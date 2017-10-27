Scars

Joy Behar on Real Time



Joy goes after Van Jones on his flip flopping

Joy pushes back on Bill Maher for saying a 'bad sex life' is the motive with these sexual predators.

Explains that Dems need to stop being the party of 'nice'.

Defends Comedians on political correctness.

Says she wouldn't fuck Bill O'Reilly for 32 Million Dollars.

