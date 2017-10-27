Annabelle Sciorra and Daryl Hannah come out with their own accusations against Weinstein
New @RonanFarrow Weinstein story up. New, disturbing accusations from Annabella Sciorra and Daryl Hannah. https://t.co/vahknw1psI— Michael Luo (@michaelluo) October 28, 2017
- Annabelle Sciorra has been struggling to speak out against Weinstein for more than 20 years now. She states that Weinstein had violently raped her in the 1990's and sexually harassed her over the next several years. She lived in constant fear of Weinstein and slept with a baseball bat beside her bed. One night after dinner, Weinstein offered to drop her off home. As Annabelle got home, there was a knock on the door and it was Weinstein. He pushed the door open, walked in, and started to unbutton his shirt. Annabelle tried to be assertive and told him that this wasn't going to happen and that he had to leave. Weinstein then grabbed her and shoved her on the bed. he forced himself on top of her and locked her arms over her head. Weinstein forced sexual intercourse on her and ejaculated on her leg. Weinstein said he had "impeccable timing" and forced oral sex on her. She attempted to struggle but her body was tired and started to shake violently.
- Daryl Hannah also spoke out against Weinstein in her interview with Ronan Farrow. In one instance, Weinstein pounded on the door of her hotel room and she escaped through the back entrance. The following day, Hannah barricaded her door with furniture when Weinstein came by. Weinstein once asked if he could touch her breast and once she refused, Weinstein retaliated against her professionally.
source
He ejaculated on her leg? Oh my fucking god.....and his quote....yuck.
Edited at 2017-10-28 04:18 am (UTC)
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Confirms Trump Believes All His Sexual Harassment Accusers Are Liars
Re: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Confirms Trump Believes All His Sexual Harassment Accusers Are Liars
Re: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Confirms Trump Believes All His Sexual Harassment Accusers Are Liars
Re: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Confirms Trump Believes All His Sexual Harassment Accusers Are Liars
Re: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Confirms Trump Believes All His Sexual Harassment Accusers Are Liars
RE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Confirms Trump Believes All His Sexual Harassment Accusers Are Liars
Re: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Confirms Trump Believes All His Sexual Harassment Accusers Are Liars
Re: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Confirms Trump Believes All His Sexual Harassment Accusers Are Liars
He and his enablers (including Sarah Huckabee) can go to hell.
This motherfucker needs to be publicly executed on live tv. It’s the only way. This man is a demon.
Sort of on topic, but I just visited Daryl's Wiki page and had no idea she's been living with Neil Young for the past three years?? WTF...I'm a little in shock, lol
Can he face charges for this? Or is there (ugh) a statute of limitations?
Edited at 2017-10-28 04:48 am (UTC)
he is a goddamn monster. total sociopath.