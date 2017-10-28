Early celeb Halloween costumes
Busy Philipps' oldest daughter Birdie went as her mother to school yesterday.
Birdie and her friends
Tiffani Thiessen and her friends
Nicole Sullivan and her family
Chloe Bennet went to Colton Haynes' Halloween party on Tuesday and came up with this last minute costume since she still had fake dirt on her from filming Agents of SHIELD.
Allison Munn and her daughter Nora
Zoo/Supah Ninjas/Chasing Life's Gracie Dzienny
Kelly Marie Tran and her friend dressed up as Porgs
#HalloKKWeen pic.twitter.com/uVHqyLnGMF— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 28, 2017
Amal Clooney at the Casamigos party
.@IAMannalynnemcc and @RealMichelleT both went to the dark side for their #JJCLOWNS costumes last night! https://t.co/az3iI93T43— JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 28, 2017
.@arielwinter1 and boyfriend @LeviMeaden dressed up as sexy skeletons last night at the #JJCLOWNS Halloween party! https://t.co/juojsXVVCG— JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 28, 2017
Also dying at Nicole Sullivan and her family's themed costumes. Although her son's Taco Bell costume is a bit diminished by the fact that they had to clarify.
A+ at Chloe Bennet's last minute costume and loving Ally Maki's too. And aw at Allison Munn's daughter. She's adorable.
I love Kelly Marie Tran so much.
i thought it was selena gomez lol
Stella Maxwell put on some make up and Kristen Stewart went as a vampire (but no pics of that).
are you dressing up for halloween?
this year i am going as a ravenclaw. i bought a button down, ravenclaw knee socks + tie. i have 2 skirts i already own to choose from, and since it's gonna be 49 tonight (yay!) i'm wearing tights too. just gotta drop by goodwill and get a gray pullover, and head over to my mom's so she can tie my tie. i (26) am going out w/ my coworker (50) b/c we're cool and and she's so hip and likes me even tho i feel like she's always smirking at me lmao. she lived in la for like 20 years and worked in an art museum and i aspire to be her one day.
https://www.instagram.com/p/Baui5tBgbOv/?taken-by=myvintagelullabies
Also, I love the name Birdie and Alison Munn’s daughter is adorable in that costume.
For a second I thought Busy Phillips daughter was Selena Gomez.
Edit: holy shit kkw’s stomach is revolting-it looks gangrenous.
She wishes
I am just going to one party tonight though, I work the day after Halloween. I dressed my doggie up as Godzilla and want to make a Kesha music video starring him
I postponed my Japan trip to January because I don't want to go through Halloween in Tokyo ever again lol
Halloween is similar to that, but the thing I really hated about it was the foreigners tbh. They are so dangerous, racist, and disrespectful. A lot of the people I've had to avoid ended up being white Americans or Australians. I've gone through Halloween in Tokyo two years in a row and, especially being someone who is ultra sensitive to energy, it was a lot to handle.
I miss Blockbuster lol
Fun times