here.



Also would have thought Hoechlin would have been there, though I know he's still shooting Bigger. Reply

Yea, my parents knew each other for 6 weeks before they got married. I, on the other hand, was dating my husband for 9 years before we got married because I'm not a crazy person.

Omg are you me

My parents married after 2 weeks and are besties now, but they hated each other 2/3 of their marriage

Kris Jenner officiated the ceremony



Yuck

Ok have fun.

I loved Bladerunner 2049

mess

Whuh

How is that devil officiating your wedding a good omen for happiness?

Maybe the couple is aiming to get closer into the devil's circle for never ending attention.

Kris Jenner officiated???

I don't get why the age gap needs to be mentioned, it's not like he's 18. The man is 29 yrs old and they aren't even 20 yrs apart.

20 years is the threshold for you?

