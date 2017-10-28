Early celeb Halloween costumes

Still dying at Birdie's costume -it's amazing (and took me a few minutes to even realize that was Busy's daughter when I first saw it). Her friends are cute too!



Also dying at Nicole Sullivan and her family's themed costumes. Although her son's Taco Bell costume is a bit diminished by the fact that they had to clarify.



A+ at Chloe Bennet's last minute costume and loving Ally Maki's too. And aw at Allison Munn's daughter. She's adorable.



I love Kelly Marie Tran so much.

and took me a few minutes to even realize that was Busy's daughter when I first saw it



i thought it was selena gomez lol Reply

Stella Maxwell put on some make up and Kristen Stewart went as a vampire (but no pics of that).



I thought Busy's daughter was Selena Gomez. I don't even know most of these "celebrities."Stella Maxwell put on some make up and Kristen Stewart went as a vampire (but no pics of that).

The blockbuster costume is giving me war flashbacks to when I worked there in college. Reply

Same. I think I may actually still have my polo shirt somewhere. Reply

The hair mini bands are an especially nice touch Reply

SAME Reply

Isla Fisher looks to be having fun. Reply

i'm being lazy and doing a regular cat costume. i have a halloween party tonight and just went to the store to buy makeup and a cat costume kit (ears, tail & bow tie). i'm just going to wear regular black clothes lol Reply

lazy costumes are great. ;D I've been to the one and only hallowe'en party last night and I was Kiki (from Kiki's Delivery Service). super simple, comfy. I was happy. Reply

halloween is my FAVORITEST. HOLIDAY. but i always procrastinate. no lie, last year i ended up binging s3 of the fall and then getting drunk with my friend and randomly showing up somewhere as all the clubs were closing.



this year i am going as a ravenclaw. i bought a button down, ravenclaw knee socks + tie. i have 2 skirts i already own to choose from, and since it's gonna be 49 tonight (yay!) i'm wearing tights too. just gotta drop by goodwill and get a gray pullover, and head over to my mom's so she can tie my tie. i (26) am going out w/ my coworker (50) b/c we're cool and and she's so hip and likes me even tho i feel like she's always smirking at me lmao. she lived in la for like 20 years and worked in an art museum and i aspire to be her one day. Reply

I haven't had any time to go all out like I usually like to so I'm being Wednesday Addams for a Halloween bar party tonight. Reply

I have a Jessica Jones cosplay I'm going to wear because it's comfortable. Reply

Yeah, I finally got the Elektra costume I've wanted for ages. Otherwise I'd just wear my Starfleet dress lol. Reply

It’s crazy. Halloween is my favorite holiday but I never dress up for it anymore. Reply

me too! i haven't dressed up for halloween in at least 4 years. this is me making an "effort" hahaha Reply

Yeah, Halloween is my favorite holiday too, but I haven't put any effort into dressing up since like high school. I do always wear a costume, but it's the most low effort shit ever that it's basically just me showing up somewhere wearing a cloak or something, lol Reply

Haha same. I'd rather watch a movie or see a haunted house. Reply

yep i loveee Halloween. im gonna be Drogon from Game of Thrones and have a little Khaleesi on my shoulder Reply

i loooove halloween and every year i want to have a party but every year i'm too lazy lol Reply

Just a random Tuesday here, so no. Reply

I’m going as my icon and my friend is going as Miles Morales so we’re 1/3 of the way to forming the Champions Reply

I'm a hipster mermaid/Ariel and I spent hours making a flower crown of shells, embellishing my bikini top, making a badass trident, and doing my makeup. People thought I bought the rhinestone bikini but it took forever to make. Reply

I'm rushing to finish my apron today--I'll be Alice in Wonderland and really happy with how the skirt I sewed is puffy enough to not need a petticoat Reply

I'm going as Leslie Knope to a Halloween party tonight. Reply

my husband and I just went as bacon and eggs Reply

I've got the witch hat I made last year, some shit to decorate it, candy corn nail polish, and I'll see what else. Reply

My girlfriend and I are dressing up as Kelly and Yorkie from San Junipero. Hopefully we can find something fun to do! Reply

My boss said we can dress up to work so I’m going as Tamatoa from Moana. I’m cant wait to help some clients dressed as a glittery crab. Reply

i'm dressing up for halloween. It's my favourite holiday and no matter how hold I am I will always be ready to dress up tbh. Reply

maybe not halloween day, i might do one last look just to dress up and post photos online, but today was my ~big costume and im finally exhausted of ideas lol Reply

https://www.instagram.com/p/Baui5tBgbOv/?taken-by=myvintagelullabies

I'm going as Wonder Woman from the training part in the film (before she left the island). I was the Film version last year. It's technically one of my Comic-Con outfits for next year but I'm still using it anyway. Reply

LOL. Of course Ariel Winter was a ~sexy skeleton.



Also, I love the name Birdie and Alison Munn’s daughter is adorable in that costume. Reply

awwwww Birdie. that's so cute! :3 Reply

Those are mostly tragic.



For a second I thought Busy Phillips daughter was Selena Gomez.



Edit: holy shit kkw’s stomach is revolting-it looks gangrenous.



Edited at 2017-10-28 04:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Yeah that stomach has seen some procedures in its time Reply

Kim keeps trying to be Cher lmao Reply

She wishes Reply

I'm being pink wig Britney from 2007 to celebrate Blackout. I had a very 2007 era Britney dress from last year's costume but I can't find it....



I am just going to one party tonight though, I work the day after Halloween. I dressed my doggie up as Godzilla and want to make a Kesha music video starring him Reply

I love Halloween! As long as it's done privately with a small group. This year, it'll just be me, my boyfriend, my kitten ears, and some chocolate and movies.



I postponed my Japan trip to January because I don't want to go through Halloween in Tokyo ever again lol Reply

Thread

why not? Reply

Well, anything to do with a major Tokyo crowd is a no-go for me. It's wayyyy too much, a 15 minute walk once took me one hour to get out of during New Years.



Halloween is similar to that, but the thing I really hated about it was the foreigners tbh. They are so dangerous, racist, and disrespectful. A lot of the people I've had to avoid ended up being white Americans or Australians. I've gone through Halloween in Tokyo two years in a row and, especially being someone who is ultra sensitive to energy, it was a lot to handle. Reply

Parent

Birdie is so cute omg. Busy getting emo abt her was adorable Reply

Busy was talking on her Instagram stories about how Birdie almost wanted to get a store bought costume instead because some kid was like "you're seriously going to dress up as your mom?" but then she decided that she really wanted to do it anyway. So I'm glad it turned out well. Her friends' costumes look great too. Reply

I miss Blockbuster lol Reply

Thread

Me too

Fun times Reply

ME TOO Reply

cute icon Reply

i don't. they were scammers charging a boat load w/ their late fees! Reply

Girl me too. Highlight of my weekends. Reply

Me too. Forever in our hearts. <3 Reply

Yup. It was so convenient. I check out movies from the library now, but they don't have everything. Reply

ME TOO *SOBS* Reply

my friend and i would go there in high school and buy all the cheap movies. I have so many dvds now... Reply

same. renting movies on tv just isn't the same. :( Reply

Kelly Marie Tran is adorable. I love her. Reply

I don't recognize half these names Reply

