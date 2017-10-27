Joy Behar on Real Time

omg why would anyone want to go on bill's show? he's a piece of shit. also don't know what happened to van jones, it's like he did a 180 on his views lately. I'm glad someone finally called him out.



Edited at 2017-10-28 06:19 am (UTC)

good for her for saying what she did.





and i know that bill's entire schtick is being the male liberal ann coulter, but FFS, we don't have time for that bullshit anymore. someone needs to push his dumb ass off a cliff. it's like every month he goes, how can i be an even worse human being? but then i've heard stories of his own harassment and treatment of women, some of which he'd admitted in interviews (calling female staff members cunts) clear back to the Politically Incorrect days.

Love Joy but it's so obvious on the view she can't stand Meghan McCain lol Reply

Expect for the comedian point, she's scoring. Reply

I would fuck O'Reilly for $34 Million. A little nut never hurt nobody. Reply

there r two kinds of people Reply

Honestly same. Reply

Lmao Reply

Omg Reply

http://www.thesmokinggun.com/documents/crime/bill-maher-hit-palimony-suit



NOVEMBER 11--Comedian Bill Maher was slapped yesterday with a $9 million palimony suit by an ex-girlfriend who alleges that the HBO star subjected her to physical and verbal abuse, including "insulting, humiliating and degrading racial comments."



In a Los Angeles Superior Court complaint, Nancy Johnson, a centerfold model and former flight attendant also known as Coco Johnsen, alleges that Maher, 48, reneged on promises to pay her expenses and purchase a Beverly Hills home. Johnson, who says she dated Maher for 17 months before splitting from him in May, also contends that the performer promised to marry her and have children.



Johnson does not detail the degrading racial comments allegedly made by Maher, and recounts only one episode of supposed physical abuse by the host of HBO's "Real Time." She charges that Maher pulled her arm and shook her at one party, causing "injuries to her back and neck," and later that evening warned he'd hit her on the head with a hammer if she was unfaithful.

I was going to ask if there's any tea on him bc his response sounds like he's guilty and voila! Reply

He’s a piece of shit. Always hated his smug face and big fuckin nose Reply

and ofc none of this stopped him from being successful. 2004. Thirteen years ago. Reply

his objectification of black women as whores to be used and discarded is well-known and ignored bc society hates black women. i can't stand this ugly piece of dogshit :). Reply

my only issue is ever being a guest on this show.



I think Bill Mahr is a vile person. Reply

I'm not gonna click i don't want to give him more views Reply

The Real Time format is so wasted on Bill Maher. It would be such a great show if it wasn't for him. Reply

minus the comedian part, i agree 100%. Van Jones is a tap dancing coon ass nigga, I cant stand him and his brand of politics post-election, it revolts me in fact.



I love Michelle Obama, but sis, when they go low...bury them.

Reply

I am so baffled by the turn of events regarding Van Jones and Don Lemon. Reply

Van lost me a long time ago but what’s Don been doing? Reply

I used to not be able to stand Don Lemon, he was definitely a blame black people for everything that happens to them type of person. But he hasn't been that way in the last couple years. Or i haven't heard that over the Trump dragging he's been doing since jump.



Maybe being peppersprayed in Ferguson helped idk Reply

LoL, right?! He has been delivering on all fronts and gifted us all with his drunken ear piercing on New Year's Eve Reply

Van Jones is really surprising...and disappointing. During the election and immediately after he was a beacon of truth with spot on commentary, but then something shifted in him as Trump assumed the presidency. Reply

Go fuck yourself, Bill Maher. Reply

“Defends Comedians on political correctness.”



😒 Reply

