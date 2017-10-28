Corey Haim’s Mom Calls Corey Feldman’s Pedophile Claims Bogus: “He’s a Scam Artist”




In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Haim's mom says that a molestation incident involving her son occurred on a single occasion, at the hands of one man.

She says that "there is no all-powerful pedophilic ring at the studio level to uncover, despite Feldman’s hype, but likely rather a series of isolated incidents involving much lower-level individuals, often linked to film set relationships. "

Says Judy Haim: “He’s been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died. “Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.”

source
Tagged: , , ,