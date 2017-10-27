Joy Behar on Real Time
Joy goes after Van Jones on his flip flopping
Joy pushes back on Bill Maher for saying a 'bad sex life' is the motive with these sexual predators.
Explains that Dems need to stop being the party of 'nice'.
Defends Comedians on political correctness.
Says she wouldn't fuck Bill O'Reilly for 32 Million Dollars.
and i know that bill's entire schtick is being the male liberal ann coulter, but FFS, we don't have time for that bullshit anymore. someone needs to push his dumb ass off a cliff. it's like every month he goes, how can i be an even worse human being? but then i've heard stories of his own harassment and treatment of women, some of which he'd admitted in interviews (calling female staff members cunts) clear back to the Politically Incorrect days.
NOVEMBER 11--Comedian Bill Maher was slapped yesterday with a $9 million palimony suit by an ex-girlfriend who alleges that the HBO star subjected her to physical and verbal abuse, including "insulting, humiliating and degrading racial comments."
In a Los Angeles Superior Court complaint, Nancy Johnson, a centerfold model and former flight attendant also known as Coco Johnsen, alleges that Maher, 48, reneged on promises to pay her expenses and purchase a Beverly Hills home. Johnson, who says she dated Maher for 17 months before splitting from him in May, also contends that the performer promised to marry her and have children.
Johnson does not detail the degrading racial comments allegedly made by Maher, and recounts only one episode of supposed physical abuse by the host of HBO's "Real Time." She charges that Maher pulled her arm and shook her at one party, causing "injuries to her back and neck," and later that evening warned he'd hit her on the head with a hammer if she was unfaithful. (10 pages)
I think Bill Mahr is a vile person.
I love Michelle Obama, but sis, when they go low...bury them.
Maybe being peppersprayed in Ferguson helped idk
