Corey Haim’s Mom Calls Corey Feldman’s Pedophile Claims Bogus: “He’s a Scam Artist”
Corey Haim’s mom calls Corey Feldman’s pedophile claims bogus: “He’s a scam artist” https://t.co/E51HzmRTVp pic.twitter.com/TDexOj0MqB— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 28, 2017
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Haim's mom says that a molestation incident involving her son occurred on a single occasion, at the hands of one man.
She says that "there is no all-powerful pedophilic ring at the studio level to uncover, despite Feldman’s hype, but likely rather a series of isolated incidents involving much lower-level individuals, often linked to film set relationships. "
Says Judy Haim: “He’s been talking about revealing the names of his and other abusers for seven years, since my son died. “Now he wants $10 million to do it? Come on. It’s a long con. He’s a scam artist. If he was serious about this, he’d share the information he has with the police.”
source
I mean $10mil is a bit ludicrous for this project and he can easily do it for less money
Legal fees need to be strong.
Could he make the movie cheaper? sure, but I don't have a problem with people being exposed when you can't count on law enforcement.
and she's clearly diminishing her son's rape account here because corey himself has gone on record about it and alleged that the abuse continued for two years. it wasn't a single occasion and certainly not by some "lower-level individual".
It might not be a formal ring but people know . Just low level people are pedofiles ? Ok girl
Looking at Haim and Feldman's generation of child stars and seeing how SO MANY of them turned out should be proof enough that there's a common thread. I believe Feldman.