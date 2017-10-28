Kelly Clarkson Performs on Ellen, Meaning of Life Hits #1 on WW iTunes Chart

i love the album! i've been waiting so long for this.



i like heat, whole lot of woman, medicine, cruel, would you call that love, i don't think about you, and go high

Of course I have listened to Kellegend's masterpiece!!!!



My fave bops at the moment are "Didn't I," "Heat," "Slow Dance," and "I Don't Think About You."

this album is SO FUCKING GOOD!!! i seriously can't stop listening.



didn't i, heat, medicine, i don't think about you, whole lotta woman.... kellegend strikes again :')

Love Kelly ... but going to need a few more listens to appreciate this I think ... I still love the title track and Would You Call That Love

it literally gets better with every listen tbh

Went to the Ellen snow two weeks ago. Mindy and Bethenny were the guests. I couldn't believe how small the set was!!!

I'm going to listen to this. I've been lookin forward to some bops from her!

Her vocals this era though are so damn good. I get chills listening to this.



Reply

this album is definitely on my to-do list this weekend.

I'm digging "Would you call that love' and 'go high' right now. she slays meee

album is slaying mehhh tbh



Rita Ora's Atlantic debut was delayed so Kellegend's album could be released!



Edited at 2017-10-28 06:05 am (UTC) Reply

Awesome!



I love her new album. So freakin good. It's really her best work yet.

Excellent album. Best of the year so far, and probably her best since Breakaway. My favorites right now are Whole Lot of Woman, Medicine and Go High.

Loving this album WAY more than Piece by Piece but I still need a few more listens to really appreciate it. Right now, Meaning of Life is my fave song, it's just wrecking me and I don't know why.

I was so moved when she performed Piece by Piece on Idol







haven't given her new stuff much of a listen tho Reply

I honestly can't watch that video anymore cause I just fall apart every time I see it.

Medicine is a motherfuckin' BOP

I Want a full version of the intro.

