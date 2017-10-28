Corey Haim’s Mom Calls Corey Feldman’s Pedophile Claims Bogus: “He’s a Scam Artist”

Yikes



I mean $10mil is a bit ludicrous for this project and he can easily do it for less money Reply

Depends on how many people would sue him.



Legal fees need to be strong. Reply

What would the police do? Call a statute of limitations and let no one be shamed or held accountable?



Could he make the movie cheaper? sure, but I don't have a problem with people being exposed when you can't count on law enforcement.



Edited at 2017-10-28 02:25 pm (UTC)

The fact that we have a statute of limitations on sex crimes hurts my head. You can literally get away with raping kids if you just wait long enough. What fucking pedophiles in power passed this law, they should be named and shamed and their computers checked. Reply

The Catholic Church is in power. They lobbied 20 mill against New York lifting the statue of limitations. Reply

Judy Haim is a fucking liar, and probably saying all of this so that she won't be implicated. Parents sell their kids all the time. Reply

is she known or proven to be a liar, or do you just feel like she's one? i'm not defending her btw, i know nothing about her and just curious if she had a dina lohan type reputation when her son was growing up. Reply

I just feels like she's a liar. There's too much evidence that contradicts what she's saying. Reply

Let’s just say she makes Dina Lohan look like Carol Fucking Brady. Reply

well she's a known abuser. robert downey jr and sarah jessica parker took care of him for several months because the situation at his home was so bad. if i remember correctly, robert downey witnessed the abuse on set and basically took him in on the spot. i think he got emancipated from his parents shortly after that.



and she's clearly diminishing her son's rape account here because corey himself has gone on record about it and alleged that the abuse continued for two years. it wasn't a single occasion and certainly not by some "lower-level individual". Reply

i mean, corey haim actually mentioned his own child abuse in the reality show 'the two coreys', so she most def is a liar. Reply

Yup, she was the one who threw Corey Haim into this type of industry with little regard to his well being and is only saying this so she's not implicated any way responsible for his devastating problems he developed. Reply

yep, pretty sure corey haim mentioned on that a&e show they had he was abused. she just doesn’t want to seem like the pimp stage mother she probably is Reply

it's hard to tell if that's just what she wants to believe. I can understand that a mother would rather believe that there was just 1 incident and not an entire system of perverts in an industry she involved her child in. Even though she or other parents didn't necessarily know of the danger, it would be natural to feel guilty. Reply

It’s not what she wants to believe. She KNOWS everything that happened to him and she is incapable of feeling guilt.



Edited at 2017-10-28 02:33 pm (UTC)

gotcha- that's a different scenario then. And really sick/sad. :( Reply

i figured it was part denial and part just being an opportunistic stage mother with no conscience. and you don't get to the level of fucked up they coreys are w/out something bad happening to you. Reply

WOW Reply

I have such insider information on this cunt but I don’t want to post because it’s baaaad so let me just say that as someone who used to work for one of Cory’s friends, this pathetic, evil bullshit excuse of a mother and human being is not to be trusted. Ugh, fucking despise this woman...no she’s not even a woman or a human being...this THING. I hope she rots. Reply

I will say though, it’s pretty shitty that she’s calling Feldman a con artist when not long after her son’s death she called his friends trying to sell his stuff to them. Reply

Wow, you do know ONTD doesn't like vague tea from supposed direct sources right? You will be asked repeatedly to elaborate Reply

I’ve given some specifics in other comments in this post. She sold her kid out his entire life. That’s the only specific people really need to know.



Edited at 2017-10-28 02:45 pm (UTC)

Gahdamn Reply

i'm not even the least bit surprised. Reply

tea and a ben schwartz icon? well damn Reply

I don't know... I believe Feldman... 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

I do too. However, I don't think making a movie the correct way for him to go about this -no one takes his music seriously (and tbh it's really bad) so I don't have high expectations that a movie he makes will be good, and I feel like a lot of people are only going to watch it to make fun of him like they do his music.



Edited at 2017-10-28 05:37 pm (UTC)

Elijah Wood has also spoken about the pedophile ring, I don't think either of them are lying. Reply

I can understand the point of the money being way more than what's needed but she doesn't have to be such a gaslighting asshole about it Reply

Sure Judy



It might not be a formal ring but people know . Just low level people are pedofiles ? Ok girl Reply

Stage parents can be toxic, I kind of believe Feldman on this one. Reply

I believe Feldman on this one. It's not any coincidence that so many child actors end up completely fucked up in adulthood. Reply

lol, fuck off. Reply

wow shut the fuck up this is like those cases where a police shoots and kills an unarmed POC and someone's like "it turns out he was armed!!!!" like ok but this shit is an epidemic why discredit the entire conversation by picking apart one incident?? her insistence that there is NO PEDOPHILE RING is suspect af like you don't know the inner workings of anything enough to make that call, so to dismiss w authority makes it seems like she does know Reply

Looking at Haim and Feldman's generation of child stars and seeing how SO MANY of them turned out should be proof enough that there's a common thread. I believe Feldman. Reply

