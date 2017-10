performance aiint all that but I was getting my lifeeee to this track yesterday- it deserves no slander! Also the spanglish version is irrelevant, only the spanish one is good. Ally's MAS, MAS, MAS is my fav part



Edited at 2017-10-28 02:25 pm (UTC)

Um is this song not a rip off of My Boo by Usher and Alicia Keys?

oh yeah, i can hear it!

Those songs sound nothing alike?

I hear it

I don't hear that at all

omg yes, the chorus reminds me a lot of "my boo"

I hear it kind of but never would have thought about it if I hadn't seen this comment.

I hear it!

you aint wrong sis

Omg Ally looks like she stumbled on the stage from a munchkins version of 5H. I still think she's cute though. I don't understand Pitbull's xtra schmedium pants. He looks like he's gonna burst out of them like the hulk.

This is so bad, they are all just standing there awkwardly. They sounded good, but that is usually from a backing track lol.

I love pitbulls dancers theyre sf hot

Bilingüe legends only

PITBULL is SO HOT.

Mte I want his balls

This a cute bop. Their entire album should have been latin influenced

espera. esto es un BOP.

