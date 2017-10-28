Kelly Clarkson Performs on Ellen, Meaning of Life Hits #1 on WW iTunes Chart
"Meaning of Life" has reached #1 on itunes WW. Congratulations @kelly_clarkson ❤ pic.twitter.com/kAfTiyvDmI— Kelly Clarkson Facts (@shadykcfacts) October 27, 2017
ONTD, have you listened to Kellegend's new album? What's ur favorite bop?
i like heat, whole lot of woman, medicine, cruel, would you call that love, i don't think about you, and go high
My fave bops at the moment are "Didn't I," "Heat," "Slow Dance," and "I Don't Think About You."
didn't i, heat, medicine, i don't think about you, whole lotta woman.... kellegend strikes again :')
Rita Ora's Atlantic debut was delayed so Kellegend's album could be released!
I love her new album. So freakin good. It's really her best work yet.
haven't given her new stuff much of a listen tho